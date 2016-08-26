Osinbajo Preaches Hope as Ambode, Kerry Urge FG to Restructure Economy

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday urged Nigerians not to despair over the prostate state of the economy, saying that with the measures being taken by the federal government, speedy recovery from recession was on the way.

He spoke in Kaduna at the 4th Progressive Governance Lecture Series organised by governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the theme, “Building the Economy of States: Challenge of Developing Inclusively Sustainable Growth.”

He assured Nigerians that government was on top of the situation, hinting that some policies to be unveiled shortly would reverse the prevailing economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

The vice-president’s hope raiser coincided with the United States Secretary of State John Kerry’s and Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s interventions on Nigeria’s dwindling fortunes advocating separately that the nation needed to restructure and diversify its economy in order to realise its great potential.

While Ambode recommended that the federal government should play the lead role in encouraging states to unbundle their potential by concentrating on their areas of comparative economic advantages, Kerry called for an urgent diversification of the economy, particularly at these times of low oil prices.

Ambode spoke in Kaduna at the Progressive Governance Lecture Series, stating that the federal government had a critical role to play in addressing the fundamental structural challenges undermining sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the states of the federation, among which is unbundling the potential of each of the federating units.

He said the federal government should allow states to develop natural resources within their domain and create the necessary infrastructure that would attract investors.
Ambode, who spoke on the Lagos experience of de-emphasising reliance on oil, said governors should also be encouraged to tap into multiple streams of income in their respective states.

The governor said it was absurd that governors had power over land but could not exploit the resources, including water that is under it, arguing that the law must be amended to empower states to have control of their resources.

He said: “We need to start looking at some changes that we need to make within and among ourselves as a government irrespective of whether it is federal, state or local government – that will now unbundle the potential of each state, which is the cornerstone of the whole message we are talking about.

“There is a great need for all of us to decide once and for all to unbundle the potential of each state; take the comparative advantages of each state and fuse them together for the benefits of our people.
“Governors are the owners of the land in their states but underneath the land and even inside the water, the federal government is structured in a way that it controls those potential.”

Ambode said the spoon-feeding of states through the monthly allocation from the Federation Account should stop, contending that it was a disincentive to the unlocking of the potential of the states.

“In a situation where the states are being spoon-fed, because I call the federation account more or less like spoon-feeding. The federal government collects total revenue on Value Added Tax (VAT) and various revenues on behalf of all of us and makes us to come to Abuja and more or less share it to us as peanuts thereby not allowing us to reach our potential as competitive states individually,” he said.

While alluding to the fact that the insignia of progressivism in Nigeria should be first seen in the APC states, Ambode said all critical actors must work together in the common interest of the people.

He said: “There is just one economy in this country and so we need to first of all accept the fact that there is nothing like private sector as against public sector; there is nothing like federal government as against state governments. We are collaborating together to drive the economy of this country. So if that describes what Nigeria is and what it ought to be, we also want to say that government should be seen as an enabler; a platform that more or less creates the enabling environment for the public sector to thrive.”

Also speaking at the event, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, said Nigeria was facing unprecedented and tremendous political and economic challenges with global and local dynamics.

He also said for the current war against corruption to be successful and enduring, it must be tackled from the systemic level rather than dealing with the symptoms.
According to him, economic growth in Nigeria would not be inclusive unless poverty is broken and states take advantage of their comparative and competitive edges.

He noted that politicians and elected officials were under pressure to deliver quick short term benefits to the people while in reality what might be needed to address the economy were painful long term solutions.
“There seem to be a potential conflict with what the people want and what the country needs to survive sustainably,” he said.

Speaking on the topic “Fragile State with a Failing Economy, Making Progressive Change Work for Nigeria”, the former CBN governor maintained that the APC must move from a coalition of political parties that won election to that of a coalition of governance.

He said Nigeria was not secured and made politically sustainable especially through the de-strangulation of the hold of the federal government over states.
He warned that the global economy was unravelling and the burst might be there for a while, stressing that there was need to look at the long term solution.

According to him, the realities in the Nigerian economy is marked by localised trapped economies plagued by terrorism, kidnapping, militancy and other social vices which also threatened opportunities for attracting investments.

Soludo recommended the restructuring of the economy from consumption driven to production with consistent micro economic policies. He advocated fiscal federalism in ways that allow states to have greater control of their resources as well as the evolution
of a master plan for mass export oriented industrialisation that answers the economic questions of today’s realities.

In Abuja, the US Secretary of State, Kerry, urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, strive to diversify the economy, especially with the global reduction in the price of crude oil.
Kerry said this at a meeting with the staff and families of the US Embassy in Abuja, reiterating the commitment of the US government to curbing forced child marriages and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

He said the free fall of the price of oil had challenged the economy, adding that the way forward was for the country to diversify its economy, promising that the US would be a willing ally in that direction.

“We will also do everything in our power to help adjust the economy to a change. No country should be single-resource dominated in its economy, and the lesson is you’ve got to diversify,” he said.
Speaking on female genital mutilation and child marriages, he said: “I just came from an amazing meeting with a group of young women, Nigerian women. We know that there are 6 to 8 million, 10 million girls who aren’t in school in Nigeria.

“And we know the difference that educating young women can make to the capacity to build a future for a country. And I quoted the Egyptian poet, Hafez Ibrahim, who said, ‘educate a woman, you build a nation’.
“That is so true. You cannot have a country that works leaving half of your population on the side lines.

“So we are committed, deeply committed, to helping girls to be able to go to school, to helping girls to be able to have opportunity, to trying to change this notion of forced marriage in childhood – 10, 11, 12 years old – and also trying to deal with the problem of female mutilation, which we really need to see stopped.
“So there’s so much on the table here. This is a country that has enormous capacity, enormous potential, and we want to help tap into it.”

  • david soul

    Hmmm..

  • bbr
  • Stanley

    Huge talents, humans, energy, etc at states and Local government level to tap into and the result is production. We can only tap into them through restructure. The FG can no longer provide for every body. If the FG government fails to see the need and take the opportunity to restructure for the nation to move forward and Nigeria collapses, the restructure will eventually be the way to settle the collapse.

    • Okpomo

      On point.

  • vincentumenyiora

    Mr. Vice President in Acts. 17, 11 it read; God helps those who want to help themselves not the way we go about it in Nigeria though – i.e. by corruptly enriching ourselves but by organizing the people through proper National orientation programmes and economic policies so that they see Nigeria as a promising land of glory! I have just been listening to the Channel 24 TV this morning regarding investments and industrialization! And I said keep you administrative doors wide open not ajar admitting friends, who may not have solutions for what you’re looking for other than for ‘food and drinks – the perquisites, they see is outlandish in Nigeria and nobody cares! Do I know your problem, Yes, but who do I tell and he is ready to act promptly! See my website; http://www.virgo-enterprised.com – put essentially to prod you minds, folks!

  • Toughie Man

    Show me your best five friends and i will show you what your average is. Who are the first five leaders in Nigeria today? that is where Nigeria is. Economy, health, education, finance, outlook et al. Structuring or restructuring, economic jargon and fair speeches are all political. Only be realistic and face the facts. Period

  • vincentumenyiora

    I WILL SAY TO YOUR READERS AND NIGERIA INDEED THAT SOLUTIONS TO THE SIMPLE PROBLEMS IN NIGERIA ABOUT POLITICS AND HOW TO GO ABOUT THEM WERE HANDED IN EARLY ENOUGH BY ME TO HELP YOU DEAL WITH THE PROBLEMS BUT FOR WHAT IS TERMED – ‘Nigeria factor!’ To say further that it is due to this fact that I keep referring to my website; http://www.virgo-enterprised.com and few of the correspondences delivered personally within this new administration from Feb. 2015 so as to substantiate my claims and statements! Surprising that even now some of these correspondences with the solutions contained in them delivered personally on the dates stated have not been acknowledged and the contents of the letters have been pronounced as government policy and we are talking about corruption in Nigeria also! To urge that you call for these notes because they could well not quite see the ‘germ’ in the submissions, and consider what the contents in them are for your purpose – i.e. for Nigeria is! For reason of clarity, testimony and of course seriousness of the occasion, I’ll call the attention of Gen. Y. Gowon and Dr. Bamanga Yukur to confirm what I have said in this comment about the solutions offered by me on case it’ll help matters!

    Nigeria where you rack your brain and submit the compatible solutions asked for, and you don’t hear anymore from the administration then you wonder what to do next – to insult (abuse) or loath the administration and or the leadership?

    In all intent or purposes these solutions were handed in as a result of the persuasive national and open calls by the Heads of State in Nigeria for the citizens to submit such viable solutions that they consider can help solve problems in Nigeria! Incidentally in my claims for the solutions which have all worked for Nigeria you’ll anticipate that the Presidency and the security agencies will show such concern to prove me wrong by instituting an ‘in-house’ by this administrative inquiry, to discover whether I am telling the truth or not, particularly my journey to the School of Int. and Strategic Studies at Kuru – Jos and that of 2nd February and 4th June 2015 to ABUJA to submit my most recent solutions! Tell you the truth, you just feel that much flabbergasted sometimes reflecting on these contributions, folks!

