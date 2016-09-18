Troops Nab Another Militant Kingpin, Six Others in Calabar

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The troops of 13 Brigade, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, have in a coordinated operation arrested a suspected high ranking militant kingpin Mr. Victory Benjamin (aka Abuja Daddy and G3) and three other suspects.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sani Usman, in a statement yesterday, said the kingpin was arrested at Saint Joseph Hospital, Ikot Ene junction, Akpabuyo Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross Rivers State.

Usman said the suspects were nabbed while attempting to collect ransom from one of their kidnap victim’s relations.

In a related development, he said the troops of the same formation have also arrested three militants with locally-made pistol and some cartridges while robbing victims around Refugees Camp at Efut Isigi in Bakassi LGA, Cross Rivers State.

The DAPR said the troops have also cordoned off the residents of the most wanted militant kingpin, Alias G1 still at large. He said already, the arrested militants known as ‘G2’ and ‘G3’ are providing useful information that would assist the military to track other criminals in the region.