230 Fake Pharmacies Shut in Lagos, Says ACPN Vice Chairman

By Martins Ifijeh

Taking a bold step to curb quackery amongst pharmacists, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has announced the closure of about 230 pharmacies in Lagos state, insisting that the exercise will continue to curb quackery.

Stating this during the commemoration of the World Pharmacy Day in Lagos recently, the Vice Chairman, ACPN Lagos State, Mr. Obideyi Olabanji, said even though the association does not have the legal backup to carryout operation on these fake pharmacies, it serves as spies to the pharmacists’ council, who carries out the operation.

According to him, the number of pharmacies closed down in Lagos was just a tip of the ice berg compared to the several fake pharmacies in the State, adding that the operation will be a continues exercise.

As part of efforts to commemorate the day, he said the association organised a free health screening for 500 residents of Eti –Osa LCDA, which would help in reducing health issues among residents.

Calling attention of Nigerians to their health status, he said regular screening will help in preventing diseases. “When people know their health status, they can prevent diseases.

He further explained that the job of the pharmacist was beyond prescribing drugs, adding that a good pharmacist should also check his patient from time to time.

“Pharmacist today do more than just giving drug. In the area of dispensing drugs to patient we ensure that they get full benefits of our services, such as counselling on responsible drug usage, among others.