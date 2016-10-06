40 Lump Cases Discovered at Amosun’s Wife’s Cancer Screening Exercise

More than 40 cases of lumps were discovered among women and one man yesterday in Abeokuta during the UPLIFT Cancer Awareness and Screening Exercise organised by the Wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun.

The screening exercise, which recorded a large turnout of women and men, had in attendance different Nollywood artistes who also participated in the Cancer Awareness Walk across Abeokuta metropolis. The artistes used the occasion to encourage people to come out and examine themselves.

Some of the artistes at the event include Kate Henshaw, Dayo Amusa, Toyin Aimakhu, Kola Odunlade, Doris Someon, Sola Kosoko, Lepashandy, amongst others.

The artistes also joined governor’s wife to commission Mrs. Amosun’s UPLIFT Development Foundation Cancer Screening Centre located at the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta. The UPLIFT Development Foundation Cancer Screening Centre has also been built at the State Hospital in Ota and the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu.

Speaking at the Cancer Awareness and Screening Campaign at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto in Abeokuta, Mrs. Amosun said early detection through regular screening was the surest way to prevent cancer.

She noted that the aim of the campaign was to educate women about breast and cervical cancer, urging women to take action and not take the information for granted because cancer is real.

According to her, “October every year is set aside by the United Nations Organisation as breast cancer awareness month to increase awareness of breast and cervical cancer around the world. Ogun State is joining the rest of the world to mark this health campaign by organising a free breast and cervical screening exercise for women free of charge.”

She noted that the campaign has been ongoing since 2012 as part of her UPLIFT Development Foundation’s contribution to support the good works of the present administration in meeting the health needs of the people.

She appreciated the MWAN for collaborating with her to realise her vision of reaching out to several less privileged women in the society who are ignorant of the disease or cannot afford the huge expenses involved in assessment and management of the disorder. She also commended all the corporate bodies for supporting her vision in reaching out to millions of people.