2026 Insurance Industry Awards and Consumer Nite Holds Nov 6

The Annual Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ Nite will hold in November.

The Award is the biggest social platform of the Nigerian Insurance Industry.

This year’s edition will take place at the Stable Event Centre Surulere, Lagos.

The organisers Almond Productions Limited, said the sole purpose of the awards since inception in 2018 remained to recognise and reward the outstanding efforts of the men and women across the different arms of the insurance industry who work tirelessly to promote and sell insurance often in challenging circumstances, as well as companies and institutions in the insurance eco-system that are leading the change in their operations and delivering value to Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer Almond, Faith Ugwuode observed that while insurance awareness and penetration is still low without doubt, players in the sector were putting in the work to make more Nigerians see and appreciate the value of insurance through health insurance, lfe insurance, agricultural insurance, annuity and general insurance products.

Ugwuode said in line with the tradition of the Annual Awards to celebrate icons and industry leaders in their lifetime, Mr. Opeoluwa Emmanuel Oredugba will be honoured with the 2026 Insurance Life Achievers Award for his over four decades of impact in the insurance industry.