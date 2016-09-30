Ibas: Era of Dependence on Certificate, Over 

By Nosa Enobhayisobo in Abuja

The President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Mrs. Theresa Ibas, has said that the era where people depend on mere certificates’ acquisition to earn a living is over. Rather, she said, what the world needs now are people with competent skills and creativity to deliver given assignment.

Ibas, who is the wife of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, stated this on Friday during the graduation ceremony of trainees who applied for the Naval Rating Wives Association (NARAWA) skills acquisition programme in Abuja.

She said that women are not just created to become housewives,but also to make a positive change in the family and society at large.

“Let me start by saying women are the bedrock of the family and the society at large. This initiative was created to elevate the hardship of our women pots in the barrack,” she said.

