My Story: Thanni Tunde ‘I will Change this World’

Thanni Tunde is the Creative Director of 1691, a new luxury lifestyle brand set to light up the taste of high networth individuals and personalities of esteemed class and style. Tunde speaks with Tosin Clegg, about 1691, the brand’s purpose, and career

Tell us a bit about yourself?

I’m 25 years old and a graduate of Human Resource Management from Osun State University. I am the Creative Director of 1691 Enterprise, and the Son of Vinci.

How did you conceive the 1691 brand?

As an undergraduate, I knew I could do something good for myself and my country, but honestly, I wasn’t sure what I will end up doing for a living. It was not until 2016 that God blessed me with the idea of 1691 Enterprise, and immediately, I began my race and search for investors. I am glad God has blessed me with people that believe in my vision and are ready to chase these dreams with me. Believe me, we will change this world.

What are the pieces 1691 is set to put out?

1691 handcrafted shoes are designed for men who want to preserve a timeless elegance, with a zesty attitude. Every 1691 product is a luxury; intelligence engineering that is proudly made in Nigeria.

Any plans to associate 1691 with celebrities and public figures?

No immediate plans right now, but when the time comes, I will like to work with Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, who leads Sole Rebel, Richard Branson, and Kanye West. We share the same vision; we want to change this world and make it a better place.

Who are your role models?

Leonardo Davinci, Maya Angelou, Jack Ma, Kanye West, and Tunde Thanni.