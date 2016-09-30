Okiemute Ighorodje Emerges 3rd Female Winner Of MTN Project Fame

With record of becoming the third female to have her picture on the hall of fame after Chidinma Ekile and Monica Ogah, Okiemute Ighorodje emerged winner of MTN Project Fame season 9. The 25-year-old graduate of English and Linguistic after rigorous and breathing taking academy drills and weekly performances stood out among the super-six contestants to clinch the season 9 title.

While the euphoria on the closing gala is still high, Project Fame followers and fans won’t be quick to forget her journey from the Port-Harcourt auditions, and how she was discovered among several others who also came for the coveted prize of fame, 5 million naira, brand new SUV, and recording deal worth millions of naira.

Speaking at the MTN Project Fame Closing Gala ceremony, MTN Executive, Amina Oyagbola stated that the brand is out to discover more budding talents as there are still more to be discovered. She also eulogised Ultima Studios for having a world-class studio, buttressing the fact that Nigerians do not need to travel abroad to have

While, the focus is not just on the winner of the season 9, Elizabeth who came first runner-up after performing Standing Ovation by Tiwa Savage walked home with 3 million naira, and a salon car, and Kitay after thrilling the audience to beautiful rendition of mama by Kiss Daniels got two million naira and a salon car. Pere who had in attendance his parents walked home with two million naira, while Dapo and Winner got 0ne million and 500, 000 naira respectively.

MTN Project Fame Faculty Principal and ace actor; Joke Silver gave an assurance that the next edition of West Africa biggest music talent hunt will witness another twist, as past contestants will be given the opportunity of being auditioned. She further stated that the alumni would not be auditioned with the rest of the budding talents, as they will have a separate audition given the hopefuls the privilege to shine.