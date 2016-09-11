Ezekwesili, Amadi to Speak at CPJ Launch in Lagos

Abimbola Akosile

Coordinator of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, and immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi are billed to be the guest speakers at the launch of a new faith-based non-governmental organisation named Catalyst for Global Peace and Social Justice Initiative (CPJ).

According to a release issued by the Executive Director of CPJ, Mr. Henry Onifade, Ezekwesili, a former vice president of the World Bank will be the chairperson at the launch of the NGO, which is taking place at the Golden Tulip Hotel, FESTAC, Lagos; while Amadi will deliver the keynote address titled,’ Christianity and the Struggle for Social Justice’.

The NGO, which was set up by credible Christian leaders in Nigeria who desire peace, prosperity and social justice for all nations, will focus on how human governance can protect citizens, punish those who do wrong and promote the general welfare of the people.

CPJ’s vision, according to the release, is to ensure a world of harmony and abundance, while its mission is to empower citizens to work for peace and social justice. Its areas of focus include activities on good governance, conflict resolution, social justice, humanitarian and welfare service, and social services.

The organisation intends to contribute to global peace initiatives and help provide social services in all crises-ridden nations of the world.