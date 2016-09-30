Jordan 2016: Flamingoes Resume Training for Brazil

Ahead of their group phase clash with Brazil tomorrow, at the 5th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingoes resumed training on Wednesday afternoon at the Al Wehdat Training Field, Amman with all 21 players participating actively. The girls were also scheduled to train at the same venue thursday.

The Nigeria team had arrived Amman on Tuesday morning, after flying from Abuja to Dubai and connecting another Emirates Airline flight from Dubai to the Jordanian capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials of world football –governing body FIFA conducted the team arrival meeting where Captain Rasheedat Ajibade was presented with Nigeria’s plaque and all the players were given Certificate of Participation. Also at the team arrival meeting, every member of the team was accredited, while various issues on the tournament like venue contact information, stadium and training facilities, pre and post match conferences and laws of the game were discussed in detail.

The 5th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will start today. A total of 16 countries will battle for honours in the three Jordanian cities of Amman, Irbid and Al Zarqa.