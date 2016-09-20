Sacked NUJ Chairman Storms Press Centre with Thugs, Breaks into Office

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has accused the “impeached” chairman of the union, Mallam Garba Mohammed, of forcefully breaking into the chairman’s office following his removal from office.

Garba, according to a statement by the council secretary, Mallam Dauda Idris Doka, stormed the Press Centre, along Warf Road, Kaduna, on Tuesday with thugs, wielding dangerous weapons and broke into the office office which was locked.

Doka said incident had been reported to the police by the state executives of the NUJ.

Mohammed was removed at a congress meeting which held on September 7, 2016 while he was on pilgrimage in Mecca for allegedly failing to hand over documents, the cheque book and the council’s vehicle to his deputy, Mrs Zhiroh Jatau, thereby crippling the smooth running of the council.

Doka, while affirming the impeachment of Garba in the statement, said: “In a brazen show of force, Mallam Garba arrived at the premises of Kaduna Council Secretariat with a few armed members and thugs.

“They were very unruly, and wielded machetes and knives, creating tension in the secretariat and environs. They then forced open the office of the acting Chairman.”