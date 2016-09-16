Kaduna to Prosecute Anyone Who Rejects Polio Vaccines

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has warned that any parent found obstructing health workers from immunising children against polio will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The warning came following the commencement of another round of polio immunisation campaign across the 23 local government areas in the state.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said government would not tolerate a situation where the laxity of some parents expose children to a bleak future.

The statement said the task force on the immunisation was being headed by the governor because of the importance of the exercise.

“To keep Kaduna State polio-free is a mission that all parents must support for the sake of all children. Therefore, all parents have been urged to help make the polio immunisation campaign a success by making all their children below the age of five available for immunisation,” Aruwan said.

“The state government wishes to clarify that any parent found obstructing health workers from carrying out their statutory functions will be prosecuted accordingly as prescribed by the law.

“The government has further directed that all eligible children in transit within the state be made available for immunisation at all transit sites – motor parks, road blocks, railway stations, airports among others during the period of the campaign” the statement said.

It said further that the teams of vaccinators would work with FRSC and NDLEA officials at partial road blocks to vaccinate children below five who are in transit on highways within the state.

In the past, religious and traditional beliefs had undermined the efforts of health workers from administering polio vaccine to children.