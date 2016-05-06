Attacks: Fayose’s Comment Scares Fulani Herdsmen in Ekiti

Ayodele Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose
  • To run to  Obas  for protection

    By Olakiitan Victor

    Following a statement credited to Governor Ayodele Fayose that
    he had instructed farmers In Ekiti State to poison their water  to
    ward off invasion by herdsmen, the Fulani cattle-rearers in the state
    have resolved to take their case to the Council  of Traditional
    Rulers.

    Fayose was quoted to have made the statement in Ibadan on Tuesday
    while attending a programme organized by the Nigerian Union of
    Journalists, Oyo chapter.

    A member of the ethnic group confided in THISDAY in Ado Ekiti  that
    they received Fayose’s  statement with shock, saying they have taken a
    final decision to lodge a formal complaint to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti,
    Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, over the dangers inherent in the comment.

    He said  the members would also meet with the state traditional
    council, particularly its chairman and Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba
    Oladapo Samuel Oyebade, after their encounter with the Ado monarch .

    The source, who didn’t want to be quoted because of the sensitivity of
    the issue and for not being authorized to speak on behalf of the
    Fulani herdsmen, said the statement credited to the governor could
    spark a crisis between them and the farmers, even when such is
    unwarranted.

    He said members are now living in palpable fear because anything could
    happen to them and their herds since the governor has said he had
    issued directives to people to poison their water if they notice any
    untoward attitude from the Fulani herdsmen.

    “What many  people don’t know is that there is a difference between
    Fulani and Bororo . We have been in Ado for long doing our businesses
    and I don’t think any of us could resort to killing of our hosts ,
    what for?

FURTHER DETAILS LATER

  • amakachude

    Thanks to the Lion of South West. So the rampaging fula can entertain fear? Wa oh!! The women and girls they rape with reckless abandon should also be laced with very potent magun that will kill them at the mere thought of completing the evil act of rape. I guess hapless communities in other states will definitely thank Fayose for this free advice on how to protect their land against the invading herdsmen.

    • Fems

      Lion of where, please he’s the lion of your zone not South West

      • amakachude

        Continue to delude yourself.
        Sent from my BlackBerry wireless device from MTN

      • Mathew

        Yes, lion of the entire south.

    • Mathew

      Not only SW , but lion of the entire south. God bless Fayose.

      • amakachude

        Amen my brother.
        Sent from my BlackBerry wireless device from MTN

  • ogbuefiakajiaku

    Fayose thanks for ending the Fulani impunity in the south. Kill everything and anything that looks like a Fulani.

  • Sean Shittu

    I’ve said that the Governor of Enugu State is a coward fat pig! the only way to deal with these moronic herdsmen is to attack and attack. Just a few comments by the only real Governor in Nigeria the herdsmen are shaking, the same way clueless Buhari is shaking when ever my Governor attacks his idea-less government. Good one Fayose and may God continue to guard and protect you while you say the truth in the midst scumbags!

    • abba

      really? buhari shakes when fayose talks? when did buhari even considered fayose sane enough to deserve a response, please just one instance that buhari responded to the rantings and shenanigans of your deranged god.. please just one instance. mr shit u, you may not want to start a war with the nomads, they dont have houses or towns, they just move.. u have villages and farms that they will attack at will, they dont surrender, they dont have any nationality. the peaceful ones you want to attack and kill will over night turn to the dreaded ones if you try.. ask those who incurred the nomads wrath.

      • ychukwuka

        Why not stop those threat? As strong as they are, you would have used them to fight boko haram. Mtschwwww

      • Sean Shittu

        Did you hear that the governor of Abia State has decided to bring back the old Bakassi boys Vigilantes? now when they are fully reconstituted inform your brothers to go and attack any farmland in Abbia State and see what happens.
        If your brothers where not scared by Fayose’s comments why run to the traditional chiefs ? for your information all Fayose’s criticism of Buhari are valid and I bet you he’ll do anything to stop Fayose from talking. You can call Fayose whatever name you wish but at this point he is way better than the cowardice activist and lawyers who have all been bought over by Tinubu.

      • Nwa Aba {Proud Biafran}

        But they are not ghost.

  • Mathew

    Gov Fayose is a God sent to the entire south. May God bless all he do.

    • 4T2

      I think you meant to say:
      “Gov Fayose is a MAN from God, sent to the entire South…”
      I support the Governor.

      Under wicked Buhari’s watch today, it is only the fools that are NOT yet aware that unprovoked Northern WAR and death have been brought to our own doors.

      We better wake up NOW or SUDDENLY wake up in HEAVEN tomorrow.

  • Asuk

    Well I don’t believe Fayoshe said this. He may asked the farmers to defend themselves , not poison the water .

  • bikky

    A good governor will protect his people whenever external aggression is near, other governors should learn fast.

  • Mathew

    He actually did not said that, the herdsmen want to create broader impression. Be it as it may, we love Fayose.

  • fld8778

    He is a foolish leader

    • Mathew

      What makes you a wise leader?

  • Naijaman

    If that senseless Ekiti thug instructed his poor people to poison their water, can he make enough of his urine for them to drink? What a moronic instruction from a lunatic governor!

    • Mathew

      What makes your comment here sensible? You want him to fold his hands and watch your brothers maiming, raping and killing southerners? He is a God sent to southerners.

  • Chukwuka Okoroafor

    It seems that my prediction last year is happening. The Fulani people are going to become the scapegoat of Nigeria. It is unfortunate that this is happening, but we can put the blame on the feet of the jihadists in the federal government.

  • AriseNigeria

    >>>>>>>>>>Fearless Fayose-The Resurrection of Francis Adekunle Fajuyi,

    Francis Adekunle Fajuyi, BEM (26 June 1926 – 29 July 1966) was a Nigerian soldier of Yoruba origin and the first military governor of the former Western Region, Nigeria.

    Originally a clerk, Fajuyi of Ado Ekiti joined the Army in 1943 and as a Sergeant in the Nigeria Signal Squadron, Royal West African Frontier Force, was awarded the British Empire Medal in 1951[4] for helping to contain a mutiny in his unit over food rations. He was trained at the Eaton Hall Officer Candidate School in the United Kingdom from July 1954 until November 1954 when he was short-service commissioned.[5] In 1961, as the ‘C’ Company Commander with the 4 battalion, Queen’s Own Nigeria Regiment under Lt. Col. Price, Major Fajuyi was awarded the Military Cross for actions in North Katanga and extricating his unit from an
    ambush.[6] On completion of Congo operations Fajuyi became the first indigenous commander of the 1st battalion in Enugu, a position he held until just before the first coup of January 1966 when he was posted to Abeokuta as Garrison Commander. When Major General Ironsi emerged as the new C-in-C on 17 January 1966, he appointed Fajuyi the first military governor of the Western Region.

    He was assassinated by the revenge seeking counter-coupists led by Major T. Y Danjuma on July 29, 1966 at Ibadan, along with General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, the Head of State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; who had arrived in Ibadan on July 28, 1966 to address a conference of natural rulers of Western Nigeria.

  • Isaac Boro

    O LORD GOD arise! Hear the voice of Niger Delta and give Buhari the courage to execute Jonathan and Diezani by firing squad just like Jerry Rawlings did in Ghana. See the calamity Jonathan brought to the suffering masses of Niger Delta! O GOD ARISE!!!! ARISE!!!!!!!!!!!ARISE!!!!!!.

  • Godwin

    @bikky, Sean Shittu and other lovers of Fayose. I hail you all oh. But for me, I think any reasonable person will not respond to whatever Fayose say or have said. This is because, this man never respect elders left to herdsmen. On many occasions Fayose has passed a lot of insult on Obasanjo and even the PDP elders in his home state. Buhari has a lot of things to do than to pass any comment to what fayose is saying. Those who love fayose should tell him to face governance. He owned his civil servant about 4/5 months salary, then what has he really achieved since becoming governor?. Is he the only PDP governor? Are we saying others are coward? No please. Talkative are always a failure but silent ones achieved much. We should note that empty drum make much noises but full one will not. Fayose is an empty drum who does not possess anything upstairs. The time he supposed to have been strategize for his state then he will commenting unnecessarily. The other he wrote a letter to China government, what business has a state governor got to do with that. Instead he succeeded in wasting state fund to China. We are waiting for him after his tenure, then this current government will treat him lessons because by that time no more IMMUNITY.

  • INCORRUPTIBLE

    The first time I would thumb up for Fayose. He forgot to mention that farmers should also poison the grass around their farm lands- at least 1km radius. When their cattle start dying mysteriously, they would have no any other option than to run back to their fatherland.

