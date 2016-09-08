20 Policemen, Others Arrested in Lagos for Various Offences

…As police foil kidnap attempt on Indian expatriate

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 20 policemen for various offences ranging from extortion to other acts of professional misconduct, just as eight other suspects were arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and rape.

Among the suspects paraded by the police at the Command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday was an accomplice in the murder of a bureau de change operator in Ajah area of Lagos.

During the parade, the police said it also foiled an attempt to kidnap an Indian national, Ajay Bisit, at a construction site in Ajah.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Fatai Owoseni, who made all these disclosures, said the command also recovered four different types of automatic rifles, five various brands of exotic vehicles, including a Toyota Camry.

Owoseni said the arrests were sequel to the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to sanitise the force and weed out bad eggs.

On the clash between Hausas and Fulanis at Agege, he said normalcy has returned to the abattoir, adding that only one person died in the fracas that erupted between Hausa and Fulani men in the area.

He said that nobody has come say that another person died apart from the one body that was recovered.