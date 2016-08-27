Kachikwu: $40bn Spent on Niger Delta in 12 Years without Result

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu
President not thinking of military force to resolve militant crisis
Sylvester Idowu in Warri
The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu on Friday said there was nothing on ground to justify the over $40 billion that has accrued to the Niger Delta region in the past 12 years through various intervention agencies.

The minister, who spoke at a meeting held at PTI Conference Centre in Warri, Delta State involving prominent leaders from the coastal states, including representatives of the various ethnic groups, Isoko, Ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ibiobio and others, said the $40 billion came mainly from oil companies, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, 13% derivation and other intervention funds.

He declared in the presence of monarchs, youth leaders, politicians and Secretary of MEND: “I’ve been to the creeks myself and discovered that there was no meaningful development of the riverine communities as expected by the federal government despite the huge amount disbursed to the region.”

Stating that the state of infrastructure is disappointing despite the huge effort to alleviate the infrastructural defect in the region. He called for an audit of money expended in the region so far to know what exactly went wrong to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

“I think we need an audit because it will not be wise to have agitation of this kind in circle after each agitation will come back again to demand for the same thing when intervention funds had made no impact on the lives of the ordinary people.

The minister also used the forum to assure leaders of the zone that President Muhammadu Buhari was not thinking of using the military to resolve the crisis in the region.
Instead, he maintained that the President was desirous of using dialogue to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The meeting yesterday was convened by Ijaw National leader, Chief Edwin Clark in reaction to last Thursday visit to the minister by Ijaw Monarchs.

The minister urged the leaders to prevail on their youths to allow peace to reign in the region noting that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence.
He told the Niger Delta leaders that the federal government was committed to the development of the region promising to come out soon with short and long term plans in that direction.

Clark had told the minister that he should no longer entertain any group or groups that visited him under the guise of the Niger Delta struggle without asking them whether they had the permission of their leaders.
He said the Ijaw Monarchs that visited the minister caused great embarrassment for him as other ethnic groups thought the struggle was that of Ijaws.

Earlier, the Secretary of MEND, Timipa Jenkins Okponipene told the meeting that his group had accepted Clark’s leadership of the proposed team that will dialogue with the federal government.
He however said MEND would nominate three persons while Chief Clark’s team will nominate another three with slots for other ethnic groups.

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview with THISDAY last night, Kachikwu disclosed that Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and all other militant groups have agreed to dialogue with the federal government, to resolve the crisis in the region.

He stated that he has the full confidence of the president on this matter and had briefed him regularly the progress he was making on how he was able to win the confidence of the millitants who had resisted all entreaties for peace.

He said it took a lot of work behind the scene with the help of people like Timi Alaibe who made contacts that had finally resulted to the ceasefire that we have now. It was a delicate balancing act that still requires a lot of work to consolidate, we are not there yet, but we will get there,” he added.

  • josvinco

    If $40 Billion dollars were spent in the 12 years and no major impact in the region, then probe all the directors of those Agencies responsible for delivering the dividends to the people……. NDDC in itself is manged by fraudulent people.

    • God’s Judgement

      Spot on. You’re right

  • evidence

    Buhari’s errand boy should tell us how much has been spent on the parasitic and blood thirsty north since 1960 and what they have to show for it because that region ‎is still the most backward, most diseased, most violent not to mention the acute starvation they currently face.
    There shall be no peace without justice. ‎

    • God’s Judgement

      You don’t get it. What our minister for Petroleum was saying is $40 billion Dollars without any significant improvements in the lives of the peoples of Niger Delta is heart breaking. When progressive individuals were laid emphasis on facts, we don’t need to mix with dirty politics. Whatever trillion of Dollars they might have wasted it’s equally disappointing. That is the simple fact. Not because trillions of Dollars has been wasted in the North, then our Niger Delta brothers should continue in hardship. As a matter of facts, called on past leaders to give account of how best spent £40 billion Dollars makes a lot of sense to all progressive Nigerians.

    • God’s Judgement

      You don’t get it. What your minister of Petroleum was saying is $40 billion Dollars without any significant improvements in the lives of the peoples of Niger Delta is heart breaking. Whenever progressive Nigerians were laid emphasis on facts, we don’t need to mix with dirty politics. Whatever trillion of Dollars they might have wasted in the North, it’s equally disappointing. That is the simple fact. Not because trillions of Dollars has been wasted in the North, then our Niger Delta brothers should continue in hardship. As a matter of facts, called on past leaders to give account of how best they spent £40 billion Dollars makes a lot of sense to all progressive Nigerians.

  • caltu

    Kachikwu is going into an area where Niger Delta violent agitators, will not like to address i.e. Where is the money so far pumped into these areas? The East-West road, today remains largely uncompleted. The Bayelsa axis is an eye sore.
    I completely agree with Ibe, that if we don’t find where these monies have gone, subsequent allocations will disappear too, and there will be no end to knew groups emerging to claim negligence. It is simply incredible, that Niger Deltans are still at the level of constituting a credible group to represent them.
    Thanks to Ibe Kachikwu, the ‘son of the soil’, he is striving to get his people focused, and I pray that they support him and allow him to succeed.