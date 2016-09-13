Buhari Hits PDP Again: For 16 Years, No Savings, No Power, No Road, No Security

110
19187
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari
  • Says patriotic Nigerians have nothing to fear in war against corruption
  •  Promises bumper harvests this year

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is obviously not done with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he hit the party again monday, dismissing its 16 years in the saddle as extremely wasteful and of no moment.

‘‘I want Nigerians to realise that what this government inherited after 16 years of the PDP government was no savings, no infrastructure, no power, no rail, no road and no security,” he told journalists in his Daura hometown after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The attack, which came through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu Garba, is the second within two days of efforts to explain the nation’s economic recession that has imposed harsh economic conditions on the vast majority of Nigerians, many of whom are now grumbling loudly, asking the president and his administration to deliver more quickly on the change he promised them during electioneering.

The president had in an Eid-el-Kabir message on Sunday blamed the recession on the global economic downtown and lack of savings by preceding administrations.

“The present recession is as a result of cumulative effects of worldwide economic downturn and failure in the past to plan and save for difficult times,” he had explained.
His comment had attracted a strong rebuke from the PDP which told him to stop grumbling and face up to his task of reviving the economy.

“The president and his APC were elected to further better the lots of Nigerians, and not to dish out constant complaints on the situation which they mindlessly created not minding the attendant consequences of their actions on our collective destinies,” the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said in a direct reference to the president’s message, adding: “It is, therefore, high time they stopped this unnecessary grumbling and concentrate on how to redeem our economy by providing good governance to the people.”

But Buhari returned to the same theme yesterday contending that his inheritance was less than illustrious, asking for more time to repair the damage of the past.

His message was, however, not all about gloom as he gave a cheering report of progress being made in the agriculture sector, promising that a bountiful harvest was in the offing this year.
‘‘We should thank God this year, the reports I’m getting, which is very pleasing, is that we will have a bumper harvest this year,” he said, thanking Nigerians for their support for his government’s policies, programmes and actions aimed at improving security, revamping the economy and combating the fight against corruption.

The president gave further reports on his campaign promises to secure the country and fight corruption and gave himself a pass mark.

‘‘Nigerians can see what we have done on Boko Haram and what we are doing to resolve the problem in the Niger Delta,” he stated.

Buhari said he was committed to delivering on his campaign pledges, adding that his economic revival policies were targeted at job creation, particularly for the youth with agriculture as his core route to employment generation.

‘‘For the youths, graduates and non-graduates who are interested in agriculture, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the CBN are doing something to provide employment for them,’’ the president said.

On his star programme, corruption, he said the war against graft was proceeding without fail, assuring patriotic Nigerians who had nothing to hide to fear not.

“We will ensure justice and fairness for all,” he said, even as he vowed that all those who had abused public trust would not only be brought to book but would also be made to return their loot to the national till.

  • TrueNigerian

    PMB’s government has been a dismal failure. Enough of this complaints and usual rhetorics. Youths and cooperative groups have been seeking agric loans from the CBN since the day PMB took over and have suffered a lot to meet conditions without these loans being granted uptill today. Nigerians are simply dying of hunger.

  • Iskacountryman

    the pdp left and even took aso rock…buhari had to vote money in the budget to rent a presidential villa…wallahi.. those pdp na real ogbonje barawos…e no go better for dem lai lai…canji dole!

    • RealityCheck

      Bros, abeg where you for dey arrange ya igbo? My supplier has started adulterating becos of this stupid recession …

      • Iskacountryman

        who be ya bros?…

        • RealityCheck

          Haba! Ka yi hanjuri mana?
          Help a brother in need…This recession is wrecking havoc on my sanity…!
          Biko!

  • UOU

    Buhari is worse than a catastrophe as expected and warned

  • RICHARDSON

    This is kindergarten politics from our President. Please, for goodness sake this is 2016 not 1984 and the world is now a global village.
    I wonder if our President still thinks that Nigerians are not seeing that this administration has not taken any steps to improve our lot.There is mass suffering in the land, rising unemployment especially among the youths, pensioners are not even remembered, no money in people’s pockets; prices of food and other necessities are rising at geometric proportions yet our President plays this kids politics.
    At the rate we are seeing, the change from this administration has ushered in such suffering that could take more than 16 years to correct!

  • American

    We all know that pdp contributed to this mess but what has buhari done to make life better for the poor masses ? Sitting down and complaining 24 hours and wasting the scarce resources on maintaining needless presidential fleet. Banning the importation of this and that, even rice that has become the ozoigbondu, yet he has nothing in place to cushion the effects of such ban. This buhari has no brain at all.

  • Troy

    Dear President, we are not interested in your blame game and excuses for failure. When you pass the buck, you inadvertently empower the person you are blaming. You refuse to take responsibility or to become accountable to those who trusted you and voted for you. Unless you take responsibility, your mind cannot begin to fathom how to solve the problems. You are clearly not ready to solve problems by this your attitude. By the way, these problems were caused by your unguarded comments and actions since assumption of office. We know the truth and know the state of things when PDP handed over to you. Get competent people to advise you and work with you please. Knowledge and wisdom does not reside in only one part of the country. Get Soludo and Pat Utomi involved too amongst others.

    • Jujubeans

      Indeed. Obj inherited far worse when he came in, in 1999 -Following 16 years (also) of military rule which saw the greatest rot and decay in our public services and infrastructure. Abdulsalami had emptied the treasury, oil prices were lower than today ($30 per barrel average) and Despite this, the economy GREW. No recession. Why? Because he hired world class Nigerian experts who worked TOGETHER to help him. Instead today, we have Tweedle Dum (Emefiele) and Tweedle Dee (Adeosun) running things, and look at the terrible mess they created? A totally uncoordinated team, moving chaotically from one blunder to the next. I’m so angry because I supported PMB/APC avidly. I even donated money to PMB’s campaign. On Boko Haram, he has done excellently. On corruption moderately but on the economy it’s a giant F9!

      • Fairgame

        In order to agree to give him excellent on Boko Haram one must know the sponsors of Boko Harama and why Shekau stopped speaking once the election was won. A lot will be revealed in time. In time by God. On corruption he is playing same old strong man politics rather than creating systems and strengthening institutions that define a strong democracy. All the corruption checking systems in place – Payroll IPISS, TSA, etc were put in place by the last administration so really I am not lived by the theatrics of his ‘strong man’ approach to corruption. On the economy he is -f9

        • Jujubeans

          Abeg this is a serious discussion ok? PMB did not sponsor Boko Haram.

          • okenwa

            And who did you dead moron.

      • Jon West

        And it’s the economy that matters, stupid!!!

        • Jujubeans

          You need to stop smoking crack before coming on Disqus to spew rubbish!

          • okenwa

            You dont know John west so you are forgiven.

      • William Norris

        Buhari was the sponsor of Boko Haram. Go and check out the MASSOB STARVATION going on in Borno & Adamawa states.

        He created the problem.

        • okenwa

          Massob starvation or Mass starvation. Haba uncle norris.

          • William Norris

            😂😂😂

          • austin

            You edited it? I preferred the MASSOB STARVATION. Afterall if herdsmen are from Libya, why wont the starving people in the Northeast be Massob members?

      • austin

        I wonder how you ended up with the moderate score on fighting corruption. What indices did you use to arrive at that? Has there been any concluded cases and punishments doled out, which we can point at that would serve as deterrents to future perpetrators? Have there been changes to the official standard operating procedures of the ministries and parastatals that ensure processes are put in place to prevent the present National Security Adviser from acting the same script as Dasuki for example? How do we know the present NSA is not helping himself but in this case pocketing the money? The monies being “recovered” as claimed have not been transparently handled. Are we sure it is not being relooted? The whole shenanigan of “we would announce the list of looters on May 29”, on May 29, “the information minister would announce the list”, and a few days later “we cannot announce the names due to legal complications” does not breed confidence and cannot earn any marks. Today we hear that 90billion has been recovered from one person and UAE would be sending 200billion, and the next day a sum that is far below the mentioned sum from one person would be announced by Alhaji Lai while informing us that the whole recovered money cannot do government spending for half a month. The corruption dance is a spirit dance. It has no form or shape. We would discover one day the wanton corruption that has gone on in this government, being that budgets are not executed and there is still no money in the purse. How does that make sense? Beats me.

    • Jon West

      Shut up you fool. Soludo and Utomi are Nyamiris.

      • Troy

        Must you insult someone before you make your point??? Haba! So Ngige, Enelamah, Ogbonnaya Onuh and Ibe Kachikwu are also nwamiri?

        • okenwa

          They are occupying fedral character seats.

      • okenwa

        Oga john west na waah for you, nyamiri is the right name.

      • chimex

        Funny

    • JayGeeX

      I was with you right until ‘Utomi’ and ‘Soludo’..

      • austin

        I wanted to say anybody would be better than the present managers then I remembered the “anybody but Goodluck slogan” that got us into this present predicament.

  • Fairgame

    Debt relief, Telecommunications, Sovereign wealth fund, Excesa crude account, iPIss for payroll, TSA, restoration of train services, and the list goes on but more improtany affordable food prices were PDP’s contributions despite the graft that was in the system which by the way Buhari is also a partaker of since the days of military rule. Now APC going by the last 16 months there has been zero performance. Zero. The worst is the level of hunger in the land. Food prices have never been this high even when Buhari overthrew Shagari. It is a shame that the prescient continues to spew his unique brand of politics of ignorance while the economic future of Nigeria descends further into the hole it is is already at due to again the president’ lack of vision and policy direction. Poor Nigeria.

    • Ann Akinwande

      Poor Nigeria indeed. There is nothing to write home about service to the people in this part of the world. Waiting to be served by any leader at all is a sheer waste of time. But what surprises me is how they want to rule Nigeria despite their knowledge of the failure of the past government. It is so easy in Nigeria to be president. Just promise the people you will make their life better. They will rush to vote. Then of course, the litany of excuses will follow. There is no need to worry about dedicated service. At the end of the day, you are not the president of the US or Great Britain. Enjoy.

      • Fairgame

        There is a generation that I pray God wipes out so Nigeria can move forward. Just like in the bible story where a generation that grumbled and mumbled in the wilderness journey of the Israelites needed to be wiped off so the young generation to which Joshua belonged could go into the promised land. The generation of over seventies military dictators and their other generals and civilian strong men is that generation. They have done so much harm to this country and continue to. the masses are puns in their private poker games and Nigeria is their playground and ultimate casualty. God only can remove them because they all together constitute principalities and powers holding the country in perpetual servitude.’

        • Jon West

          Yes, with Umaru Yaradua and Goodluck Jonathan, we thought that we were finally on our way out of the morass of the rule of those that the Greek philosopher , Socrates, described as fools, the military Buccaneers and carpetbaggers that destroyed the future of Nigerai.

          However, on March 31, 2015, the usual suspects that have always tried to inflict their generational curse on the rest of Nigeria, dragged the Neanderthal despot out of hibernation to the Villa. This is really the trouble with Nigeria. A certain ethnic and political tendency has always undermined Nigeria at critical historical periods.
          From Aburi, Biafra, June 12, Abacha’s Conference in 1994/95, 1999, 2014 and finally the latest Great Betrayal of 2015, some people will just have to RONU as admonished by an illustrious deceased son in the 1960s.
          This constant tendency to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, anchored on opportunism, genetic tendency for treachery and sheer pettiness and envy, has really ensured that these people and by extension, the country of Nigeria, will constantly regress and slide into the path to perdition.

    • udofiapeter

      And Buhari himself was part of the PDP government. I think he headed PTF.

    • Adesuwa

      God bless you

    • Isaac Oghogho

      Add local content Law for the oil industry, NCMDB, FOI, Biometrics or BVN, AMCON to rescue and stabilize the Banking Industry, Bank consolidation to restore confidence in the Nigerian Financial Industry, PENCOM, Agriculture Revolution, Privatization and deregulation of the Power industry/ unbundling of the monster and drain pipe called NEPA or PHCN, etc

      • wellu

        Include the blockage of corruption in the fertiliser subsidy scheme.

      • Toby

        And almajiri schools.

      • Truthman

        And 9 universities.

    • Stanley

      If I may add some few that you left out: 25000 very motorable roads, Taking of Nigeria into space with 3 satellites lunched, Modernization of tertiary hospitals to care for heart and kidney cases, establishment of several universities and improvement of the those already in existence, Power restructure including construction of NIPP/thousand km of transmission lines and payment of over N400B ransom to bail Nigeria from PHCN captivity, expansion in the oil and gas including NLNG, Airport modernization, construction of over 200 dams in the north which has made the north very boastful in terms of agriculture, equipping the army more than previous government and ensuring that they remain in the barracks for democracy to flourish, stable and largest economy in Africa, development and increase in crude oil reserve, development and expansion of the internet, What was Abuja 16 years ago? PDP even united the country more than any previous government, but that unity has been bastardize now. Are all these achievements nothing? We wish we can be taken back to the very good old days of PDP’s rule when N100 in my pocket would make me walk past Dangote without greeting him.

  • John Paul

    Nigerians should keep on talking about PDP’s 16 years of the locust.

    That way, never again will Nigerians allow a group of complete idiots to rob them for almost two decades, the consequences of which will be felt for several more decades to come

    Even though September 11, 2001 was 15 years ago, every September, the United States Citizens commemorate that ghastly event. Posters, banners, statues and inscriptions boldly proclaim: “we will never forget”

    Even though the holocaust was over 70 years ago, every April Jews from all over the world commemorate the holocaust with Holocaust remembrance day (Yom Hashoah )

    PDP’s 16 years of intensive corruption dealt a heavy blow on Nigeria. It retarded our growth, denied us of critical infrastructure and slaughtered our dreams of a modern Nigeria. The reported cases of PDP’ s profligacy is as hydra-headed as it was pervasive:

    1. $6.8 billion fuel subsidy fraud;
    2. $15 million arms for cash fiasco;
    3. $ 2 billion ATM Dasuki fraud;
    4. N47.7 billion NIMASA fraud;
    5. $16 billion power sector fraud;
    6. N32.8 billion Police Pension Fund fraud;
    7. Orosaye’s N273. 9 billion Pension Fraud
    8. Crude oil theft etc, etc

    Perhaps, Nigeria should start its own PDP years of the locust memorial.

    One of the 100’s of abandoned and dilapidated roads and bridges that PDP left behind, after its carnage of Nigeria, will be a befitting location for this memorial

    Even Port Harcourt road Aba

    • Fairgame

      Your unfortunate partisanship is why Nigeria is what it is. Any new leader has a collection of praise singers who see nothing wrong. It is a pity. For all you listed there is also a list of achievements so if you want Nigeria to progress you better stop propaganda and fault/finger pointing and ask Buhari to start working. The sad thing is he is doing exactly what he did to Shagari’s government 30 years ago and people like you are praise singing. I can only then conclude you were not yet born then so are part of the generation of those who have no knowledge of history thus can’t be guided aright by the lessons of history.

      • John Paul

        There is no praise singing here.

        What is happening is an appropriate expression of disgust at the idiotic PDP for looting our resources and causing the 2016 recession

        The shameless praise singers are people who are praising the verminous PDP when they know for a fact that in 1999, Port Harcourt Road Aba was motorable, Aba to Ikot Ekpene Road was motorable, Faulks Road Aba was motorable and Enyimba Football club of Aba played all their home games at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba

        But by the time the idiotic PDP handed over to PMB in May, 1999 Port Harcourt Road Aba, Aba to Ikot Ekpene Road and Faulks Road were all unmotorable. In addition, Enyimba Football club of Aba – the winningest Football Club in the History of Nigeria – had to play all their home games in Port Harcourt

    • Truth is bitter

      Thank you my brother. You’re very much articulate.

    • Jon West

      Please, what did the American do after 911 and the Jews after the Holocaust or even the Igbo after their own Holocaust? Did they continue to blame their traducers, or did they pull themselves up by ther bootstraps and after deciding never to forget, also decided to ensure that they also live, in order to be able not to forget. Only the living can remember. Nigerians are dying in their droves and the fool at the Villa is blaming the PDP. Typical Fualni elite buck passing. And fools like you are cheerleading.

      • John Paul

        Here is what the United Stated Government did: they bombed Afghanistan, removed the Taliban from power, occupied Afghanistan, killed many of the Al qaeda generals and killed Osama Bin Laden

        While at the same time reminding their citizens that they should never forget the wickedness of 911 so that it won’t happen again

        Here is what the Jews did they hunted down arrested and prosecuted all the Nazis that participated in the holocaust even up until 2014. Then they reminded their citizens never to forget.

        Which is analogus to PMB prosecuting the retards that stole from us and reminding us never to forget their atrocities

        Here is what Igbo did. They settled down in metropolitan cities like Aba and Onitsha and caused the population and real estate to increase tremendously, in those areas, between after the war and the 1980’s and 1990′ s

        When the military handed over power to the idiotic PDP, Faulks Road Aba was motorable, so was Port Hart Court road Aba and the Aba to Ikot Ekpene road.

        Additionally, Enyimba International Football club of Aba played all their home games at the Enyimba International Stadium

        But by the time the idiotic vermins – PDP – handed over power to PMB in May, 2015, Port Harcout road in Aba was no more, Faulks Road was not motorable and Enyimba Football club of Aba where playing all their home games in Port Harcourt

        In order to avoid a repeat of the cataclysm that the idiots in PDP caused Nigeria, we must not forget the destruction that PDP dealt on Nigeria between 1999 – 2015

    • Donald

      @ john paul and u think Nigerians should not talk also of the military coup of Buhari that distorted the democracy of Shagari. at least we would have progressed beyond where we are today? Buhari was among those leaders that set Nigeria backward and he has come again to benefit from the system he destroyed with lies and forgery. shameful and hypocritical post

      • speechtherapy

        If I could give you fifty thumbs up for this comment….simple and to the point, incontrovertible…well done, well said!

    • Tea

      Ur comments are really a sad commentary and a distortion of facts. If 16 years of PDP was a waste what do we call the years of Military rule. PDP operated under a democracy which was improved and thus a sitting president lost power.
      GMB was a past military ruler, to him and you the Military did great but under democracy of 16 years you want us to believe that the military era was better l guess if you were a black south African, u would prefer the apartheid years to that of democracy.
      Am really sorry for you and your type.
      GMB was part and parcel of the Military regime that killed this country over the years he truncated democracy, yet he blames PDP for all woes the country faces and fools believe him.

  • vincentumenyiora

    HERE IS the problem in Nigeria and you probably know it but for that Nigerian factor you cannot speak or act – check on my correspondence dated 4th June and you will see the need for ‘National Orientation’ for Nigeria re-emphasized – it was first raised in 1992 for IBB to consider to incorporate it in the handover programme; throughout the period 2000 to 4th June 2015 if you’re familiar with my comments, but, have they sent reply or acknowledgement the letter, and they want the change to start with Me!! The same applies to those not paid salaries/ wages and they have families, rents and school fees to pay for these engagements – somebody should be advising properly in Nigeria please! Log onto; http://www.virgo-enterprised.com and tell me who has that kind of contributions for Nigeria even in her present formation not forgetting that you’re using my ‘Option A-4’ and the adjuncts for the elections in Nigeria!

    Now here is the irony and that cacophony of errors I talked about afflicting ‘politicians’ in Nigeria particularly in this Buhari’s statement – they appear to forget that APC even in its composition today is made up of PDP’s and APGA’s performed Governors and offended members across the land hitherto the ‘merger’ – i. e. before the 2015 election in other words they took (stole/poached) from PDP and other parties so as to buttress APC’s foundation as a result of the in-house mistrusts in Nigeria’s politics! Consequently, you discover that Buhari is working with majority of PDP inspired candidates and politicians and you wonder which way Nigeria – what ae we talking about! If you’re clever you can easily see part of the ‘tell tails’ in the Senate Presidents’s predicament and indeed the problem revolving round the ‘budget-padding’ mendacity and in particular, President Biahro said it himself, is cautious with his appointments since the assemblage of the is more of a make-shift in political parlance and we all know why there was the stampede to cross the carpet – the experience of 1957 in the Western Region’s House and who brought the idea this time around – you know Who – ACN!

    We heard last night that Prime Minster David Cameron is stepping out of (quit) politics as such, there is going to be a bye-election in his constituency that way the electorates will be sensitized to know/ make up their minds who to return to the House irrespective of the fact that the constituency had been held by the Conservative party and David Cameron has been a good and principled politician! Something, the INEC in Nigeria and the Judiciary could have done for Nigerians in conformity to standards by which means president M. Buhari will probably not be in the position he is with the delay in his appointments and the party on economic and programmes and policies, which is of grave concern for the people in Nigeria now – i. e. ensuring/guaranteeing him that ‘like-minds’ euphemism about in political fields!

    Sixteen years indeed, and who was there first – between 1984 to 1999 and truncated all that Nigeria was known for – who was instrumental to the turn around you might ask, and Nigeria is still reeling under the effects of that maladministration unfortunately led by his colleagues – those not trained to supervise civilians such that you have in Nigeria after the civil war! Even as we write and post comments, you discover that the solutions passed on to the administrations to help the political and economic situation in the country is usually not accepted wholeheartedly due to that deficiencies in both training and experience of civilian administration in the leadership foisted to truly comprehend contents of such packages and the ingrained vendetta, conspiracies and intrigues in Nigeria’s politics gone to confirm my use of the phrase – Nigeria in a QUANDARY afflicting the PhD holders also! Nigeria has the experienced and trained personnel/ technocrats but the problems lie with the kind of leaderships, which die to theat deficiencies they make parody of the Institution!

    By and large, they should stop the blame game in Nigeria and try and settle down to see the problems facing the country clearly and their true forms as a result of the population growth, the psychology of the people – without cohesion as a result of the mistrusts in the religions and the mendacity underpinned by the cultures, the vendetta in their policy declarations and above all the lack of ability of your leaders to truly and effectively comprehend what policies you have for the country first, on their own volition before they call in advisers to muddle up what the intentions are to achieve for the people generally, which is what is happening now in the country! I’ll suggest or urge President Buhari to, as soon as he can – i. e. as soon as his Kitchen Cabinet will let him, to look into the Confab recommendations and think about the advantages in the restructuring Nigerians (all and sundry) crave for now for the obvious reason of growth in the population and the also the obvious fact that there is no way you can bring the entire country under one ideology or thinking as he is ‘ambitiously’ being advised by his ‘Kitchen Cabinet’ that can happen in Nigeria considering taht deficiencies I talked about and this is obvious in all its ramifications!

    Above all you must think about how to bring about a cross between the American Presidential and British Parliamentary system so that you can make your politics look participatory in effect and outlook, by which arrangement you can let the electorates to follow what is happening to them by the politicians as to provisions of dividends of DEMOCRACY and thereby groom alternative government than what you are doing presently emasculating every effort by other parties to present new ideas for the people on grounds of a ‘healthy’ competition within the composite groups! You need a form of Shadow Cabinet arrangement for Nigeria not ‘Kitchen Cabinet’ because the members are not elected by the people! This is the problem Buahri is faced with in the present set-up!

  • Darlynstar

    Bingo lies through his teeth again…what about the kaduna-abuja rail project that he rode on….

  • Daniel Obior

    Here goes this man again blaming and complaining. How much power, savings, roads and security did the military leave when PDP took over, after military rule in 1999? The country had virtually fallen apart. Yet Buhari was a prominent and active member of the military that ran the country aground. In 16 months he has worstened what was handed over to him, only to shamelessly turn around moaning and complaining everyday, instead of doing the job he lied he can do. Please do your job, Mr President. We are sick and tired of your moaning.

    • Ato Hentop

      Daniel, look at the economic problem of Nigeria objectively and forget about your ethnic subjectivity. I shake my head in disbelief when I see Nigerians blaming Buhari over the economic mess we are presently in. Rome was not built in a day. An economy as large as Nigeria could never be revamped within a year after being bastardize for over 16 years.Make no mistake in thinking I’m a APC man. I’m not a card carrying member of any political party. I’m a businessman who has not been able to bring in goods for the past seven months due to the surging dollar. But I have this conviction that it has to be worse before it gets better in view of the monumental corruption that pervaded the last administration, and the massive borrowing spree the govt went to hide the dire state of the economy from the people as it was election period. Please, give this man time.
      There is no silver bullet in fixing the economy easily. It is going to take time. Let us pray it does not take longer than expected.

      • Fairgame

        Please please the common man knows more about the economy than what you have just written. Because he knew how much he bought yam before and how much it is now. How much was Garri before and how much is it now? The economy does not equate to money. That is the most ignorant understanding of an economy and that is all Buhari knows and keeps talking about oil money and how much money he met or didn’t meet. The economy includes goods and services and investment in flow that revolve around confidence of investors. So when Buhari is blamed for the recession it is accurate. He took months to appoint mediocres as ministers after dismissing them as noise makers, then he has no economic policy, then he has usurped the role of the judiciary and made himself judge and jury then he dictates CBN forex policy … Goodness! Who can blame investors for taking their money away fast? Then Buhari goes abroad in his godlike complex announcing how corrupt the country he leads is and you want your economy to flourish. A bad workman quarrels with his tools. Buhari is a bad workman and that is that. Till date what is the economic policy of this administration? Who are his economic advisers? Lawyer Osinbajo? When Nigerians like you think an economy is all about money, and so when APc shouts20 billion missing you all start gyrating I shake my head in disbelief. And so far please why has Buhari not released any audit report on the so called missing 20 billion dollars on the wings of which he sailed into office? Poor Nigerians

      • Daniel Obior

        First of all, I do not see what ethnicity has to do with my comment. Please lets talk objectively. PDP was not fantastic as a ruling party. Having said that, where was the economy of this country when PDP took over in 1999? Your memory is perhaps too short to remember we were down the tube. Did Obasanjo complain? He set about doing his bit and handed over to the Yar’Adua and Jonathan administrations. Again, PDP was far from perfect when it handed over to APC. But our economy was infinitely better than what it inherited from the military. Instead of this incompetent Buhari and APC government settling down and tackling the problems they has promised the electorate they have the solution for, they spent all the time blaming and moaning while the economy deteriorated under their watch. 16 months gone and they are still hung-up on PDP. Where is your objectivity in your comment in support of the criminal indolence of this administration?

        • William Norris

          Within the constraints of Nigeria the PDP performed well.

          Please check yourself. You don’t need to deny reality just to sound fair.

          The major problem with Nigeria is THE PEOPLE. They are exceptionally unintelligent. That’s all.

          • Daniel Obior

            You have a point here. But we all judge by different standard. I said PDP was not fantastic because in my opinion, they could have done more. I will admit they achieved more than most other parties we have had.

        • wellu

          You need to ask him if PDP was to blame when GMB failed to appoint ministers as soon as he took over. Or did PDP stopped GMB from appointing credible hands to do the job after he failed to appoint the very same ministers for over 6 months of assuming the presidency.
          The more he tried to sound objective, and accuse you of tribalism the more he shows his tribalistic inclinations.

        • True it wasn’t robust for an mono economy prior to hand over in 1999. The PDP had all it took going for them for 16years, but they failed.
          Now, to the blame game; there’s hasn’t been any new government that comes without blaming it’s predecessor economically since 1966. And except you have a short memory, economical with the truth or partisan. Obasanjo battered Abachanomics until he left in 2007. Yar’adua was less sympathetic with his mentor OBJ, culminating in cancelling most of his privatisation programmes and maligning him on his IPP project despite coming from the same party. Treacherous GEJ, despite heading the economic council, and a lead decision maker in FEC where it was all agreed that the Inland waterways should be opened for transport and economic activities, including berthing of vessels in the lower Niger port of Onitsha, the upper Benue river at Makurdi, and the tourist site of Orashi river/Oguta lake, cancelled the whole programs on assuming power in 2011 citing EIA wasn’t properly conducted. The question was; was any EIA done before he left, no.
          Lastly and most importantly, a renowned civil servant and technocrat, a member of the PDP Board of trustees in 1999, and chairman NCC in the OBJ regime of 1999-2007, Alh. Ahmed Joda, headed Buhari’s transition team on hand over. The question he Ahmed Joda asked himself after compiling all the reports from the MDA’s was where would Jonathan get the money to run his second term? Because there was no money left, everything including funds from multilateral agreements had been stolen.

          • Daniel Obior

            The point still remains that this incompetent Buhari has taken things to ridiculous extent. By the way who is Ahmed Joda? Is he not a sympathiser of the present administration? Why should we take anything he says seriously? Let Buhari and his APC govern, and stop the nonsense of moaning. Period.

          • Nemesis

            Please, like the man asked you, I want you to look at things objectively. A country that cannot refine its own oil, paying one trillion naira on subsidy, generating only 5000 megawatts of electricity, no functionally steel industry, importing rice, fish, toothpicks, Indian incense,etc. the fact is that Nigeria has no functional economy for the past 16years of pdp misrule, we have only been lucky with the high oil price. What do people want Buhari to do about the exchange rate. Please, do you want him to go and print dollars because without a favourable balance of trade, the exchange rate cannot come down, so please, apart from oil, kindly tell me what other products Nigeria is exporting that we can get dollars from. Finally, kindly ask yourself, if Nigeria has a functional economy, how is it possible for Buhari to just destroy it within a year.

          • Daniel Obior

            Now you want to lump all failures of all the past administrations including the military, on PDP. That is disingenuous. May we ask, on what side was Buhari and APC when in January 2012, Jonathan tried to remove fuel subsidy? Secondly, did Buhari not tell us all he had the solutions to all the problem, before he was voted to power? It is not realistic for him to solve the problems in 16 months. But where are his efforts so far? Rather than put a government in place to quickly tackle the problems, he spent 6 full months to appoint ministers. Rather than get those capable of tackling the problems, he appointed family members, friends and associates to run the Nigerian affair, like it was a family business. Rather than give the economy priority, he went witch hunting of opponents in the name of a bogus fight against corruption. In the process, he readily undermined the rule of law which he swore to protect. Rather than assure investors Nigeria is still a place they can do business, he went from country to country talking down his own country where he is president. Let him start governing and stop moaning. So far he has only succeeded in shown himself to be unfit for the job.

          • Your argument was not ringed with hard facts….I’m sorry for you.

          • Daniel Obior

            Typical reply of someone living in denial.

          • peace

            In all fairness, we all should be asking the ruling party to atleast meet up with their campaign promises. Accountability and integrity start with keeping your word . If things are going from bad to worse and he’s just giving excuses, the only thing he’s passing unto the people is a state of hopelessness . I mean can’t we tell our ruling class to do what they are being paid to do ?

      • NinjaK

        So, the large economy was not bastardized even before the sixteen years of PDP? I think you are plainly drunk on APC/Buhari cocaine hence your promotion of mediocric arguments and total lack of objectivity.
        Really Daft Post!

      • udofiapeter

        Do not pray for things to get worse before it gets better a stich in time safes nine. Do not pray for sickness before good health, try to live healthily.

      • Mazi

        APC has been in Lagos for 16years. how are the roads of Lagos state? How is Lagos better than what buba marwa left? Apc (which happened to be buhari’s CPC ) has been in nasarrawa state for almost 6yrs now…how is the state better interns of infrastructures? Borneo state has been apc (anpp) for 16 years… How are the better?

        • okenwa

          Ask them oooo.

        • John Paul

          Here are some of the ways that Lagos State has fared better between 1999 and today:

          1. In 1999, Lagos State’s internally generated revenue was N600 million/month in 2016 Lagos State’s Internally generated revenue is N25 billion a month. Lagos can now support itself without allocation from the Federal Government;
          2. Lagos is much cleaner than it was in 1999;
          3. Mass Transportation in Lagos is much better in Lagos than in 1999;
          4. The beautiful Lekki-Ikoyi bridge is there for all to see;
          5. The Lekki expressway has been expanded;
          6. Multiple businesses have moves to Lagos; and
          7. The construction of Eko Atlantic City is in progress, etc, etc

      • IIS

        Who is responsible for the surging dollar? Which govt economic policy caused it?

      • Kokoro Dudu

        While I may not side with Daniel on everything. Take some points to consider:

        Nigeria was messed up by PDP for 16 years and nobody expects Buhari to fix it in 16 months but a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. What has he done??

        Do you sincerely think any of his policies would fix the problem?

        There are many things within his control now but he has refused to do them.

        To be a leader no be yam!

      • John Paul

        Additionally, PDP was an unmitigated disaster. Let us take Aba in Abia State – a PDP State for 16 years – as an example

        When the military handed power to the reprobates in PDP in 1999, Port Harcourt Road Aba was motorable, Faulks Road Aba was motorable, Aba to Ikot Ekpene road was motorable, the Enyimba Football club of Aba played all their home games at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba

        Addinationally, even though power supply was erratic, Aba residents enjoyed power supply, at least, 70% of the time. Most businesses and homes in Aba could operate without owning a generator

        But when the idiotic PDP handed over power to APC in May, 2015, Port Harcourt Road Aba was no more, Aba to Ikot Ekpene road was not motorable, Faulks Road Aba was not motorable, the Enyimba Football Club of Aba had to play all their home games in Port Harcourt and Aba residents were able to received power supply less than 30% of the time

        While the idiotic PDP was superintending over the worst decapitation of Nigeria’s infrastructure, in the history of the Federal Republic of Nigeria- they were lining their pockets and bank accounts with Nigeria’s commonwealth while the communities that they were in charge of was left in ruins

        • Gary

          Yes, the same PDP people who allegedly ran Nigeria aground in sixteen years were courted and embraced with open arms by the patron saints of the APC in gaining power in 2015. One wonders if Buhari is cerebral enough to figure out that he owes his current position to very folks he routinely blames for his incompetent and visionless government. Surely, he can’t be that vacuous, could he?

      • Toby

        You are an APC member and a sympathizer. You guys must fix this country within your constitutional time line.

      • Truthman

        Borrowed massively? What is our debt profile? PDP inherited $36b debt and left less than $10b. Presido put the country on autopilot for 6 months and then picked the worst team of ministers the country has ever seen. Rather, I am the one shaking my head that you would believe this cheap propaganda. PDP inherited a foreign reserve of $3.7b and left $30b. So, PDP left Nigeria $50b better! Two years of budgeting (indeed, there were no ministers to implement 2015 Budget) and we have nothing to show for it. Who drove your dollars crazy? Buhari and his forex inconsistencies!

    • wellu

      He’s the most corrupt person in Nigeria. He duped Nigerians with the promise he was going to change things for better. He has failed on that front, yet he is receiving salaries with noting to show for it.
      Can any business employ someone thats constantly fail in his job and that failure of a person will still keep the job?
      If he has any shame he’ll return all the salaries his collected by way of deceit which is also corruption and resign.

  • Adeosun Wasiu Babatunde

    PMB simply is not getting it. The situation was bad ,that was why he was voted in but the situation became worse because of three things he did.
    1. Stopping deposits into domiciliary accounts in 2015 hence promoting round tripping thru black market by Nigerians living in the diaspora and suspension of e-wallet policy on fertilizer distribution.
    2.Lack of economic plan and strategy,probably due to lack of original ideas.
    3.Delayed actions on the cabinet and De-marketing utterances on the economy when out of the country.

    The president needs to seat up and stop playing the blame game, he has wasted enough of our time and ruined the Naira.

  • tnachis

    Is Buhari not a big fool for still making comments like this or is he plaaying to the strategy of APC to win Edo election. Who knows. We know PDP achieved a lot but not compared to the amount of resources in their disposal. In PDP governance for the first time made Banking industry viable and it has employed more Nigeria than ever in the history. The Nafdac, the stock market, telecommunication, etc. So he Buhari should f**king keep quiet and face the work in ahead of him.

  • MR DON DADA

    BUHARI IF YOU ARE NOT CAPABLE AND CONFUSE TO GIVE NIGERIAN A GOOD GOVERNANCE PLEASE RESIGN. I SEE YOU DONT KNOW ANYTHING CALL GOVERNANCE OLD CRUCADE FULL ILLITRATE

  • remm ieet

    We don’t have a homogenous political system despite having monoproduct economy. How did Buhari not know that this would constitute a problem for him, and indeed the country he came to preside over by 2015? Did he think that his lack of clear definition of national agenda was not a problem? What were his ideas of national unity based upon, beyond frightening adults about the evils of corruption?. All these issues need critical intellectual reflections, which he never espoused as a statesman.

  • vincentumenyiora

    For those wondering who is this Vincent, know that I worked for the Statistics Dept. Ikoyi Lagos, during which period I was the striker (No 9) for CFAO football team, then I moved to the Ministry of Town Planning Eastern Nigeria thereafter I moved to London to take up a course of study in Building Economics not forgetting that you need to have grounding knowledge of the Constitutional Law of Britain as part entry qualification to take up the course of study! So understand my versatility on some of the areas I have shown interests in my comments! For the Ministry of Works and in Ala-hausa Lagos State HQ, you can see loads of my contributions for them in areas of refuse disposal problem and highway matters – typical will be my suggestions for the Epe L.G. and Lagos – Ibadan highway regarding the erosion and accident problems on the highway but for that Nigerian factor – they will only engage/ hire their friends and relations! If you reacall the ‘palisade’ fencing on the Bar-Beach you’ll see my note telling the Engineering Services Dpt. to take them down because of the problem posed if people have to escape in periods of a surge from the ocean in the zone – just to help you people with brief information!

    YOUR PROBLEMS IN NIGERIA COULD HAVE BEEN SOLVED THAT EARLY IF YOU HAD CHOSEN THE PART OF ‘NO PARTY’ as they di for America if you are familiar with their own political trajectory – that Self sustaining approach in my book – ‘Nigeria – survival or disintegration!’ for your politics in Nigeria, whereby the mantra ‘Change begins with Me!’ would have been naturally entrenched/imbibed in the country and in your psychology and would have enabled the electorates to see and assess your candidates properly not through part caucuses, which OBJ and his group preferred with of course his ‘Do or die mantra’ – Nigerians tend to have forgotten this aspect of your politics!

    Look if you can get back to ‘No party’ or arrangement for Shadow Cabinet idea like they have in the UK. system even now, Nigeria will be undergoing a re-awakening properly tell you the truth, folks! But the ‘Big’ problem is; Who understands the advantages of ‘No party’ and how it impacted on America’s own political engineering, in Nigeria!

  • chris

    I pity all my fellow quantry fifle because your argument and contributions ends up to a deaf ear. Good luck

  • Dunu Anselm

    When I reflected on the President’s comment, I said to myself I wasn’t expecting anything better. Mr president will not tower above his party APC. A collection of wolves had been showing us their true character ever since they came together to wangle their way to power. Is it through their bolekaja attitude, or their naked lies, or their dirty thieving hands!
    A sinking rogue will say anything to save his neck so I am not surprised. He must justify the harm he is unleashing on his victims. How can he pacify more than 4000000 people whose jobs he took away, or the millions he is starving to death because some few friends and relatives must be millionaires.
    16 years of PDP may not be an Eldorado but has PMB asked himself how many out of those years was used to cleanse the mess he and his fellow locust military generals left behind. I think it is time well meaning Nigerians should rise up and tell Buhari to either settle down and work or humbly resign from this work that has evidently overwhelmed him and his party.

  • Ify Onabu

    ‘‘I want Nigerians to realise that what this government inherited after 16 years of the PDP government was no savings, no infrastructure, no power, no rail, no road and no security,” he told journalists in his Daura hometown after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations’. It appears that the Mullah in Aso Rock speaks without weighing his words. How can a President of a nation say that Nigeria had no roads, no infrastructure, no power etc for 16 years? Did Buhari then start from the scratch? The answer is no. Governance all over the world is a continuum. You build on the foundation and the structures laid by your predecessors. Sometimes I wonder why we have chosen to afflict ourselves by the ‘election’ of this man.

    • okenwa

      The question is if there is no infrastructures, how did he get to daura?

  • Okwuchukwu David

    All that matters is power,give me power

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Does illiterate Buhari realize that 8 of those 16 years were presided over by a member of his party (i.e. the extremely ugly Ota ape called Obasanjo)?

  • NinjaK

    This Old Man really needs to get a grip of himself!
    Did he bloody expect to come into Government with Dollar yanfuyanfu everywhere for him to spend anyhow he pleases and then bloat his own ego as having built this or done that???
    Buhari needs to go all out to make his own money to spend in that Office – Period!
    All this lullaby tales (Jona today, PDP tomorrow) being rehashed on daily basis like a permanent poem has just got to stop.
    I sincerely believe the man really lacks capacity to handle that office!

  • Jon West

    So the PDP left nothing for the Certificateless One after sixteen years? Really? What have you done since you came to power, but still the nation is working on autopilot, though sub-optimally? You are commissioning rail and agriculture projects initiated and almost fully completed by your “useless” predecessors, using their 12 Presidential aircraft and not initiating any single project. This is your life you Certificateless Dullard from the famished and blighted village of Daura, and posterity will judge you for all this hopelessness and cluelessness.

  • par2002la

    Fellow Nigerians,
    Mr.president and APC party for voting them not only a taboo but punishment and curse from God.These APC mafias hands are stain with blood.The worst government in the history of nigeria is the government of buhari. Imagine, a man that introduce school fees into primary school. I am not suprise,boko haram said Education is a sin.
    Nigerians should not have confidence and trust on buhari but rather come destroyed nigeria and make economic worst than recession
    Mr buhari, your main two objectives of coming to power are
    (1) Islamization
    (2) Brain washing nigerians

    (1) In 2001 at an Islamic seminar in Kaduna, Buhari was given an opportunity to choose between Nigeria’s secularism and fundamentalist Islam, this is what he said; “I will continue to show openly and inside me the total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria”, he then added that; “God willing, we will not stop the agitation for the total implementation of the Sharia in the country”.Buhari an advocate of sharia was chosen to address that seminar in Kaduna because of his advocacy and he did not disappoint because
    he is one of the boardroom voices of Sharia
    (2) During World War One, propaganda was employed on a global scale. The basic connotation of propaganda has always been “advocacy and mass communication” or dissemination of information, or eve rumours to influence public opinion.
    In war strategist, Astrologers and other followers of the kind should infuse spirit into the army by pointing out the impregnable nature of the array of his army; secret agents should circulate among the enemy, spreading rumours of their certain defeat.”
    A Chinese tactician discussing the art of war had said, “In night fighting beacons and drum are largely used; in day-fighting a great number of banners and flag and the enemy’s eyes and ears are confounded.” All this is a far cry from the insidious means of psychological warfare warring States in our time bring into use against one another.
    Practitioners of the art (propaganda) have so perfected the techniques of calculating and managing psychological impacts that those subjected to their wiles very often do not realize that their minds are being conditioned in a particular direction or that they are being systematically brain-washed.

    MADRID SPAIN

  • Michael-Ikem Okonkwo

    but we were not in reccession

    • austin

      That was the first defense. Now we know that it is not just a word, we have moved beyond that point to second defense of pointing fingers. There is still a third defense to come while Rome burns.

  • Toughie Man

    Mr Buhari, PDP is not the issue here. Malam Shehu Garba, please tell your paymaster the truth and nothing but the truth. Nigerians have had enough of all the garbage about PDP. This tale tell is more than enough. Nigeria has the right resources that a determined leader can harness and give the country the right footing. Though one is not holding brief for any political party here, the value of the Naira was higher, the cost of living was far, far better than today, salaries were paid as when due, herdsmen were kept at bay, those who can afford it train their children both home and abroad, child trafficking and slavery were drastically curtailed, the middle class unlike today was restored, the economy was buoyant placing Nigeria as the greatest economy in Africa, malnutrition, infant mortality and morbidity were at its lowest. Gone are the days when Nigerians walk with confidence and warm smiles. Buhari within sixteen months has buried the pride of Nigerians. Young men and women have suspended or abandoned marital plans, buildings, and other aspiration. Why? Of course Buhari the president of Nigeria. Stop blaming and lampooning the PDP, talk less and do more. Actions, they say speak louder than words.

  • johnson

    Let us all be in one accord and pray for our economy,Mr President and all our leaders.
    We are in the ”valley”.But as a country and a people,we have had worse challenges;colonialism,struggle for political independence,leadership problems after independence,military coups,civil war,dictatorships,extremism,etc and we came out stronger.This current challenge will not be an exception.
    Let us not have short memory of history.No one can fix our country,except we Nigerians,let us tell ourselves the truth always.Conscience like a wise man said is an open wound,it is only truth that can heal it.The world is laughing at us.It is shameful.
    Shifting blames will not help us.Castigating the current Administration wont help either.As stake-holders in the Nigerian project,let us contribute,advice the government across political party divides and forge ahead.Nigeria existed before political parties.Our national interest is supreme and superior to personal and political party interests.
    Nigerians are yearning for good governance;accountable leadership,rule of law,security,affordable health care,infrastructures,shelter, portable water,food,free and fair election,independence of judiciary.
    Our size,diversity are attributes of our might,we will surely overcome.We have only one country-Nigeria.Let us keep the peace,and keep hope alive.

  • Marcus Ijele

    He did not hit PDP, he hit himself,further proving himself as a chronic liar.

  • William Norris

    Nigerians seem to forget that The Dullard of Daura was a prominent participant in the destructive Abacha regime.

    How come no one ever mentions that fact?

    • Daniel Obior

      Good point. I did mention that Buhari was a prominent and active member of the military that ran the country aground, in my first comment here. The Abacha regime was only one part of the military destruction of Nigeria.

  • JAMES BALOGUN

  • Mazi

    APC has been in Lagos for 16years. how are the roads of Lagos state? How is Lagos better than what buba marwa left? Apc (which happened to be buhari’s CPC ) has been in nasarrawa state for almost 6yrs now…how is the state better interns of infrastructures? Borneo state has been apc (anpp) for 16 years… How are the better? Please stop this blame game. Focus on what you promised to deliver!

  • Dipo NormanWilliams

    When a man has nothing to contribute he keeps referring to the past. So is this what we are going to be treated to for the next four years?? God help us!!! It will not be well with you Tinubu!!! You and Pa Akande led us into this nonsense. Now they have seized complete control and you both sitting there like mumus. These Fulanis are incorrigible. Abuja has been turned into the Fulani Cattle Rearers Territory (FCT) where Fulani herdsmen move about with cattle as if we are in the dark ages while street hawking has been banned. In Lagos we are suffering a terrible recession due to this man’s unguarded statements, careless talk, plain inaction in the face of an emergency and useless blaming. Buhari we didn’t elect you to waste our time talking nonsense. Anyway, you are in Daura so it is only your cattle that will believe this talk. They didn’t leave anything yet you had N800 billion to share to Governors some of whom refused for money to be saved. You had nothing yet the Excess Crude account had $2.5 billion. You had nothing but NLNG gave you $5.5 billion. You had nothing but Foreign Reserves had $32 billion!!! You don’t seem to know what to do!!! My people say: Ẹni tó ńsáré tó ńwo ẹ̀hìn, ó di dandan, kó fẹsẹ̀ kọ / Whoever keeps looking back while running, will certainly stumble. if this is what you want to keep doing then the country is in trouble. By the way, you keep talking about PDP but you are surrounded by ex PDP people who spent at least 8 some 12 of the sixteen years in PDP – Atiku, Amaechi, Saraki, el Rufai, OBJ, etc etc. please teacher don’t teach me nonsense!!

  • EBI De blessed

    The former government that was led by the PDP underEx-President Goodluck Jonathan, handed over to this APC led federal government under President BUHARI, GOOD RAILS NETWORK, GOOD ROADS INFRASTRUCTURE, POWER,TELE-COMMUNICATION, AN ECONOMY WHERE NIGERIANS WHERE BUYING A BAG OF RICE 6,500 AND 7000, A NIGERIA THAT ONCE PRODUCED THE RICHEST MAN IN AFRICA, AND THE 5TH RICHEST NIGERIAN MAN IN THE WORLD, FOOD SECURITY, ETC what has happen !!. To say that this present government inherited a government
    without power, rails, etc is an understatement, this government should please fix the country back to its former fast growing economy please

  • chimex

    When will this man understand that he is crying about what we actually elected him to be president! Enough of these cries! Get down to work or ship out! Damn!

  • Timothy Aremu

    PMB, enough of the constant attack on PDP. You were aware of the enormous problem on ground before you made your self available for the number one job of the country. Why then is your constant complain. Swing into action and fix the country for us. 16 months gone, nothing to show us in the country be it savings, power, road, security, water, other infrastructural facilities etc. Complete one of the facilities and let see. Since you have collected enough from the looters, create employment for the youths now. See the current pump price of fuel is dehumanising and is not helping situation at all.

  • AriseNigeria

    If PDP was a failure, PBM maladministration is a colossal calamity. Corruption has not abated, ethnic cleansing, discrimination, division, hatred, rise of killer herdsmen, economic woes, worst electric record,. He now presides a nation in rapid decline, and the spirit of hopelessness has never been worst. Buhari has achieved a record as the WORST PRESIDENT NIGERIA WILL EVER HAVE

  • kinsly

    ThisDay Buhari didn’t hit the PDP, he is just saying the fact as we know it. Is there power? Road? Healthcare? Savings? The answer is a big NO! But we need the present Govt to start giving us solutions, the people needs to be kept informed.

  • AriseNigeria

    Animal like Buhari with half educated and uncivilized Yorubad and Huasad populating his government, you can only expect nothing but the BLAME GAME-FAILURE ENTERPRISE

  • William Norris

    The Dullard should go and fix the mass starvation he caused by making Nigeria ungovernable for Jonathan. Look at the current humanitarian crisis unfolding in Bornu & Adamawa.

    https://www.google.com/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF-8#q=mass%20starvation%20bornu%20adamawa%20news

  • Daniel

    Buhari still in the campaign mode. But who will advise him on the economic tsunami he has brought us?

    Does he realise he need help?

    Now I know Nigeria has no leaders worth a pinch of salt.

    And the youths have also become ethnic champions.

    No future here…

  • Edim Asekong

    Nigerians are in for a long night. Oga Buhari is simply overwhelmed.