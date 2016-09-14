Jonathan in Minna, Visits IBB, Abdulsalami

Laleye Dipo in Minna

On the second day of Sallah holiday, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was in Minna, the Niger State capital, during which he met separately with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamsi Babangida (rtd) and former military Head of State General, Abdulsalami Abubakar(rtd).

Jonathan was reported to have come to the state capital in company of Alhaji Bashir Yuguda and Mr. Mike Oghaidome, two prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The first port of call of Jonathan, according to THISDAY checks, was the residence of Babangida at the Hilltop in Minna at about 11a.m.

He was said to have met with the former military ruler for about 40 minutes ‘upstairs’ while those who accompanied him waited in one of the sitting rooms downstairs.

According to insiders in the residence, immediately the duo finished their meeting, Jonathan moved straight to the residence of Abdulsalami, a stone throw from that of Babangida.

It was learnt that Jonathan stayed longer at Abubakar’s residence because he left the place at about1p.m. and drove back to Abuja.

No one was privy to the discussions between the former Nigerian leaders but observers believed that they could have discussed the state of the nation as well as the ongoing probe of Patience, wife of Jonathan and former first lady by the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was also said that the crisis within the PDP and the Edo State governorship election could also have been discussed by the leaders.

It was the first time President Jonathan would visit Niger State after leaving office as democratically elected president in May 2015.