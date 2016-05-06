Attacks: Fayose’s Comment Scares Fulani Herdsmen in Ekiti

By Olakiitan Victor

Following a statement credited to Governor Ayodele Fayose that

he had instructed farmers In Ekiti State to poison their water to

ward off invasion by herdsmen, the Fulani cattle-rearers in the state

have resolved to take their case to the Council of Traditional

Rulers.

Fayose was quoted to have made the statement in Ibadan on Tuesday

while attending a programme organized by the Nigerian Union of

Journalists, Oyo chapter.

A member of the ethnic group confided in THISDAY in Ado Ekiti that

they received Fayose’s statement with shock, saying they have taken a

final decision to lodge a formal complaint to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti,

Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, over the dangers inherent in the comment.

He said the members would also meet with the state traditional

council, particularly its chairman and Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba

Oladapo Samuel Oyebade, after their encounter with the Ado monarch .

The source, who didn’t want to be quoted because of the sensitivity of

the issue and for not being authorized to speak on behalf of the

Fulani herdsmen, said the statement credited to the governor could

spark a crisis between them and the farmers, even when such is

unwarranted.

He said members are now living in palpable fear because anything could

happen to them and their herds since the governor has said he had

issued directives to people to poison their water if they notice any

untoward attitude from the Fulani herdsmen.

“What many people don’t know is that there is a difference between

Fulani and Bororo . We have been in Ado for long doing our businesses

and I don’t think any of us could resort to killing of our hosts ,

what for?