FG Explains Flooding of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Uju Ifedioranma

The Federal Government Friday explained that the flooding on portions of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was caused by structures built on water channels by some companies along the road even as it has directed the contractor handling the flooded portion to provide more palliatives to ameliorate the difficulties caused to motorists by the development.

In a statement explaining the cause of the flooding at a portion of the road opposite the Mountain Top University (MFM) in Ogun State where construction is currently ongoing, the Government said the structures blocking the channels included those built by Hi-Impact Hotel and Parks and Buildwell Plants and Equipment Company as well as various Warehouses.

It said the flooding at the portion became severe because the various structures built along the road had blocked the water channels through which runoffs were to flow away from the road, adding that the water retention spot of the whole area had been blocked off by building on the wet zones.

The Statement explained that these locations which were now built up, were the drainage basins where surface runoff was directed when the road was built about 40 years ago.

According to the statement, the flooding had also been accentuated by the fact that some of the communities in the area discharged their runoffs to the road where drains were yet to be provided adding that the rains had also been unusually heavy in the past few days, thereby undermining the palliative efforts recently done by the contractor.

Meanwhile, the contractor has been directed by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN to carry out more palliative works to reduce the effect of the flooding while appealing for patience and understanding among motorists and other road users as rehabilitation and reconstruction work on the Expressway progresses.