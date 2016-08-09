Time to Revisit Redenomination

Ben Murray-Bruce

MAKING COMMON SENSE

By Ben Murray-Bruce

Nigeria is officially in a recession but that is not even the troubling thing. The more troubling thing is that our naira is very unstable especially after it was allowed to float.

It may take some time for the naira to stabilize or it may never stabilize. But one thing is clear, while the naira is going up and down it will affect businesses.

Businessmen will have difficulty planning because you need stability to plan. Foreign Direct Investors will be wary of Nigeria because they need certainty before they can invest.

Already several international financial institutions including WorldRemit have suspended money transfers to and from Nigeria.

The truth is that if we keep on doing the same thing, we will keep on having the same results. That is just plain commonsense.

We need to do something radical to change our situation for the better.

I recommend going back to the idea of re-denomination of the naira that was floated by the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Professor Charles Soludo about eight years ago.

That idea was a brilliant one which had worked in Ghana and helped stabilise their currency and boost their economy.

Many Nigerians remember the Ghanaian cedi from the eighties as a very weak currency compared to the Naira. Many of us who are old enough used to laugh at that currency.

However, after Ghana re-denominated the cedi in 2007, the currency bounced back and became stronger vis-a-vis other major world currencies.

In the 80s, one Naira could get you over 40 cedis, but as of today, one cedi would get you 80 Naira. The table has been reversed! The cedi is now stronger than the Naira and Ghanaians are having the last laugh.

One dollar would get you 4 cedis today whereas one dollar could get you almost 400 Naira. But the main difference is in the stability. The value of the cedi remains strong and stable while the Naira is weak and unstable.

Ghana was not the first country to re-denominate its currency. Turkey re-denominated its currency in 2005 and it was a success in fighting inflation.

In fact, before their re-denomination exercise, Turkey suffered from hyper-inflation, but after the Turkish Lira was re-denominated and six zeroes were removed from the currency, their inflation reduced to single digit rates.

China has also re-denominated and their currency now competes with the dollar as a world currency.

Professor Soludo planned the same thing for Nigeria. The naira re-denomination he planned for would have taken two zeros from the Naira meaning that N10 would automatically become 10 kobo while N100 would become N1 and N1,000 would become N10.

The expected result of the re-denomination was that it would neutralize inflation because more currency would be in coins and just the psychological effect of that alone would drive down prices.

Also, one of the major reasons why a currency has or does not have value is the cost of printing it. With the re-denomination, the cost of printing the Naira would have gone down as less high quantity of high denominations of the currency would be printed and be in circulation.

Also, re-denominations immediately drives down the costs of handling cash and book keeping as well as other accounting costs.

The international consulting firm, PriceWaterhouseCoopers noted that the re-denomination of the Ghanaian cedi reduced the cost of doing business in Ghana by, and I quote,  ‘reducing the time taken to input financial data and time spent by management in reviewing the same’.

Nigeria has a great economic challenge today. Inflation is now in double digits whereas it was in single digits last year. The purchasing power of the naira is losing value everyday. The naira is exchanging for the dollar at double the cost it did last year. Banks are firing their staff. Businesses are closing down.

If we continue to do the same thing, we will continue to have the same results. It is time to try new ideas.

Over 50 nations have re-denominated their currency. There is enough evidence of the success of this exercise. We do not have to reinvent the wheel. Let us learn from others and save our economy.

Was it not Einstein who said that doing the same things and expecting different results amounts to insanity? We can keep switching from the Dutch Auction System to the Modified Dutch Auction System to stopping the sale of foreign exchange to Bureau de Change and reversing that policy, but where would that leave us? Where has that left us?

And some of the policies we are putting out there just look to me like panic measures which cannot get us the results we are seeking.

Let us do the prudent thing and redenominate and then going forward there should be a convergence of the official interbank rates and the black market rates.

Once we have a redenomination in place, the next thing we will need is for the Central Bank of Nigeria to be truly independent. No more should anybody or institution, no matter how powerful, have a say or any influence on how the CBN directs the monetary policy of the nation.

The CBN governor must be allowed to take decisions without looking over his shoulders. If he is always being second guessed by the executive or by influential captains of industry, he will lose his gumption and his command presence.

This is what happened to Professor Charles Soludo after then President Umaru Yar’Adua intervened to halt his naira redenomination project on the flimsy excuse that Soludo did not consult with him.

Ideally, the CBN governor should consult with the CBN board and the Monetary Policy Committee and once decisions are taken at those meetings, the President should be informed first as a matter of courtesy and not for the purpose of seeking approval from him.

Ideally, it is the Senate that should oversight the CBN and that is why we get regular briefings from both the CBN and the Minister of Finance.

In America, their version of our Central Bank (known as the Federal Reserve), like many other central banks, is an independent government agency that is only accountable to the public through the United States Congress. Neither the US Federal Reserve nor its chairperson are answerable to the American president.

The result of this is that the monetary policy of America is completely divorced from politics. It does not matter whether there is an election or not, if the US Federal Reserve needs to take a decisive action, it takes it.

This same practice is in operation in almost all nations that have a stable economy. The only nations I can think of where the President interferes with the autonomy of the central bank are Venezuela and Zimbabwe, and looking at the state of their currency, I am not sure that is the route Nigeria wants to take.

My name is Ben Murray-Bruce and I just want to make Commonsense!

  • Murray-Bruce is the founder of the Silverbird Entertainment Group and the Senator Representing Bayelsa East in the Senate.

  • tope fasua

    oga do you know the havoc redenomination has wreaked on the ghanaian currency and economy?

    • EzekielIwa

      He’s day dreaming. If this is what Ben termed as Common Sense then i’m Afraid, Common sense is not Common. He can’t even convince himself of the idea talk-less of winning anybody. This same Ben Bruce was all over shouting that the CBN should activate Full Float of the Naira and b4 u know it, he’s canvassing for redomination. Patience is a Virtue BUT i realise this is what is lacking in most Nigerians especially those you think should know better. BMB- Pls Go back to Sleep

    • Emma Akpan

      There is no havoc. i do business in ghana and redenomination has been a blessing. If u know any havoc tell us

      • “Korede

        You don’t seem to know anything about Ghana economy.

        • Emma Akpan

          You that know tell us please

      • tope fasua

        apparently you dont know what you are talking about and you and the man are in the same box. when the Cedi was redenominated in 2007, it was 9400 to $1. then they removed 4 zeros and it became 0.94cedis to $1. Today, i mean today, it is 3.96cedis to the dollar. meaning with the 4 zeros, the currency has tumbled 4 times over. that will be 39,600 old cedi to the $. see below a link where the whole of Ghana was praying for the cedi to resurrect. i do business in ghana too and the economy has been seriously stressed for three years now. Ghana’s Monetary Policy Rate is 26% compared with 14% in Nigeria. Inflation is 19.2%. tell the commonsense senator he doesnt know what he is talking about. and you too

        http://newsexpressngr.com/news/detail.php?news=4881

        http://www.graphic.com.gh/business/business-news/ghana-s-interest-rates-killing-businesses.html

        • FrNinja

          Nigeria s currency in the same period has dropped from 80 to the dollar to well over 320 in similar fashion.

          • tope fasua

            Nigeria’s currency drop is a recent phenomenon. Let me explain what happened to Ghana. when the rates were large (9400 to the dollar), it was easy to cry out loud if the rate moved to 9450 to the dollar. if rates moved to say 9600, the people revolted. if it entered 10,000 to the dollar, there will be a coup. but when they removed four zeros, the devaluation crept in on them. 0.94 to 0.95 meant nothing, 0.95 to 1.00 meant little, before tehy knew it, they lost control of the currency. it went as high as 5.00 before coming down a little recently. its armaggeddon.

          • FrNinja

            Ghana and Nigeria are both banana republics except that whereas Ghana exports Cocoa and Gold primarily Nigeria exports oil. The collapse in commodity prices has hit both hard and is reflected in the devaluaton of the exchange rate.

      • The Light

        We must produce in order for us to stabilize Naira. If not you would re-denominate it one hundred time and it would work.

  • Mr. A

    I think the solution is to stimulate production and export rather than just redenomination for the sake of it. Weaker currency actually favours export. It is the deliberate strenghtening of the Dollar against the Yen that has continued to hurt the Japanese export-driven economy till today. Ghana cannot be jubiliating that their currency is strong against the Naira when Nigeria exports are strong in Ghana.What matters is how much you are exporting.

    • Me

      The benefit of export arising from a weak currency is dependent on the item of export. Shall we export cheaper cocoa and import more expensive chocolate? Reality is, we really don’t have anything of significant value to export, so export may not be a feasible option in our current status. Increased productivity leading to reduced import seems a more viable option. Given our dependence of imports for machineries and some some raw materials, a weaker currency may not be helpful.

  • DanielOsazuwa

    I strongly believe this OpEd was not penned by Senator CommonSense. If indeed it was written by him: Houston we have a problem.

    No country in the history of man has ever “redenominated” it economy from self inflicted currency crisis. The world saw the effect of the Chinese redenomination of the yuan in 1948. It led to the total collapse of their economy. The Ghana economy is worst off today before their currency redenomination. They are right now on their knees begging the IMF for life support.

    The sure and only way out of this mess we found ourselves is to increase PRODUCTIVITY. I laugh when I hear Nigerians talk about the solution to our economic problem is divisification of our economy. For Christ sake, our economy is already well divisified. Please see attachment.

    One of the main reason for our low productivity is the absence of capital. Capital is easier access through the capital market. But a situation where your total capital market valuation is less than 8% of your GDP calls for rethinking and complete over hauling of our economy. Forget the delusional theme song of divisification for now, let us find a way of injecting capital into the economy.

    We have a very good problem as a country: 17 million housing deficit! EU, US, UK Japan etc are praying to having such problem. The import component for housing is less than 15%. Let imagine a govt decision to build a million housing units per annum. We are talking about a minimum of 15 million jobs being created DIRECTLY and more than 25 million jobs indirectly. The industrial spinoff will increase our productivity thereby reducing our current account balance. Which then have massive effect on our currency value. Let no idiot tell me there is no money to fund such projects. A country that bailed our Banks and their well connected debtors with more than 3 trillion Naira should have 2 trillion to invest, grow and empower it citizenry.

    No Central Bank (Fed) operate outside of the government fiscal policy. The fiscal and monetary policies of a country is usually like a symphony orchestra where only the Conductor is visible and the beauty of the various musical strings are in harmony and “visible”. The sad reality of the current administration is that the fiscal and the monetary policies of the govt are playing and singing different song.

    It’s either the government came in unprepared for governance or crassly incompetent. Either way, it’s sad

    Sad indeed…

    • AriaFada

      The Chinese say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step, defining what that first step is, is more important than highlighting the problems with the thousandth step.

    • ewucanbeer

      you must be a stockbroker. The stock market is the biggest con in modern history! I will encourage Nigerians to put money in that pit if you promise to refund any losses AND your commissions!

  • “Korede

    Mr Ben Murray Bruce, re-denomination is not the answer. A primary school student should know this. The Ghana example you stated is a very bad one. In case you do not know, in 2007 when Ghana cedi was re-denominated, 8000 cedis then became 80pesewas(0.8) cedi. That exact amount was 1dollar(1 United State Dollar). Between that year and today 9th August 2016, You will use 4GHS (4 cedis) now to buy 1 USD.

    What it means is that between the period, if there is no redenominations, the 8000 cedis to 1 dollar will be 40000 cedis to a dollar. What has changed?

    The solution (economic solutons) is to reduce our dependence on imported products and increase our export. No more no less.

    • Toby

      Increase export! What are we gonna export???

    • FrNinja

      Nigeria imports less than South Africa and Egypt. So it’s not the amount it’s the components. While others import high value machine tools and factory inputs we import 7 year old rice, used clothes and accident-damaged cars. We import petrol and kerosine and diesel. We are like a farmer who sells whole cattle and buys parcels of meat from the butcher.

      Nigeria needs to start fixing it’s infrastructure if it wants a future. There is little that can be produced in an economy run on kerosine lamp and small generators except babies.

      • obinnna77

        Apt.

    • Bambam

      You argument is very puerile and juvenile..when you want to do comparative analysis like you just attempted you start from prior series..so you should be taking the rates from 2000 – 2008 and find out by how much percentage points it devalued..then check the rates from 2008-2016..then you would know what has changed…

      In 2008 it was 0.9 cedis to $1 and now in 2016 (an eight year series) it is 4 cedis to $1 which shows a 40% depreciation..in 1999 the cedis was 3,000 to $1 and by 2007 (another eight year series) it was 9,600 to $1..so that gives you a 300% depreciation before the redecimilisation or redenomination (as Murray-Bruce wants to call it). There is a big difference between 40% depreciation in eight years since the change and 300% depreciation prior to the change..I believe you can see the difference now?

      As to reducing our dependence on imports..that would come with time and the right policies following the redecimilisation as Nigerians are industrious people..no doubt about that..but first you have to reset the economy and make the Naira a true store of value of wealth not the dollar which the political thieving class has unfortunately made as their store value of wealth without producing anything…thereby killing local production..and making corruption the only lucrative business in Nigeria…

      • Orlando

        Why not take a very simple correction. It is a virture to do so. If the cost of an item moves from N10 to N20, that’s a 100% increase. Why would you be calling a movement of N1 to N4 a 40% movement? Are you purposefully trying to cut your nose to spite your face? You’re making sound arguments but spoiling it with your obstinacy to accept corrections which will help you to argue better in future.

        • Bambam

          ..My account was hacked..I would get a primary school student to reply him..actually the rate was about 1.5C to $1 after their change..its not up to 400% movement like he claims..but I would get my son to reply him..ciao!!

  • AriaFada

    Re-domination can be part of the answer but it is not the entire answer. The answer is anti-inflationary policies. To most Nigerians, inflation is a phenomena of a weakening currency, while this is partly true it is also not entirely true. Inflation is acknowledged as a money supply problem or the result of excessive growth in the money supply.

    When oil prices are high, the FG increases its spending and by doing so expands the domestic money supply, which in turn increases the amount of goods and services in the economy by way of imports, however when oil prices fall, the amount of goods and services (from imports) in the economy falls, but the money supply remains either constant or continues to expand because the FG fails to readjust its spending to reflect the changed circumstances.

    A re-domination that continues side by side with the FG’s failure to re-adjust spending commitments to reflect lower exports or oil prices will fail!
    Looking through the comments, @Korede advocates lower imports and higher exports, no-one can argue with that, but it is not a short term solution to the nation’s current problems.

    By which I mean, Economics is just like farming, a plantation does not appear by magic, the land has to be prepared and then ploughed, seeded and then fertilised, weeded and finally harvested. So also in economics, the economic landscape has to be prepared and ploughed first before any other activity is possible. Would a farmer plant seeds on unprepared and unploughed land? The same also with economics you have to prepare the enabling environment for economic growth.

    That environment, studies of many countries have informed us is an anti-inflationary environment, nothing can happen in an economy strewn with inflationary weeds. @DanielOsazuwa tells us, that we need well developed capital markets, while true, it is like telling a farmer that he needs fertiliser when he has not cleared or ploughed the land. It is a truism that Nigeria does not have enough domestic capital to develop its economy, the FG always takes the lion share with it’s borrowing requirement. In fact a proper anti-inflationary strategy within an open economy that enables and attracts global capital flows would boost domestic capital. That however would only happen when foreign investors are convinced that money they put in Nigeria would not be corroded by inflation.

  • FrNinja

    Before redenominating the currency which is an expensive exercise, the CBN should start getting basic things right such as:

    1) Converting lower denominations such as 5,10,20, 50 naira to coins which will reduce the cost of currency replacement

    2) Introducing a 1 naira coin and a 5,000 and 10,000 naira note

    3) Clearing all obstacles it has created for mobile money take-up such as the silly requirement for telcos to partner with banks. Mobile money has reduced transaction costs in Kenya, Tanzania and other countries and enabled a vast array of services.

    4) Stop bailing out banks many of whom add very little value to the economy other than financing reckless projects of the elites.

    • Me

      Your first 2 recommendations will not be necessary since the idea of re-denomination includes the printing/ production of new moneys.

  • Arabakpura

    When Ghana did the redenomination and upto 2009, it was one Ghanaian Cedi to one dollar but today it is 4 Ghanaian Cedi to a dollar! What is wrong with the black man?

    • ewucanbeer

      It was never 1 to 1. it was two Cedi to $1

      • Arabakpura

        I was in Ghana then! I can talk authoritatively on this! Ask someone who knows! We used to buy Alomo bitters for Nigerians travelling through ABC motors for $2 which could be exchanged for 2Gh Cedi. Mark you, it was originally Cedi and when they Re-denominated, it became Ghana Cedi.
        I used the bitters as an example because it excited the Nigerians who dealt on it then and there was no copy of it at that time.

        • ewucanbeer

          That was a ‘blackmarket’ or dubious business at best. I’m speaking of official rates.

  • Me

    In addition to the listed benefits in this article, the re-denomination would provide the opportunity to bring in a significant amount of the moneys in circulation into the banking system especially if implemented with minimal cash exchange for the new money. This would be very helpful in managing our current inflation.

    Needless to add that the beneficial workability of currency re-denomination must be accompanied by the aggressive deployment of other macro-economic strategies including, but not limited, to the aggressive development of infrastructure to significantly reduce production cost and increase profitability and ultimately increase employment and productivity. On the fiscal side, we may need to manage imports through increased taxation and tariffs.

    I honestly believe that re-denomination, as a component of a bouquet of strategic policies, can help get us out of our current economic situation.

  • The Light

    The problem with Nigerian economy is man-made problem. When I was a child in early eighties many household goods were produced in Nigeria. Nigeria did not import goods as much as she does today. By that time teachers were sounds and any secondary school graduate was well respected. So many of these graduates went back to their alma mater as assistant teachers. We produced virtually farm produce from different sections of the nation. What is happening now is what the successive military governments that were lagged with religious overture planned for Nigeria. For instance, educational system was first bastardized due to religious hidden agenda and all the schools where good morals were taught were handed over to the federal government. How did the situation go? Everything was destroyed. Islamic agenda was achieved by sacrificing our educational system at its altar. That was the beginning of our woos. More are coming until we value our nationhood over a private religion we would not go anywhere. Have you not seen what Mr Buhari is doing with the economy our hard earn Naira. How can he sacrifice the whole nation’s currency on the altar of his religion, something supposedly to be private? Devaluation will not solve this problem unless our altitudes are changed. Mr Commonsense your burden is so big for this nation, but first tell your northern brothers and sisters not to use religion as shield to destroy Nigeria.

  • Maigari

    Yes perhaps a good idea but that is where there is a fair if not strong institutional arrangement. As we see things today, virtually the ‘three arms’ of the government are working at cross purposes in the name of autonomy and independence. The Legislature creates their own budget, execute same and pay. The Judiciary has appropriated the sole right to determine what is a crime even where there are clear rules and regulations especially when it comes to employment. The Executive meanwhile has nearly become deaf and blind in the name of fairness with the result that simple issues run on and on until the nation runs out of time and the whole idea is run on emergency principles.With this scenario, the three arms -at least those powerful enough within- are sure to take full advantage for personal gain and the results may be worse than attempt at repairs. What is needed are clearly spelt out policies and guidelines within the context of the weak production base of the Nigerian economy until we manage to level out the foreign dependency in our simple daily living from food to clothing and shelter.

  • SpeakUp Naija

    Re-denomination has no bearing on currency strength. At best we save money on currency printing and that is a very small cost relative to the confusing re-denomination will cause.

    Ghana’s currency suffered about 400% devaluation since re-denomination. Nigeria’s has suffered about 250% since then.

    • Bambam

      You are a BIG FACT LIAR!!!..Ghana re-denominated in 2008 and it was 0.9 cedis to $1 and now it is $1 to 4 cedis..how is that 400% devaluation?…Our Naira was N110 to $1 in the same 2008 and it is now N350 to $1..which looks more devalued?

      • SpeakUp Naija

        Given the figures you posted, go find a primary six student to help you do the math.

        • Bambam

          I’ve found one in you..take your time..you can even call for more help to do the straight-forward maths…next time you read an article on the economy..don’t comment at all..its not within your scope of knowledge..let alone trying to do comparative analysis..that is suicidal for you!!

          • ewucanbeer

            you are wrong sir he is right. shut your bucal cavity!

          • Bambam

            That is why you are a goat..mugu!!

          • ewucanbeer

            Eghu!

          • Bambam

            My acct was hacked..its been an hacker replying you earlier..but next time you don't tell elders to shut up their buccal cavity..

          • ewucanbeer

            No sir your account was NOT hacked! you showed your stupidity and lack of humility and failed a primary for math question on percentages. I studied in a foreign country, worked, partied even tried drugs once, yet i never forgot my basic maths.
            There is an Igbo saying “okenye mee onwe ya bolu, umuaka agbaa ya. If an elder insults himself (like you did!) the young ones will insult him likewise.

          • Bambam

            You are a real isi ewu (goat)..you didn’t study abroad..stop lying..you did all your drugs and raping of Ibo girls in Nigeria..nonsense child..

            All my kids studied abroad..and are doing well..and they dare not say the rubbish you said to me as an old soldier..I told you my account was hacked..and you arguing it wasn’t..where is your proof?

            I could never had written that..and even till date I still do all my Maths..English..Crossword puzzles to keep the old man upstairs alive..I.read all my Economic journals..business and political intelligence report..and I’ve got lots of field officers passing on intelligence to me from across the world..particularly Nigeria.. so that is it..next time you insult your elder..I would invoke Ohafia and Mbaise village curses on you..be careful!!

          • ewucanbeer

            Nwokem mechie onu! I outrank you old soldier! you are a yoruba man, no igbo man invokes seniority online; Igbo ama eze!. Someone got access to your account, you were not hacked! The person is probably close to you and used your device to post online without knowing they were posting as you! You do not need " field officers passing on intelligence to me from across the world..particularly Nigeria" Nigeria is an intelligence sieve. Do you have delusions of grandeur?

          • SpeakUp Naija

            Using your figures, I asked a primary school student from a public school in Nigeria two question –

            What percentage depreciation is a move from 0.9GHC to 4GHC? – He said 444%.

            What percentage depreciation is a move N110 to N350? – He said 318%.

            I then asked him whether 444% is greater than 318% he said yes.

            Now I ask you sir.

            Is the primary school student right?

          • Bambam

            That is why you both primary school learners..the student for his calculation and you for your gullibility in believing them..

            You should both go and learn your percentages..start from asking yourself what is 10% of 0.90 and 10% of 110..then multiply that figure by 10 to get 100% of it..then you can do the multiples to know the right percentage of depreciation..

            Anyway nothing surprises me about Nigeria..we are where we are because of our quality of education..even those who come abroad to study barely learn anything..they are busy working..partying or messing about..the barely come out of grad school with anything tangible..let alone students at home in a decayed environment..Sad!!