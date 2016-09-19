Edo Guber: Candidates of Action Alliance, ACD Withdraw for Ize-Iyamu

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Candidates of the Action Alliance (AA) and the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) in the September 28 Edo State governorship election, Ishaka Paul Ofomile and Andrew Igwemoh respectively, have announced their withdrawal from the election and have adopted the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Earlier, the candidates of KOWA Party, Thompson Osadolor, and the People for Democratic Change (PDC), Bishop Akharame, had stepped down for Ize-Iyamu, bringing the number of candidates who have withdrawn their gubernatorial ambitions for Ize-Iyamu to four.

Ofomile and Igwemoh, who made the declaration on Monday during a PDP rally held in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state, said that their decision to endorse the PDP candidate was an easy one, pointing out that Ize-Iyamu was fully prepared for the office he is

seeking and will offer the best hope for the state.

The ACD candidate, who is from the same Iyamho community with Governor Oshiomhole, pointed out that it would have been easy for him to align with the governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Obaseki, but the issue of who governs Edo State was not a “brotherly

affair.”

He said Oshiomhole only developed a section of Iyamho community, regretting that the governor has succeeded in building a university in Iyamho that is not affordable for the people of the community.

According to him, “We have collapsed our structure and are now working for a team that can take Edo State to the eldorado. They (APC) promised to create 200,000 jobs when they have not even created 1,000 jobs”.