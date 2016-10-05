‘Do Not Blame Obasanjo, Jonathan for Economic Recession’

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Delta State PDP governorship aspirant in 2007, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has added his voice to that of Professor Bolaji Akinyemi in appealing to Nigerians not to blame the past regimes of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan for the present economic recession affecting the country.

Supporting Akinyemi’s position that the 1999 constitution should be blamed for the recession, Onuesoke who spoke to journalists in Warri, reiterated that Goodluck Jonathan saw the problem ahead and tried to save for the rainy day but some of the governors and APC leaders, who never wanted anything good from his administration, insisted against it and took advantage of the loopholes in the constitution to protest against savings.

Onuesoke advised the present government to stop the blame game and think of the way forward as the professor has suggested, adding that the government should adjust the constitution to pave a way for the revival of the economy.

He recalled when the Excess Crude Oil Account, set up in 2004 as stabilization fund to meet the country’s contigencies, was questioned, Jonathan established the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority to manage the Nigeria sovereign wealth fund into which the surplus income produced from Nigeria’s excess oil reserves was deposited.