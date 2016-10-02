Osun Releases N797m as Take-off, Stabilization Funds for New LGs, LCDAs, Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor , Mr Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, has approved the release of a sum of N797 million as take-off grant for the newly created Local Council Developments Areas, Area Councils, and Administrative Offices in the state.

The funds approved by the Governor also included the Stabilisation Funds for the existing local government areas of the state.

The Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, gave the breakdown of the funds released to each of the administrative units as follows:

*N15 million to each of the 31 LCDAs;

*N9 million to each of the three Area Councils;

*N5 million to each of the two Administrative Offices

* N10 million to each of the 30 LGs

According to the release, the Governor urged the leadership at each of these strata of local government administration in the state to ensure the realisation of the main objectives of the creation of the various administrative units the most paramount of which is the rapid development of the state.

He reminded the leadership to be conscious of the main targets which include pursuit of revenue generation, markets development, control and supervision, environmental sanitation, primary health care delivery and elementary education superintendence.