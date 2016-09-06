Economic Recession Will Be Over Soon, Says Buhari

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the economic downturn currently experienced in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

His assurance came just as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun, lampooned the opposition PDP for squandering trillions of naira when the party held sway for ten years in the state, calling on people of the state not to make the mistake of voting the PDP in Saturday’s election.

Speaking at the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, capital of Edo state, Buhari said the federal government will continue to ensure the stability of the country.

While noting that Edo state had not witnessed the kind of development that it has witnessed since its creation under Oshiomhole, he also paid glowing tribute to Oba of Benin who just joined his ancestors, describing him as a monarch with “great integrity” adding “there is hardly any traditional ruler that is as famous, forthright and courageous as him”.

He said, “We are a nation of great human and material resources especially the youth. Please sit down, reflex and remember what I said 30 years ago. We have no other nation like Nigeria, no matter where you go. We may as well remain and salvage it together , no matter where you go, you may defiled the Sahara desert or Mediterranean and if you are lucky and not killed by drought but what you get there the mere colour of your skin will be a problem for you.

“I congratulate Mr Obaseki, a seasoned person. I assure you and I recommend him to you so that you will continue to grow. You have got an incredible team and better hold tight and make sure they succeed. I assure you we are going to get out of this our economic doldrums and we are almost out of our insecuirty problems and we are going to make Nigeria great again. We are going to be very proud of our country and our size and our resources will not be for nothing”.