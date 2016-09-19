‘Why We Blew Up Another NPDC Pipeline in Delta’

3
1014
Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate
  •  Federal security operation in N’Delta a scam, militia alleges

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The new militia, the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate, on Monday announced that its strike force blew up the Afiesere-Ekiugbo pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in Ughelli North LG Area of Delta State.

In a statement e-mailed to THISDAY in Asaba the group claimed that it successfully carried out the attack on the oil facility to prove the ineffectiveness of the hordes of security personnel deployed in the Niger Delta region by the Federal Government.

It said that it carried out the attack at about 11:30 pm on Sunday.
“The Opudo strike force, at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, September 18, 2016, struck the Afiesere-Ekiugbo delivery line in Ughelli, operated by NPDC/Shoreline.”

The statement signed by the spokesman of the militia, “General” Aldo Agbalaja, also warned that its destructive campaign code-named “Operation Crocodile Tears” targeting oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta outside creeks would continue until its demands were met.

“The Operation Crocodile Tears is not slowing down, but determined to achieve target”, the statement, adding, “Until the federal government takes

the proper steps, this song will continue to play.”

The group, which also had harsh words for major oil companies operating in the region, labeled the government’s new military initiative in the oil-rich region? code-named “Operation Crocodile Smile” as a scam designed to coverup financial fraud in the nation’s
“military system.”

The statement said in part, “This is to once again emphasize our earlier revelation that the so-called Operation Crocodile Smile is nothing but a scam: some jumbled job, sewn together to retire some recently embezzled military budget. Were it a serious endeavour, as the entire military system has sought to bamboozle Nigerians and the entire world to believe, the half-baked operation would have at least been reaping marginal results, asides those wrong arrests, lacking in intelligence, that it had realised.

“This is to you, Gen Buratai, let your crocodile continue to smile, your time for reckoning is at hand, probably by the time the smiley crocodile finally sinks, you will see its tears and blood. Under your nose, the very task of guarding oil assets (which we consider a waste of time, resources and a failure of priorities) will fail because you are both insincere and incompetent.

“The Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate is just starting, you are yet to see what we are about, by the time the alpha operations are initiated, you will need more than these fighter jets to keep your troops safe in any part of the Niger Delta.

“To the oil and gas companies, we have observed that you have placed your trust in the guns and fighter jets of the Nigerian armed forces, our words for you are few: keep at it and wait for your rewards, which have almost come upon you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Akin Malaolu

    How do we find our ways out of Recession is incessant bombings of critical assets are not stopped?

    Would it be right to blame Buhari is we remain in Recession for too long?

    Nigerians that I know shall be more than ever determined to support and back President Buhari to apply the BIG STICK.
    We can’t allow the disrespect to Leaders and government that oftentimes come from blatant crimes again.
    Nigerians should please support their Government today and tomorrow and forevermore. .

    • William Norris

      The Dullard is to blame for the bombings.

      He made a statement about 95 vs 5% which indicated he intended to marginalize the Niger Delta areas DESPITE their being the source of sustenance for the Nigerian Treasury.

      The bombing campaign could also be payback in kind. It’s well known that The Dullard & Tinubu sponsored Boko Haram to make Nigeria ungovernable for former President Jonathan. The lesson learned is that VIOLENCE is the way to pursue grievances in Nigeria.

      Hope that clears things up for you.

      • Akin Malaolu

        For how long would your Youths and leaders continue in CRIMINALITY?
        Please remember that Government is a creation of the society ,to make laws and enforced them so that we do not continue to think absolute liberty exist to commit blatant crimes.
        We have recently heard the voices of UN and others appealing for cessation and if we take action ,no nation would intervene.

        Warn your Youths and pull the EARS of their SPONSORS too.