PDP Crisis Latest : Again, Sheriff Rejects BoT Peace Deal

* Ask Jibrin Makarfi to resign

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the former national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has rejected the latest peace arrangement put forward by the Board of Trustees of the party.

The embattled former chairman of the PDP had earlier rejected previous peace arrangements aimed at reconciling aggrieved members of the party, but instead relied on court injunctions to stall the national convention of the party on two occasions.

In what appeared to be Sheriff’s response to the proposal by the BoT to move the next national convention to Abuja, and to disband all previous convention planning committees, Sheriff’s next in command and deputy national chairman of his group, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said that the peace proposals fell short of their expectations and as such stand rejected.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Ojougboh, the aggrieved faction stopped short of accusing the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, of constituting a clog in the wheel of the party’s reconciliatory efforts.

“We completely reject the vote of confidence past on the illegal caretaker committee because a committee that has failed twice to successfully organize a convention on two occasion is a failure. Consequently, we can now confidently inform the general public that well meaning Nigerians have been urging Senator Makarfi to resign to save democracy,” he said.

Ojougboh said that what has become a source of irritation in the party is the still-born illegal caretaker committee, adding that the BoT should have advised that the illegality be addressed.

His statement reads: “Having deliberated on the reported outcome of the Board of Trustees meeting of 29th August, 2016 we have resolved to state as follows, that the resolutions feel short of the decision reached with the Dickson/Mantu reconciliation committee.

“The agreement we had is that Sheriff should Chair a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where Makarfi will attend as a member of the BOT, at the meeting, a Chairman of Convention Committee will be agreed upon, a new Convention Committee setup, including all other sub-committees: Zoning, Finance, Accreditation etc.

“The venue of the Convention will be in Abuja, where a new leadership of the party will emerged, internal democracy will be respected and confidence will return to the party.

“And we had hoped that opportunity will be given where everybody will meet under one umbrella and shake hands and will see the PDP reemerged for the challenges ahead.

“We therefore state as follow:

” We therefore call on his friends and associates and family to advice him to do the needful and resign now to save multiparty Democracy in Nigeria and stop impunity that has been the bone of Internal Democracy.

“That the BOT Chairman, Senator Walid Jubril chairmanship has brought crisis to the Party. In any case his tenure has expired as he has spent more than 10 years as Secretary and Chairman BOT which runs contrary to the Constitution. A Party where we have imminently qualified persons like Senator David Mark, Babangida Aliyu and others cannot be led by unstable individuals controlled by the love for money.

“That the source of irritation in the Party is the still-born illegal caretaker committee and the Board of Trustee should have advised that the illegality be addressed.

“Whereas the National Working Committee had agreed terms with the Reconciliation Committee on numerous occasions but the BOT will go public and made misguided and provocative statements, the leadership of the BOT must immediately be reconstituted to move the Party forward.

“We thank the numerous PDP faithfuls nationwide and Nigerians for their understanding and patience. We make bold to state that until we get it right and check impunity, the Nigerian opposition party won’t perform as required.

“As we move towards reconciliation, PDP should prevent any person or group from hijacking the party. Be rest assured that the PDP will emerge stronger as we note that impunity marred the party’s success in 2015 general elections”.