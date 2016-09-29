Boko Haram ‘Kills’ Chibok Girl’s Father in Borno Village

Lalai Nkeki, the father of Kauna, one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, has been killed by Boko Haram.

Hosea Tsambido, Chairman of the Chibok community in Abuja, told TheCable that Nkeki was killed at Kubumbalah, a village near Chibok, last Monday when insurgents attacked some villages in Borno State, killing at least eight other people and hoisting their flag.

The Nigeria army, though countered the report that some persons were killed in the attack.

“Kauna’s father, Nkeki, was killed in an attack at Kubumbalah, near Chibok two days ago by Boko Haram,” Tsambido said in a telephone interview.

“Kauna is one of the Chibok girls.”

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in the North-east lately, but the federal government insists that the sect has been technically defeated.