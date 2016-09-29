Police Arrest Suspected Robbers, Cultists in Ondo

The police in Ondo State said it has arrested nine suspects for allegedly engaging in robbery and cultist activities. Four of the suspects were alleged to have engaged in armed robbers on Erinje Road in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Similarly, the command also mentioned the arrest of five boys who were alleged to be members of the secret cults in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the robbers were caught during a robbery operation.

The suspects, according to him, are: Akinwande Akinrinsola, Austin Eze, Sunday Akinsuyi and Niyi Iyantan “When we heard the information that the robbers were operating, we sent our patrol team there, but immediately they saw policemen, they opened fire at the policemen. They engaged our men in shootout, but our men killed one of them and others ran into the bush. But later they were arrested and currently in our custody,” he said. Joseph also explained that one of the policemen was injured during the shootout with the robbers. He listed items recovered from the bandits to include one locally-made pistol, three live ammunition and two cutlasses.