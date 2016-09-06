Economic Recession Will Be Over Soon, Says Buhari

President Buhari

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

President Muhammadu Buhari  on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the economic downturn currently experienced in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

His assurance came just as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun, lampooned the opposition PDP for squandering trillions of naira when the party held sway for ten years in the state, calling on people of the state not to make the mistake of voting the PDP in Saturday’s election.

Speaking at the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, capital of Edo state, Buhari said the federal government will continue to ensure the stability of the country.

While noting that Edo state had not witnessed the kind of development that it has witnessed since its creation under Oshiomhole, he also paid glowing tribute to Oba of Benin who just joined his ancestors, describing him as a monarch with “great integrity” adding “there is hardly any traditional ruler that is as famous, forthright and courageous as him”.

He said, “We are a nation of great human and material resources especially the youth. Please sit down, reflex and remember what I said 30 years ago. We have no other nation like Nigeria, no matter where you go. We may as well remain and salvage it together , no matter where you go, you may defiled the Sahara desert or Mediterranean and if you are lucky and not killed by drought but what you get there the mere colour of your skin will be a problem for you.

“I congratulate Mr Obaseki, a seasoned person. I assure you and I recommend him to you so that you will continue to grow. You have got an incredible team and better hold tight and make sure they succeed. I assure you we are going to get out of this our economic doldrums and we are almost out of our insecuirty problems and we are going to make Nigeria great again. We are going to be very proud of our country and our size and our resources will not be for nothing”.

  • Elder (Dr.) Chukwuma Nwaonicha

    I want to use this medium to thank Mr. President for his concern for the well-being of Nigerians and the Nation at large. However, Mr. President said that Nigerians pain will soon be over, in my opinion, how and when? If it happens soon as he said, that will be the first miracle of the 21st century. Mr. President should know that the ways forward to actualize social and economic developments, and reduce Nigerians pain is to initiate infrastructural development programs; to create employment for millions of Nigerian that are without work, and it will take many years from now to materialize. Those involved should guide Mr. President to the right direction because there is no magic bullet to make the economy stronger but infrastructural developments in all sectors and social developments including good governance and enabling environment for investment both local and international. Thank you.

  • MDG2020

    With all due insult, mr president, you goofed here because nijeria is not in recession.
    nijeria economy is doing fantastically well.
    The problem here is that you are not hearing well. Please put on your hearing aide and listen to OBJ, Liar “truth” muhammad, odigie oyegun and adamson oshio fine boy. even tinubu. These are men with the interest of Nigeria at heart and because of their wide knowledge in economic matters, they are in better position to advise you on the economy. But most importantly always wear your hearing aid and development not forget to send them to Hausa school for better communication as that will help you better.

  • Mystic mallam

    Of course, all you need to end recession quickly is send more pilgrims to Saudi Arabia at N197 per $, their prayers will do the trick. If it doesn’t do it, embark on more anti investment policies like harassing SMES and labour intensive businesses. Again, if that doesn’t work, double down on warehousing funds in the cbn, the economy will reflate itself. Finally, get Lai Mohammed to announce to the world that our recession is over, anyone who doesn’t agree with Lai Mohammed should be locked up by dss or charged with massive corruption by efcc.

    • Kekedu

      Loser