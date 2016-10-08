Buhari Congratulates Veteran Journalist, Lawrence at 80

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entire media industry and journalists in congratulating veteran journalist, poet and author, Ben Lawrence, as he turns 80 this Sunday (October 9th, 2016.‎)

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the president‎ felicitated with the family and friends of the renowned and fearless columnist, whose commitment to telling the truth through the pen, passion for promoting development communication and upholding the standards of journalism had earned him recognition and several awards.

As he turns 80, the president said, he believed Lawrence’s vision of a pragmatic, responsive and agenda-setting media for the country should be upheld and pursued with vigour by all media professionals, who should always observe the irreplaceable tenets of accuracy, balance, fairness and proper attribution.