Drama as Police Arraign Audu’s Son for Robbery

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The first son of the late former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Mohammed Audu, was yesterday arraigned before the Magistrate Court 11 in Lokoja for alleged armed robbery.

Mohammed was arrested on Wednesday night when he honoured the invitation of the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad at the ‘A’ Division office in Lokoja where he was subsequently detained and charged to court yesterday.

Other charges preferred against Mohammed, according to the Police First Information Report, included criminal conspiracy, causing grievous harm, mischief and attempt to commit culpable homicide contrary to section 97 (1), 248, 327, 298 (c) 229 of the Penal Code.

Arraigning Mohammed yesterday, the prosecutor, Gabriel Otuwo, said on September 2 at about 12 noon, Mohammed’s uncle, Yahaya Audu, reported to SARS office in Lokoja that himself and one Ibrahim Abubakar were attacked on August 30 by hoodlums in their country home in Ogbonija, Ofu council area of the state

According to the prosecutor, “Yahaya Audu was in the village to attend the eight-day Fidau prayer of one Daudu Audu when the hoodlums heavily armed with guns, cutlasses and axe, invaded his compound, pretending to be visitors, he welcome them and they requested that he should give them something no matter how small, and in the process of walking towards his Hummer SUV to give them money, he was attacked from behind with a machete, as they beat him thoroughly, inflicting bodily injuries on him.

“The hoodlums shot sporadically at him and his vehicle; he fell to the ground pretending as if he was dead, and as they attempted to carry him, he ran into a nearby bush and escaped. The gang damaged his SUV windscreen, body and made away with his Samsung Note 3 phone while himself and Ibrahim Abubakar sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Specialist Hospital in Lokoja where they were treated,” he stated.

Otuwo said the late Audu’s brother complained to the police that prior to his attack, Audu’s son, Mohammed, promised to deal with him, calling him a traitor for daring to collect an award on behalf of his late father, and fingered him (Mohammed) as the mastermind of the attack.

The prosecutor, who said police investigation led to Mohammed’s arrest and subsequent arraignment, said others who carried out the attack are still at large while investigation is still ongoing.

Counsel to the accused, Okechukwu Ayewu, in his response, urged the court to grant his client bail on ground that there was no link of the offence with the accused.

“The accused cannot jump bail and will not prejudice police investigation. There is a perception of innocence in favour of the accused. I urge the court to grant the accuse bail,” he said.

The prosecutor’s counsel who did not oppose the bail application, said the court reserved the discretion to admit the accused on bail or not.

While answering the prayer of the defence counsel, Chief Magistrate, Alhassan Husaini, said since the prosecutor did not oppose the bail application of the defence counsel, he had no