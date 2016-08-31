Don’t Drag RCCG into Your Dirty, Unholy Politics, Ize-Iyamu Tells Oshiomhole, Obaseki

The PDP candidate for Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has advised Governor Adams Oshiomole of Edo State and the APC governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki, not to drag the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) into their “dirty and unholy” politics.

The Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation stated this on Wednesday while reacting to a press statement signed by Oshiomhole’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Peter Okhiria, on Tuesday, accusing the RCCG Edo Region 13 headquarters (Trinity Sanctuary) in Benin City, Edo State, of converting RCCG into the campaign office of Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

Oshiomhole had said that banners of the PDP and its candidate adorn all the walls of the church, alleging that only the altar is spared of what he described as disgrace.

‘’Governor Adams Oshiomhole and his puppet APC candidate, Godwin Obaseki, should not drag RCCG into their dirty, unholy politics. The allegation is a cheap blackmail from those who want to bring the name of the church to disrepute, and they will surely fail’’, the campaign organisation stated.

However, the campaign organisation said that in the middle of untold hardship and fast deteriorating socio-political, cultural and economic institutions in Edo State —- caused by the ‘’unholy and anti-people’’ policies of Oshiomhole/APC-led government, good Christian leaders cannot continue to remain in the middle-of-the-road and aloof.

The PDP candidate campaign organisation added, ‘’As part of his on-going efforts to sell his manifesto to the Edo people, Pastor Ize-Iyamu recently had a wonderful interactive session with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

‘’He told them of his desire to serve and give purposeful leadership and he believes the time is now. As an ambassador of God, his desire is to continue to be a role model in politics and inspire hope in our people.

‘’Some will say that Christians shouldn’t be active in politics, that we should simply focus on the life of the church. Others will argue that Christians can’t be active in politics; that the so-called separation of church and state prevents people of faith from participating in the political process. Pastor Ize-Iyamu believes both of these arguments are false.

‘’In fact, Christians have a moral obligation to be faithful citizens. Patriotism and service to our nation are hallmarks of the Christian calling, so long as duty to God is not compromised. People of faith can and must help revitalize our state and nation. We have a vital role to play.’’