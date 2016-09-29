Buhari Commiserates With EX-IGP Inyang’s Family

By Tobi Soniyi

On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late Inspector General of Police, Sir Etim Okon Inyang, who passed away at 85.

The president, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina,‎ sent his condolences to the immediate family, friends and community of the deceased, who served meritoriously as the head of the nation’s police force for three years, 1983-1986.

The president said that as a member of the National Security Council and Vice Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee in 1987, the he believed the former Inspector General contributed immensely to the reforms and structuring of the nation’s security, and the processes that heralded good governance and democracy.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant the departed soul eternal rest, and comfort his family.