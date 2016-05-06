Attacks: Fayose’s Comment Scares Fulani Herdsmen in Ekiti

- To run to Obas for protection
By Olakiitan Victor
Following a statement credited to Governor Ayodele Fayose that
he had instructed farmers In Ekiti State to poison their water to
ward off invasion by herdsmen, the Fulani cattle-rearers in the state
have resolved to take their case to the Council of Traditional
Rulers.
Fayose was quoted to have made the statement in Ibadan on Tuesday
while attending a programme organized by the Nigerian Union of
Journalists, Oyo chapter.
A member of the ethnic group confided in THISDAY in Ado Ekiti that
they received Fayose’s statement with shock, saying they have taken a
final decision to lodge a formal complaint to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti,
Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, over the dangers inherent in the comment.
He said the members would also meet with the state traditional
council, particularly its chairman and Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba
Oladapo Samuel Oyebade, after their encounter with the Ado monarch .
The source, who didn’t want to be quoted because of the sensitivity of
the issue and for not being authorized to speak on behalf of the
Fulani herdsmen, said the statement credited to the governor could
spark a crisis between them and the farmers, even when such is
unwarranted.
He said members are now living in palpable fear because anything could
happen to them and their herds since the governor has said he had
issued directives to people to poison their water if they notice any
untoward attitude from the Fulani herdsmen.
“What many people don’t know is that there is a difference between
Fulani and Bororo . We have been in Ado for long doing our businesses
and I don’t think any of us could resort to killing of our hosts ,
what for?
