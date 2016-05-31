Dozens Killed, Several Injured as Biafra Day Rallies Turn Bloody

  •  Two policemen killed, two others thrown into River Niger in Asaba •Scores arrested in six states, CD, MASSOB condemn killings

Our Correspondents

The South-east and South-south regions of the country dissolved into a state of anarchy yesterday when thousands of protesters clashed with security forces in Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Cross River and Ebonyi States, leading to the deaths of dozens of people, including three policemen, several sustaining injuries, and the arrest of scores of protesters in all the states where the protests took place.

The protesters, who were mainly members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), had come out en masse to mark Biafra Day in memory of the former leader of the defunct Biafra Republic, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Ojukwu had led the secession of the old Eastern Region and declared the region the Republic of Biafra on May 30, 1967. His attempt to break away from Nigeria led to the three-year Nigerian Civil War and Biafra’s defeat.
In recent years, however, MASSOB and later IPOB have emerged, with its members attempting to resuscitate the ghost of Biafra.

Over 30 Killed in Onitsha

During yesterday’s rally in Onitsha, Anambra State, a combined team of the military and police clashed with members of IPOB during the celebration of Biafra Day in the commercial city.
The clash, THISDAY checks revealed, left about 30 people dead and many injured. It was equally gathered yesterday that over 50 members of the Biafran group were arrested by the military and taken to the 302 Cantonment of the Nigerian Army in Onitsha.

Following the mayhem, the commercial city of Onitsha, especially the Nkpor axis, was locked down with the security operatives taking over the roads.

The gun battle, which led to the killings, it was learnt, started when an IPOB member allegedly shot at a soldier who was patrolling where the protesters had converged to begin a procession in honour of the late Ojukwu around the Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

Thick smoke also enveloped the Onitsha metropolis as a result of bonfires lit by the protesters on major roads and streets of the city.
The Public Relations Officer of IPOB, Emma Powerful, alleged yesterday that security operatives killed over 30 members of the group, while 50 persons were arrested and whisked to an unknown destination, adding that many others were seriously injured.

He said that the arrest of their members started at about 2am yesterday. “They (the military) were moving around in their Hilux vehicle with a native doctor when we were celebrating Biafra without any weapons. Does it mean that we have no fundamental rights?” he asked.

But when contacted, the police spokesman in Anambra State, Mr. Ali Okechukwu, said that there was no reason to discuss the casualty figures, as according to him, the authorities were still trying to clear the roads in order to ease vehicular movement.

However, an eyewitness told THISDAY in Onitsha yesterday that about 32 persons were killed during the clash.
The victims, he said, were taken to a hospital in Nkpor, near Onitsha, but were rejected.
Condemning the clash, the Campaign for Democracy (CD), a civil society organisation, said yesterday that the killings by the security personnel were unfortunate.

It said the IPOB/MASSOB members were harmless and only celebrating the declaration of Biafra on May 30, 1967 in memory of late Ojukwu.

MASSOB leader, Mr. Uchenna Madu, also said that the federal government should look into the massacre with a view to arresting the situation, adding that his group was not involved in the clashes.
He however warned that the Biafran agitators might be forced to take up arms in self-defence should the security forces continue to kill defenseless IPOB and MASSOB members.

Madu further said that the federal government was in negotiations with Boko Haram and Niger Delta militants while the security forces continue to fight its unarmed members.

Also reacting to the mayhem that ensued in Onitsha, the Anambra State Government condemned any illegal demonstration in the state.
A statement from the state Commissioner for Information and Communications Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, said: “The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to illegal demonstration by a group of individuals causing anxiety at the Nkpor/Onitsha axis of the state.

“The law enforcement agencies are fully engaged in the situation and are currently working to restore normalcy and ensure free movement for all law abiding citizens.

“Ndi Anambra are hereby advised to remain calm and vigilant and to go about their lawful businesses. All should note that there are laws against disturbance of public peace.”

Policemen Killed, Thrown into River Niger

In Asaba also, no fewer than seven persons were confirmed dead following the rally held by members of MASSOB which turned violent in the Delta State capital yesterday.
The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Delta, Mr. Charles Muka, who confirmed this in a statement, added that the police recorded two casualties.

He said in a statement that five members of MASSOB were killed by military officers who clashed with the protesters along the Asaba-Onitsha expressway in Asaba.

The police stated that the military arrested and brought eight members of MASOB to the police station and “are now in custody in Asaba”.

According to the police spokesman, the protesters turned violent and attacked the policemen deployed to monitor the protest, killed two and injured two others.

“We had to deploy our officers to ensure that the protest was peaceful but we were surprised that the people turned violent.

“To our surprise, they started attacking our men and at the Okwe junction in Abraka area of Asaba, the group killed a police corporal and took his AK47 rifle.

“Also along the Dennis Osadebey Way in Asaba, they wounded a police officer and took his anti-riot gun.
“This group also attacked and wounded two policemen, suspected to be marine police, and threw them into the River Niger at Cable Point in Asaba and in the process one died and one was rescued.

“This brings the casualties to two with two others injured on the side of the police.

“The protesters also attacked military vehicles along the Asaba-Onitsha expressway which left four members of the group dead, while eight others were arrested and brought to the police headquarters,” Muka said.

He added that a pregnant woman was hit by a stray bullet during the fracas but rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where she was treated.

He advised parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards to follow the path of peace and pursue their agenda constitutionally.

10 MASSOB Members Arrested in Umuahia

In Umuahia, the Abia State capital, members of MASSOB also defied the police in the city and held a peaceful rally to mark the 49th anniversary of Biafra.

But the pro-Biafra movement said that 10 of its members were eventually arrested by the police, while one person sustained gunshot wounds.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Udeviotu Onyeke, said only four MASSOB members were arrested by the police during the “illegal rally”, which according to him, was not authorised by the police command.
The Abia Central Information Director of the Chief Ralf Uwazulike-led Biafra Independent Movement (BIM/MASSOB), Mr. Anselam Ogbonna, however, told journalists that armed policemen had swooped on their members at Asaba Street after the rally and opened fire on them.

According to him, scores were injured after inhaling the teargas used by the police to disperse the rally at the Isi Gate city centre where hundreds of Biafra activists and enthusiasts had gathered for the rally.

He said that the police team was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Umuahia central police station, who later whisked away the arrested Biafran activists to the police station.

A detachment of heavily armed and stern-looking policemen led by the DPO had attempted to stop the protesters at the Isi Gate junction but could not, as more sympathisers joined the protest, thus overwhelming the security operatives.
The protesters, chanting Biafran songs and waiving Biafran flags, took off from their base at Asaba Street after a prayer session and marched through major streets within the metropolis.

Residents cheered as the activists marched through the popular Warri Street before heading for Isi Gate when they were intercepted by the police.

The policemen, which in commando style stormed the scene in about three pick-up vans, attempted to stop the procession but the protesters remained undeterred despite the arrest of one of them on the spot.
As more sympathisers joined the protest, the police apparently aware that they could not contain the crowd stopped further arrests.

The police resorted to dispersing the crowd by shooting teargas canisters into the procession, but when they discovered that the Biafran activists were unruffled, they decided to escort them.
Some persons including journalists covering the procession sustained minor injuries after inhaling teargas.

Ikom Youths Stop Biafra Rally

However, the attempt by MASSOB members in Ikom town, about 300 kilometres from Calabar, the Cross River State capital, to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the declaration of the State of Biafra, suffered a setback as youths from the town kicked against the protest.
Though the MASSOB sypathisers had gathered close to the Ikom township Stadium, from where they were meant to march through many streets in the town, they were restricted to just the New Okomo Layout, about 400 metres from where had they taken off.
Scores of the MASSOB members dressed in uniforms and carrying the Biafra flag, nonetheless conducted themselves peacefully, during the short street rally.

The zonal leader of MASSOB in the state, Mr. Samuel Okah, while addressing the protesters, said the rally was in commemoration of the 1967 declaration of the sovereign State of Biafra by its leader, Ojukwu.

Okah said the peaceful rally was to send a message that even though Ojukwu did not succeeded in establishing a sovereign state through violent means, the dream of actualising a Biafran state could be achieved through non-violent means.

Okah, who said that Biafra encompasses the entire South-east and South-south regions of the country, added: “Cross River was in the old Eastern Region that fought for Biafra because we are all one and the suffering we are passing through is experienced by all people of the South-south and South-east so there is no separation or differences among us.”

Okah urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the agitators for a state of Biafra and allow them to form a country they can call their own.

But the Vice-President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Prince Ayuk Ojong, described the rally as a flop, stating that he mobilised his members to stop the MASSOB members from using Ikom for their unpatriotic act.
Ojong said Ikom Local Government Area was not part of Biafra, hence the stance of the youths of the area to stop the rally from gaining momentum.

Pro-Biafra Protesters Stopped in Ebonyi

Just like in Ikom, pro-Biafra protesters in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital, were stopped by the state police command monday.

MASSOB leader, Mr. Uche Mmadu, in a statement, said it was a day of honouring fallen and living heroes whose services could never be forgotten.

But the police command said it uncovered plans that the protest was a plot by miscreants to cause mayhem in the state.
In a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. George Okafor, said that the command got intelligence reports that pro-Biafra groups had gathered at Nkaliki Primary school in Abkaliki, but police swiftly arrived at the scene and stopped the gathering.

Okafor said that about 92 members led by one Vincent Nwamini and several other sub-leaders were arrested.
The police spokesman added that items recovered from the suspects included Biafra flags and banners with the inscription “United States of Biafra Independence celebration 30th May, 2016”.
He assured residents of the preparedness of the command to maintain law and order, stressing that protection of lives and property in the state was not negotiable.

The command appealed to law abiding citizens to go about their normal and lawful businesses and refrain from joining issues with organisations and groups proscribed by the federal government.

Protesters March in Warri

Hundreds of pro-Biafra protesters of Igbo origin also stormed Warri, Delta State, calling on the president to grant them freedom.

The protesters said: “We have met with all the conditions to become a separate country of our own; hence we decided to come out today to ensure that the struggle is achieved.”

The protesters in a peaceful rally to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the declaration of the State of Biafra, said the protest was in remembrance of the late Ojukwu, who initiated the struggle 49 years ago.
The protesters, who spoke with newsmen through their leader, Mr. Patrick Agulobi, said: “It is pertinent that we carry out this action to actualise the dream which Chief Ojukwu started on 30 May 1967. We believed that this laudable dream must not die.”

According to him, the whole world has now come to realise that the Republic of Biafra is a must, adding that all the requirements meant for the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra had been met.
The protesters appealed to Igbo leaders who are derailing the struggle to come out and support the movement, insisting that the effort was not meant to hurt anybody nor cause anarchy or confusion.
They decried indiscriminate killings of innocent persons by herdsmen in the southern part of the country, and called on Fulani cattle rustlers to stop stealing cattle.

17 Arrested in Owerri

In Owerri, the Imo State capital, the police arrested 17 members of MASSOB for holding a rally to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the arrests, said those arrested would be prosecuted.

The MASSOB members began the march at Waterside Primary School, Owerri, from where they moved to Rotibi Street to Oguamana Street before linking Douglas Road.
At Douglas Road, the marchers met heavily armed security men, who threw teargas at them at the Ama JK end of the street and arrested some of them.

Mr. Okechukwu Nwogu, a leader of MASSOB, said it was regrettable that the police arrested members of the group who were on a peaceful march to commemorate the 49th anniversary of Biafra and 17th anniversary of MASSOB.
“What the Nigerian government is doing to us is very unfair; MASSOB is a non-violent group moving without arms in remembrance of our history,” he said.

He called on Igbo leaders to come out and speak for Igbo people who have been unjustly treated by the security forces.
Earlier, Chief Canice Anojuru, the spokesman for MASSOB in Owerri zone, said the group decided to hold the rally to awaken the consciousness of the people of the defunct Biafra.

13 Arrested in Enugu

Like other states where pro-Biafra rallies took place, the Enugu State Police Command said it arrested 13 suspected persons believed to be members of MASSOB early yesterday at the Edinburgh axis of Ogui in Enugu, the state capital.
A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said 13 persons were rounded up based on intelligence reports.

“It was gathered that suspects in the morning of Monday had converged with their bus, one Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number XG 265 UWN with flag and T-shirts with different inscriptions portraying MASSOB/BIM at the Edinburgh axis of Ogui to commence a protest march before the security operatives acting on intelligence/information rounded them up and arrested them,” Amaraizu said.

The suspects, in their reactions, maintained that they were not members of MASSOB but of Biafran Independent Movement (BIM). They further stated they had converged and prayed at the spot before embarking on their march with their flags to commemorate their independence.

The Enugu police command recalled that it had warned against protests by any group of persons under any aegis.
It said no iota of lawlessness would be entertained from any individual or group of persons fanning embers of unlawful acts aimed at causing the breakdown of law and order in the state as the command was working in partnership with other sister security agencies to maintain law and order.
It said it recovered Biafra flags, T-shirts and caps with MASSOB inscriptions.

  • Mike

    Another genocide. The list keeps growing. The future will tell.

    • saaduissa

      Where are the bigots’s comments. The igbos of this world are silent now. They have missed everything. Let us see their useless comments on this issue, shameful idiots.

      • DaddyG

        Your fada Tafabalewa is idiot and Dan fodio is a goat with pig cock.

        • KennBest

          And that’s the reply you know to give. Sorry you.

  • tuby NY

    Enough of these “misguided” individuals blah, blah noise biko! They’re just killing themselves for a “pipe dream” efforts they cannot achieve without a bloody war which IS NOT GOING 2hapoen. Where was this agitation the last 5/6years self when they had the “weak and a push-around” president at d helm? Doing this under GEJ would’ve be their best chance just 2b padded in back and get some govt sympathy n stuff, but good luck 2them all yo.

    • share Idea

      Maybe you were in the moon. MASSOB having been doing these their peaceful demonstration for a very long time even before this administration. The only difference is that the current clueless government does not believe in divergent opinion. He gave high publicity to MASSOB and IPOB by the way he is handling the issue.

  • Chudi Anunobi

    My brothers ndigbo and in Niger Delta, the government has no powers to grant the self determination and independent states that you desire. Only the Constitution can do that. Let us channel our energies constructively in this direction. Making our homelands theatres of war and destruction is stunting our development, degrading our environment and hurting us.

    • Ibu Anyi Danda

      Coward fake Igbo man.

      • Mohstone

        Good Ibo man why arent you there on the streets and take the bullets too ??? Its here that you show how strong you are with your big mouth abi???

        • Ibu Anyi Danda

          You looked like some one who just came back from Sudan for your suicide training.

    • KennBest

      Thank you. The problem is that giving advise to a warped mind us always very difficult.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        ALL HAIL BIAFRA !!

        BIAFRA FOREVER !!

        LONG LIVE BIAFRA !!

    • Mohstone

      Wish there are more of you out there. Good thought.

  • AR

    This administration has killed more lives and saved only one Chibok girl. Na wao!

    • Artful ºDodger

      Which lives, igbos no get life. Mtchew!!

      • Ibu Anyi Danda

        Exactly, this how your brother Benjamin Adekunle killed every harmless Igbo, Ijaw, the Niger Deltans and other Biafrans and used their blood as red wine, in 1967/1970 pogrom and genocide.

        • Mohstone

          Oh!! You now call it pogrom and genocide ?? But who started it ?? A question for your gods, cos clearly you are too premature to know that.

          • Ibu Anyi Danda

            You blood sucker, your region is over flowing with the blood of million of innocents. Have you ever asked your self, why my people remained indigent and undeveloped, despite Abacha, Mutala, Gowan, Yaradua, Abdusalam, Babangida, Tafawa Balewa, Buhari(2times), plus Abuja as federal capital, 2 points as cut off mark to enter federal institutions, skewed census, quota system, not merit, again, only in nigeria is arid zone is more populated than the coastal zone. ”You call it pogrom and genocide??.But who started it. ” . of course, it started by your people in Kano, 1945, Jos 1953, and 1966 to 1970. Enugu state 2016, and the genocide continues.

  • Artful ºDodger

    Police will ever remain stupid. Two of your own killed for asking for bribe from irate nuisance probably. You should have openned fire on the nuisance the moment you got there killing as many as you can. Mere 40 dead is NOTHING in a multitude of lowlife nuisance!

    • Mathew

      The picture that is attached to your name looks like a ghost or AIDS victim, is that you? Tribalism and hatreds beclouded your conscience, and it will never allow you to reason like normal human being hence your comments.

  • KWOY

    The liar about protesters first attacking a soldier is just what it is: a bloody lie! Biafra agitators never carry arms, & have never been violent. IPOB/MASSOB had also announced before hand & given noctice of its preparedness to conduct its activities peacefully. But obviously Buhari, who IS AFRAID OF BEING CHASED OUT given that the Sahara desert is chasing his people, is determined to crack down on the innocent protesters! Nigeria will FAIL! Biafra will LIVE!

    • KennBest

      Sorry you and your disillusioned mind.

      • William Norris

        I don’t support Biafra.

        That said, it’s clear the MASSOB activists are non-violent. Why then is the government killing them?

        Second, MASSOB was actively protesting during the Jonathan administration.

        I do wish there was some way to stabilize Nigeria. All this unrest isn’t good for the economy.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5qKznaDyCA No amount of lies and propaganda can erase the truth,the cowardly army just invaded churches and prayer grounds shooting unarmed civilians,this is what they are good in killing and denying.

          They denied this the invasion of this prayer meeting and claimed they were attacked…the massacre took place at Aba recently.

          • lord vuga

            Why choose a school for their protests ,knowing that they would be endangering innocent students? Isnt that mischievous? Also i pity the foolish jobless and disillusioned youth who are being used as fodder, because even if biafra is finally granted, none of their lives would be any better for it. Those who dont learn from history are bound to repeat it. Are igbos ready to lose another generation? Have they forgotten the ones they lost in the civil war.? Most of the folks protesting never saw and may be never even heard ibos lost a war . I heard them calling “God” .which god sent them? These folks are just dying for nothing

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            The ground is a known prayer ground,It was a prayer meeting not protest march…..does that justify the brutality of Buhari’s soldiers in your opinion? you are a beast.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        HAIL BIAFRA !!

        BIAFRA IS GREAT !!

        BIAFRA IS LOVE !!

        BIAFRA FOREVER !!

        • lord vuga

          The poor souls who died for nothing.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            You dictator will kill,kill,kill and kill….killing will be his portion.

  • Ikemba

    If you can post a comment here, it means you are educated enough to reason, put your opinion in writing, have Internet access and not among Nigerians poorest of the poor….!

    Why then are we a Federation when even the voices of reason are biased, prejudiced and indoctrinated in tribalism and nepotism..?

    IPOB and MASSOB do not carry suicide bombs, neither do they kill innocent Nigerians; yet they are being killed by the people paid by taxpayers to protect them. It does not matter whether it is OPC or AREWA YOUTHS; any civil entity that pursue peaceful demonstrations as medium of airing their views should never be targets of Police bullets..!

    Every Nigerian Life Matters..!!!

  • ifeanyi

    It is high time for FG to realise that Biafra agitation is no longer jamboreee but unavoidable course. The events of the day is enough for FG to start looking on how to apply Abburi accord consensus because killing and arresting innocent Biafrans cannot change this dream. It can only delay it but cannever stop it.
    :
    Police and military brutality against Biafrans cannevr do Nigeria any good.
    The overwhelming support gotten by Biafra was what angered police yesterday but their brutality cannevr deter the spirit of Biafra .

  • Ohajianha Ozichukwu

    First, it was improper for the Military to be deployed over an unarmed protesters. Should there have been any cause for concern on the part of Government that things might go out of control, the Police would have been moved in to monitor them. But moving in the Army to go after unarmed protesters, is an indication of the level of damages the Government would want them to make.

    • Oracle

      Police. Which police? is it not the same police that lost 3 of their men and two others thrown into river Niger from the bridge. ? Police indeed

  • Toby

    This looks like the beginning. A long night for Buhari’s government.

  • Engr Moses

    Biafra agitators “peacefully” threw two policemen into the Niger River and then went ahead to peacefully kill two soldiers then all of a sudden, they were attached by soldiers!

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      They shot 4 unarmed agitators to death before they caught the policemen and unleashed anger but without weapons. NO SOLDIER WAS KILLED ,STOP SPREADING LIES.

  • Mamapikin

    These jobless people can be ignored. They don’t understand anything. The other day in Egypt, didn’t President Sisisini order troops to deal ruthlessly with supporters of the Islamic Brotherhood, whose leader, Mr. Morsi had won democratically conducted elections? 1000 Islamic Brotherhood supporters were gunned down right there in Cairo. Did the heavens fall? Instead of these jobless “dead enders” to seek more productive ways of conducting themselves, they waste their time in stupid ventures as protest. Who cares about their protest anyway?

  • Mikeal Darly

    Why is the news media in Nigeria desperate to align with the government in their effort to blackmail and hide the horendous crimes against humanity they are commiting in the South East of Nigeria. I have not heard of any civilized country that deploys soldiers against a huge crowd of people whom it considers its citizens. soldiers are only deployed for war against enemies so why will the government of Nigeria deploy soldiers against a civilian crowd with no stated intention for violence if she considers them her citizens. What happened yesterday is simply a strong indication that Nigeria does not include the South Eastern people since they are being delt with as enemies.

  • Mikeal Darly

    A senseless riot by religious bigots happened in Niger state in the North on the same day by a crowd whose stated intention was to kill and maim, and there was no news of any of them being shot by police or army because they were “beloved killers”, but here is a different crowd who were only mourning their dead during the biafra war, and the army and police cornered and started shooting at them with horrendous fury and hatred.

  • Jon West

    What is happening in the Nigeria of the Daura Dullard reminds me of the last days of Slobodan Milosevic’s Yugoslavia. An ethnic tendency, perennially favoured by Marshall Brosilav Tito decided to “conquer ‘ the other ethnicities after the death of Tito, instead of maintaining the consensus that held the fragile unity of the country together. The rest is history. The other peoples fought the Serbs to the end and of totally fragmented former Yugoslav republics, the Serb nation is worse off. Serbia is the poorest of the former Yugoslav Republics. Perhaps there is something to learn from the demise of Yugoslavia.
    The apparent hatred of the Dullard for a particular ethnicity and his resolve to subjugate them( a near impossibility in current global interactions) will backfire on Nigeria and especially his blighted, famished and terribly backward North . To the pro-Baifran agitators, my advice is to lick your wounds and regard the losses as the price you have to pay for eventual freedom. The rest of Nigeria will never support you and will at best be apathetic, but the history of ethnic freedom is built on blood sacrifice. Nigeria will never survive as a nation, so please work under the radar to ensure the last days of this Lugardian zoo. The end is nigh , hence the brutality exhibited by these vermin in military fatigues.

    • American Abroad

      Jon West: You ought to be better than this sort of ad hominem silliness. By asking for blood sacrifice”, are you willing to place your own life- or those of any of your children- on the line, for a “free Biafra”? From your resume, I am certain you were old enough to have fought during the Civil War: Did you? Two million of your tribe paid for the rhetorical excesses of Ojukwu et al with their lives: those, in case you have forgotten, were the very best of us; those were the idealistic, the brave, the educated, the accomplished. They did not hide under beds to evade conscription. They never grew old because they believed in a false and empty dream. Those who led them to the cliff’s edge, were the first to disown them; they couldn’t even wait for the cock to crow thrice. Now again, you attempt to lure impressionable kids to an early (and needless) death on the altar of ethnic vanity. If you failed in 1966, what makes you think you would fare any better in 2016? What the hell is wrong with you?

      • Jon West

        Like all hypocrites, you are crying more than the bereaved. Yes, for your information, I was a child soldier in Biafra and lost my favourite cousin, a final year medical student at UNN who was killed while an Egyptian piloted MIG 17 straffed a hospital with clearly marked Red Crosses on the roofs. I hold no grudges against those who “led us to the cliff” and abandoned and disowned us, according to the great Igbo lover in America. In fact the leader of these evil men was given a national burial by the Nigerian state, the only national burials in Nigerian history after that of the other great Biafran apostate Nnamdi Azikiwe, whose name bestrides the national airport and other great monuments in the “enemy state “of Nigeria. The Nigerian “heroes ” of that war don’t seem to get any traction in the minds of even those they fought for or against. What an irony, but that’s just the way life in Nigeria is.

        These young men and women, who were marching non-violently for what they believe in, just like all idealistic youth, have always marched in Nigerian history, from Babangida to Abacha to Obasanjo, Yardua, Jonathan without anybody shooting them. In fact they were always regarded with great fun by the populace, as a bunch of idealists harking to the past. Why then is it that in this dispensation of an imbecile leader, troops are shooting peaceful protesters , while Fulani herdsmen are devastating the whole nation and not once have troops confronted them? And someone is here on this forum engaging in trash writing, pretending as usual to be intelligent, urbane and patriotic?

        What is the difference between this government and other governments? How many June 12 marchers did Abacha kill? Even at Odi and Zaki Biam, Obasanjo was reacting to the killing of troops; how many troops were even scratched at Aba last year , before the troops opened up on defenseless civilian marchers? The same troops who either run from Boko Haram or rehabilitate them when captured?

        Nigeria and Africa are cesspools of evil, because so-called intellectuals fail to call our leaders to order when they perpetrate evil, because of ethnic , pecuniary and religious considerations, hence the constant descent to the abyss all over the continent.

        The Certificateless One, like Donald Trump in the US, is , by his utterances and body language, giving out signals that some citizens are marked out for injustice and the soldiers who are of his stock are getting the message. However history is not on his side and that of his cohorts. The world has changed and everything is quite possible. The descent to anomie is always rapid when leaders refuse to read the mood of the people. These are the last days of Nigeria as we know it, thanks to an imbecile at the helm.
        You cannot fight many battles – economic, physical and political and not destroy the fabric of the nation. Niger Delta Avengers, Boko Haram, economic recession , Biafran agitators , a disillusioned citizenry and private health challenges and not get wiped out, not that I care about that. However, a country is like a family, and the father owes some responsibilities to even recalcitrant children. On this last score , the Certificateless One is an unmitigated failure.

        • American Abroad

          Dear Jon:
          I will, quite reluctantly, proceed to dismantle your specious arguments. Those declarations of yours are only based on emotion, not facts.
          First, the phrase “crying (or wailing) louder than the bereaved”, was an Achebe composite, in reference to Enoch who was seen as an outsider to the Church but wept louder than the bereaved (missionaries). It therefore connotes a zealot, not a hypocrite.
          Second, from your resume, you were at least 17 years of age when the war started; there is no way you could have been a “child” soldier, except of course, you meant you were a “Child of God”. Furthermore, if you indeed bore arms on behalf of Biafra (whilst simultaneously “spotting” fighter planes at Red Cross Hospitals), could you identify your War Sector, Commander and Unit?
          I am amazed that a “child”, even one so preternaturally gifted with bionic sight as you undoubtedly were, could identify a MIG 17 in mid-flight, where aficionados cannot reliably distinguish MIG-17s from the MIG15, F-5 or Shenyang J-5. Also, Egyptian pilots had not attained proficiency in using those planes by 1969. That you could identify the nationality of the pilot from a snapshot observation under the “fog of war” merits similar unbelievability.
          National burials, or naming of national projects, is an unreliable measure of achievement. Only the honorable can honor the deserving. Remember, “Doctor” Orji Kalu has a MON. Enough said.
          The history of Nigeria is replete with the (admittedly, inexcusable) fact of violent reprisals following anti-government protests: recall the Udi Coal Miner Riots (way before your time), the Aba Women Riots, Jos Riots, Tiv Riots, and an entire catalogue of similar upheavals preceding Operation Wetie. Of course, governments ought not to kill their citizens, which is why the wisdom of Achebe once more informs us: The people of Umofia believed that as a man/people danced, so were the drums beaten for him/them. When the retiring accommodating persona of Mr Brown was substituted by the fiery evangelist, Rev James Smith, the dance became furious, and the drums went crazy. The overzealous (not hypocrites, mind you) were in full bloom, and Enoch, in response to the inebriation of Proselytism, killed and ate the sacred python. Tragedy, as could be expected, followed. See any resemblance to the fires you are presently stoking with Biafranism?
          The only caveat I agree with is this: regardless of importunity and recklessness exhibited by huge swathes of my country of birth, Mr Buhari was elected to be a Father to All. It is his duty to rise above the vexations of opportunists.
          Finally, a hint: when your rhetoric begins to attract sociopaths such as William Morris under its banner (can Holy Wahala, Keu4Success, Igbo Haram, Biafraud, KWOY be that far behind?), it is time to take a sabbatical and stop writing. An educated mind such as yours, though shackled by tunnel vision and ethnic animosity, is still a sad thing to waste.

      • Mohstone

        My brother thank you for such a brilliant post. However, there’s no need whipping a dead horse to a race. Jon West is brain-dead and can never see beyond his nose. His mind is trapped and jailed by hatred. No amount of words can change his dead heart.

    • William Norris

      No one will take MASSOB, MEND, IPOB or Avengers seriously until

      1. they start killing Igbo or Niger Delta politicians who work for or support Nigeria

      OR

      2. Show they represent the will of the people by forming a LEGAL political party that gets elected to to govern ALL the states of the Niger Delta and former Eastern Region.

      Preferably both. I think this is the missing evidence of seriousness and legitimacy.

      That the Niger Delta Avengers and Biafra militants allow someone like Joe Igbokwe and Chibuike Amaechi to go on living shows they’re not serious about their cause. In fact it makes me think they’re just after MONEY……why else are they reluctant to take the ultimate step?

      If they’re not willin to step up they should stop wasting the lives of young people.

      • Jon West

        Thanks but no thanks Alhaji Norris. I am Igbo and we do not indulge in mindless violence, especially against our own people. Also, we are the only democratic
        Ethnicity in Africa aside from the Somalis, and there is no need to descend to the abyss of intolerance because of Biafra and its politics.
        We will not kill the saboteurs you have mentioned simply because it is not in our character to do that. We leave such behaviour to the very politically “clever” Hausa/Fulanis,, because we do not want the unintended consequences of such behaviour , which has kept the Hausa/Fulani to below human standards of behaviour. However, I appreciate your angst in this situation and assure you that something will soon give. Trust good old Jon West, I know where the bodies of Nigerian history are buried.

        • William Norris

          Oh that’s fine, life is not to be taken lightly. In this case it is necessary and without it you can be assured your quest is FUTILE.

          What about forming a legal party and winning elections? You didn’t address that.

          I suspect the REAL REASON there’s no violence against the saboteur political class is because the MASSOB and Delta militants are being careful to leave the door open to be bribed.

          Even after inciting protests and destruction of pipelines, the FG may still be willing to pay the agitators and rebuild.

          But there’s no coming back from death.

          Also notice that the bulk of support for Biafra these days is in the Imo and Abia areas while those fraternizing with the FG are mostly Anambra…..like Joe Igbokwe.

          As it was in 1967, so shall it be again. Pawns will die and Masters will live. Good luck.

  • lord vuga

    Fools are busy being slaughtered and used as fodder. While the smart ones are in transcorp Hilton sipping moet and waiting to come lord it over them if they ever succeed. The fools protesting and dying dont know that they are just trying to free themselves from one slavemaster only to have another one.

    • Mohstone

      A very apt summary. Thanks

  • paul irumundomon

    It is your opinion, that they are all foolish, but you failed to realise one fact, you could not have a better sence, when all their sences are combined.

    Tomorrow it will be you and you clan. The first civil war, which won’t be last, a Nigerian advocated for fellow Nigerians, to be starved. His name is no secrete, many were children in the thousand. You are lucky today, tomorrow, it will be your turn.

    We are not one country, that is why some Nigerians, from other states, are calling for the eradication of these people. When was the last time, people protesting in the north, are massacred.

    When a Nigerian will call fellow Nigerian grass hopper, that is the lowest anyone can get to. It re-enforces that missing unity. One day, one of them will use chemical weapons, on some defenceless Nigerian, who happens always to come from south.

    When sare wiwa was killed, the foreign oil companies, who trumped up lies and charges against him, what did they gained, has the vanderllison stop, the answer is no.

    With all America military might, they negotiate, Nigeria army, that does not know how to properly use, gun ships are saying, the people have no class, kill them first and ask questions later.

    Will they win this war, never and somebody should tell them. If you look at the rank and file, they embed, haters of minorities, that our representatives crested. Buhari will soon visit the south east. He will meet the people that has sold the south east to the north.

    THESE ARE THE PEOPLE, WHO SHOULD PAY THE ALTIMA PRICE FIRST. THE VERY PEOPLE, WHO BE TRAILED THE VERY ONE THEY REPRESENT. FROM THE SAME COMMUNITIES, AND THEIR WHERE ABOUT IS NOT A PROBLEM.

  • Breaking Ahmed

    Nigerian Media,When will you stop to

  • Breaking Ahmed

    When will Nigerian Media will stop to disgrace themselves with all this Kangoro news of the zoo.Nigerian media is a Laughing Stock to the International community .Nigerian media and their brown Envelope journalist is as Evil as Osama bin Laden and his Terrorist group.Let me make it clear that the End of Nigeria has come and all of you will pay for all the Lies and Concortions against The people of BIAFRANS .Nigeria will know No Peace untill it is brought to ZERO.

  • Frank

    Support anything as long as igbo man is killed. The rally was peaceful, did you hear that ipob/massob attacked anybody? this rally was steamed live and the video will soon come out. The organizers of this rally just set a trap for the Nigeria government, now the US attention will be drawn to what is happening here. Remember a peaceful rally is also going on in US against trump and nobody has been killed. Keep on supporting this killing because this is Nigeria and igbo are involved. Please keep on supporting the killing of people participating in all peaceful rally, what goes round comes around. yesterday was shiit, LAUTECH students, massob tomorrow might be your love ones( GOD FORBID) if it doesn’t stop.