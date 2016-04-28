Herdsmen and the Killing Field

The Verdict By Olusegun Adeniyi

The verdict By Olusegun Adeniyi: Email: olusegun.adeniyi@thisdaylive.com

On 30th July, 2013, the parents of the ten Directorate of State Security (DSS) operatives killed two months earlier by the Ombatse cult in Nasarawa State staged a peaceful protest in Lafia where the then Vice President Namadi Sambo was due to commission some projects. The protesters were responding to the statement by the then DSS Director General, Mr. Ita Ekpenyong that the service had ‘forgiven’ the criminals who killed the DSS operatives while on a legitimate duty.

“Our children were sent on an operation to save other Nigerians, and they were not given any protection. We can’t see them alive; we can’t see their corpses. They only sent us the death certificates of our children”, said Dr. Nandul Durfa, 64, father to a late operative called Timman Durfa. Another protester, Nimsel Nanyal, 57, said it was unthinkable that security men were killed and the federal government could not give them justice. “In Britain, one soldier was killed on the street, not even in the line of duty like our children, and the British Prime Minister was everywhere making statements. He even attended the burial. Here, we were sent death certificates, and that is all,” Nanyal added.

It is now almost three years since that tragedy which claimed the lives of 55 police officers and 10 DSS operatives who were deployed to restore order in a community called Alakyo. The corpses of those 65 agents of state were never recovered and I will not be surprised if their families have also been abandoned. Yet the message conveyed by that so-called forgiveness famously proclaimed by Ekpenyong was that the Nigerian State could neither protect its own personnel who were on lawful duties nor seek justice for them after being killed in a most gruesome manner. But the larger implication of the way we managed that tragedy was that we were invariably telling the whole world that life makes no meaning in our country. That is the sort of disposition that emboldens criminals to believe they can take the lives of innocent citizens without consequences.

Incidentally, someone who spoke the minds of Nigerians at the time is a certain Muhammadu Buhari who is now the president. He said most memorably: “The SSS boss or whoever that said he has left everything to God has no right to do that. Nigerians can practice any religion they want or even if they don’t want, they can be atheist or anything they want to be, that is constitutional. But nobody should hurt a citizen of Nigeria and then get away with it, not to talk of slaughtering law enforcement agents and then somebody coming out from the system to say such a thing. It is either that person doesn’t know what he was talking about or he shouldn’t even be there. Those that killed the security men must be hunted and prosecuted no matter how long it will take because this is the bottom line about law and order, and security in the country. They can’t be forgiven, they can’t override the constitution, Nigerians are being hurt and killed in their duties and those that killed them must be brought before the law”, Buhari said.
That was candidate Buhari who was seeking to be our president. Now that he is on the saddle, we have not seen any such forthrightness in dealing with the sectarian violence that threatens to tear the country apart. Yet at this most challenging period, the president must stand up and be counted because, as I stated last week, there can be nothing more grievous than for someone or a group of people to believe they can take the lives of others without being held to account.

For those who may have forgotten, there were three elements involved in the 2013 Ombatse tragedy in Nasarawa State: Ethnicity, religion and politics, even though there was also a little dose of superstition. Unfortunately, the underlining issues in the current tragedies, whether in the South East or in the North Central, are not dissimilar. So, for us to resolve them and bring about lasting peace, we need our president to rise above himself. Unfortunately, he has thus far not shown that inclination–at least, that is what his body language suggests and with that, he has only provided ammunitions for politicians who feed on tragedies by capitalizing on our fault-lines.

To worsen matters, on the issue of herdsmen, President Buhari is already a suspect given the record of his intemperate session with the late Oyo State Governor Lam Adesina a few years ago. The situation is compounded by the recent “your-people-have-killed-my-people” statement by his kinsman-DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura. But even when I believe Buhari’s silence on the recent tragedies has been unhelpful, I am also aware that most of the hysteria about herdsmen are political and may be no more than a campaign of calumny essentially targeted against the president, just because he is a Fulani man.

However, it was very reassuring last night that President Buhari would condemn “the attack on Ukpabi Nimbo community in Enugu State and other such acts of extreme violence against communities in other states of the federation”, as stated by his spokesman, Garba Shehu. The president has also directed the Inspector General of Police, the General Officer Commanding the 82nd Division of the Nigeria Army and the Enugu State Director of DSS “to personally oversee investigations into the attack on the community and ongoing efforts to apprehend the culprits.”

Indeed, it is the political slant to a crisis that has been with us for many decades that is actually now causing the problem even when most people are aware the real issues are environmental, economic and criminal. But I believe, from my own experience, that we can deal with some of these issues if our politicians and other critical stakeholders, including those of us in the media, decide to be open-minded. I highlighted some of the points two years ago in Kaduna at an “International Conference on Security and Development Challenges in West and Central Africa” where I delivered a paper. Put together by the then National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki, I had opportunity to interact with the real herdsmen—the big men who own the cows as I told the story of my village in Kwara State that has a Fulani settlement called ‘Gaa Okanla’.

I grew up to meet the settlement and virtually everybody in our village now say the settlement had been there before they were born. It was founded by a nomadic Fulani man called Anfani who reportedly mixed freely with our people. His first son was named Okanla and I grew up to know him as Baba Okanla with some of his children, especially Baba and Musa as my contemporaries and friends even till today. So in my village, we have had five generations of Fulani men who have lived in harmony with our people and I am aware there are many communities like that in Kwara State.

Notwithstanding, I am also aware that several other issues have come in such that the real lasting solution is to discourage the nomadic culture in our country. Even before it became a national security challenge, it was no longer ideal to have able-bodied young men and women roam about the country with cows. It is both primitive and a gross abuse of the young men and women who ordinarily should be in school. Besides, there are health hazards to these cows that are being paraded through the forest and may have attracted all manner of diseases. But the main worry for now is the human tragedy.

That we have a serious problem on our hands is not in doubt though it is comforting that the federal government is very much aware of the challenge and now looking for workable solutions. Two weeks ago, Interior Minister, Lt General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) convened an inter-ministerial meeting in a bid to finding a lasting solution to what, according to him, “threatens the very fabric of our country’s unity and progress”.

Dambazau, from what he said at the forum, appreciates the fact that the entire herdsmen menace has graduated from isolated instances into a discernible and even predictable pattern of criminal behavior with grave and urgent national security implications. What Dambazau and his team, working in collaboration with other stakeholders, must now do is to isolate all the issues as they seek enduring solutions which will not happen until we deal with the challenge of law and order in our country. Even though the menace of the herdsmen is much more complex than many people imagine, those with criminal tendencies in our midst must know that the State will punish, rather than forgive, them for heinous crimes.

“While the ongoing conflict is centred on Nigeria’s internal security, I believe it might be necessary to also consider the larger West and Central Africa region in arriving at an understanding of the Niger-Benue basin as an arena of conflict because of its rich pasture and water resources where pastoralist converge seasonally to graze their cattle,” said Dambazau who added: “It is duly recognized that the conflict spawns beyond the immediate Niger-Benue river trough to even south-eastern and western Nigeria, where similar conflicts even with violent tendencies are being recorded regularly. Indications are also that there are opportunistic criminal angles to this conflict, in the nature of cattle-rustling, armed robbery and kidnapping. There are also recent reports that the Boko Haram terrorists are taking advantage of the situation to further their dastardly agenda.”

Against the background that the history of group confrontations in Nigeria can be traced to the simplistic North-South, Christian-Moslem pattern, the authorities should be worried about such dangerous dimensions to what is already a serious problem. Unfortunately, we are in a precarious moment when dire economic conditions are pushing neighbours, families and groups to a brittle point. That then explains why acts of violence that are staged in places where they can be given “they versus us” interpretations will hurt our national security very badly if not properly handled.

President Buhari therefore needs to move swiftly on this matter before he has on his hands a dangerous internal conflagration to add to Boko Haram, a simmering trouble in the Niger Delta and an economic downturn that has already put many Nigerians on edge.

  • Nnamdi A.

    Segun, I didn’t know you were this myopic…..”But even when I believe Buhari’s silence on the recent tragedies has
    been unhelpful, I am also aware that most of the hysteria about herdsmen
    are political and may be no more than a campaign of calumny essentially
    targeted against the president, just because he is a Fulani man….” Really!

    Hysteria? go and tell that to the families who have lost loved ones in Agatu, or Enugu, Or Kogi or anywhere else where this killers have rampaged.

    I’m sure you brought up Ombatse, just to show that it’s not only under Buhari that these kinds of killings have taken place. Jonathan, your favorite punching bag must be roped in, just to make Buhari look good.

    I know you love Buhari so much, but must it cloud you sense of justice, fairness and equity. You’ve lost it, but you yet do not know that you’ve lost it.

    Sometimes criticism of those you love could be the greatest act of service you could render them. Call Buhari out on this madness, not this half-hearted nonsense you did here.

    You lose followers everyday. Just so you know. Whether you read comments or not.

    • Adesuwa

      He lost my regard during the late President Yar’adua’s regime.

    • gohen

      You surprise me. Loosing followers don’t matter to his likes, he is simply interested in pleasing just one person, that is the president and nothing more than that. His likes writes for their personal pocket.

    • KWOY

      You captured it well. This is exactly what I had in mind. But then you do not appreciate the ethnic angle to his tone. I have followed him over the years, & from what I know of him, he is an igbophobist to the core. I can’t imagine any other reason an outcry over successive mass murder by marauders is to him a hysteria. He himself recognized here how the murder of a single individual on a street in London became a national issue to the extent of the prime minister attending his burial. But here, supposedly ordinary herders are carrying AK-47 which even most of our security personnel do not have the luxury of carrying & are murdering hundreds with it, destroying properties worth millions, & displacing thousands, & a supposedly responsible public commentator is calling outcry over it hysteria. It concerns the Igbo & that is why it has to be a hysteria. But l am using this opportunity to call on Igbos, the generality of Nigerians, CSOs, human rights organizations, Amnesty International, the UN & the wider world to hear someone who served in the national government & studied in Harvard call an outcry over the murder of hundreds a hysteria!

  • the masked one

    This writer started very well, like every other writer who had ‘a job to do’. First, the reader is beguiled into believing he was going to be served a well balanced piece not until this line impatiently popped out the writer’s blackened inner repository. Listen to Segun Adeniyi; ” But even when I believe Buhari’s silence on the recent tragedies has been unhelpful, I am also aware that most of the hysteria about herdsmen are political and may be a campaign of calumny essentially targeted at the president, just because he is a Fulani man”. Can’t believe I’m reading this from the self-acclaimed ‘seasoned journalist and among the best on offer in Nigeria ‘? Is this the level journalism in Nigerian has sunken? Are they also drained of the milk of human kindness? Never seen a season like this when humanity has given itself to bestiality and insensitivity. Can Segun Adeniyi take a trip to Agatu or Nimbo and proclaim to bereaved and disposed and homeless populace that their recent anguish and predicament unleashed on them by the Fulani herders was ”politically motivated and borne out of hysteria”? Quite sad! Just couldn’t help but lament the despicable level of Nigerian journalism. Pity!

    • Asuk

      Segun, is confused.

      • Eziokwubundu

        No, he is not, He is still bitter that GEJ replaced him after the death of his boss( Yar’adua) and he was part of the Cabal that never wanted Jonathan to take over as acting president.

        Since then, he has always tried to rubbish GEJ, but as they say in Nigeria “God pass dem”.

      • Toby

        He even failed to ask Buhari, now a president and no longer a candidate on the need of opening up an investigation on the killers of of the DSS and policemen in Nassarawa. Another shameful article.

      • ychukwuka

        he’s not confused but insincere. We all know them-Segun, Dele et al

    • ken

      I have always respected Segun, but not of late. I end up being so so disappointed after reading his articles these days. What will it profit a man to gain the whole world but to loose his soul. Let prosperity be his judge.

    • Imoduu

      I think Segun ADENIYI has gone mad again. I think he will continue to support Buhari to the grave no matter what. To him, Buhari can do no wrong. Please let us ask Segun if he has anything to hide from EFCC.

    • Toby

      My dear, as he stated, Segun had the opportunity 2 years ago at the International conference in Kaduna in interacting with the REAL Herdsmen-the big men who own the cows. He failed to mention just few names.

      These are the big men who arm the foot soldiers with AK45. These are the big men who embolden the foot soldiers to destroy people’s farms in Agatu, in TIV lands, in the southwest, in Igbo and Efik lands etc. These are the big men whose body language continue to intimidate law enforcement agents from dealing with the common foot soldiers.

      These big men are in control of the federal government. They put more value to the life of a cow than an average Nigerian they swore to protect.

      We know that the president owns some of these cows as published in his public assets declaration. We know that the DG of DSS, Lawal Musa Duara owns thousands of cows. We also know that Abdul rahman Danbazau, the interior minister owns so many. Part of their foot soldiers and their cows have already been implicated in the destructions in Agatu and Enugu state.
      Because of their conflict of interest Nigerians should not expect a solution soon except they begin to occupy Aso Rock.

  • American Abroad

    It has become increasingly difficult, at least for this jaded observer, to make any commentary on Nigerian affairs. In part, that stems from the absence of any truly non-partisan (or even honest) editorial outlet (witness the alleged Dasuki electioneering ratfuckery within which Mr Obaigbena was regrettably embroiled); the unfortunate but deliberate “dumbing down” of an entire generation of Nigerian youth; and worse, the reflexive resort to tribal allegiance as a populist lodestone for interpreting all national affairs. There are no Nigerians left in the House: we are now all nativist, as in tribe. Which is really a crying shame.
    None of those sad events happened overnight, but Mr Buhari would likely bear the historical burden of having the nation collapse on his watch. Almost all crises that have beset the Nigerian nation started (and flowered) as a result of an idle leadership, which literally fiddled as the country burned. It was that lackadaisical approach to matters of State that allowed correctable frissons to fester into major (i.e. foundational) breaches: Ironsi and punishment for the Five Majors, Ironsi (again) and Unification Decree #34, Gowon and the Aburi Accord, Gowon (again) and Police Action, Ojukwu and Confederation, Gowon (a Third Time!) and “realistic” dates for handing-over to civilians, Murtala Mohammed and demobilizing the military, Shagari and “landslide elections” (does anyone remember Ibrahim Tahir of “Zone, Zone, Zone”, Uba Ahmed who was the Voice of the President, Chuba Okadigbo and “rantings of an ant”, or AMA Akinloye with the purloined billions?), Buhari and ethnic unfairness (i.e. Ekwueme at Kiri-Kiri, with Shagari under house arrest), Babangida and SAP, Babangida and June 12…. I could go on, but by now you get the picture. Now, we have a growing cloud of repeat Fulani-Farmer slugfests, and our government, once more, is fast asleep at the wheel. Matters are made remarkably worse by the absence of a potent opposition, indeed, the absence of adults in the house, as Rotimi Williams’ Committee of Patriots served in its heydays. In part, that anomie results from a collective fear of Igbo politicians, almost all to a man, universally tainted by blood-money from Jonathan’s heist; Yoruba activists, typically garrulous but now deadly quiet, unsure of where they stand in a raucous democracy with very few standing rules; Arewa triumphalists, tasting victory at long last, but oddly with the sting of hemlock; and of course, the smaller tribes, caught in the cross-fire, hoping this long national nightmare comes to a quick end.
    I am reminded of the words of Marcus Tullius Cicero, the great Roman orator: “Cuiusvis hominis est errare, nullius nisi insipientis in errore perseverare (any man can make a mistake, only a fool keeps making the same mistake).” This is beginning to feel a lot like 1966.

    • Thompson Iyeye

      Welcome back, again.

      • American Abroad

        Thanks, my dear Thompson. Not back, just driving through.

        • Toby

          Hahaha! I thought the DSS picked you, my bros. Glad you are driving. No light, no fuel, no budget, no salaries unemployment is off the roof, inflation off the skies. I wanna check out!

          • amador kester

            It boils down fundamentally to the allure of democratic dividends and sustainability. or lack of it .. But go through the academic works of political scientists that study the origin,evolution,and mechanisms of nation states and its institutions and you will notice one thing they keep adumberating: only democratic cultures can grow democracy sustainably! How many of our fetish,monolithically cultured,self– cocooned,cult– infested tribes and tribal institutions are democratic or anywhere near that term? Has there been a real orientation to inculcate democratic and scientific problem solving values in these tribes? Is there amy ministry of national integration just as a ministry of african integration is also most imperative? In the absence of strong national institutions and vision you only have a society like a 19 th century marauding paradigm where herdsmen seize territories for the fum of it. A society has no territorial boundaries but a nation has. Nigeria is acting like a 15 th century amorphous, society awash with modern technological gadgets and some looted oil wells and all these transported by time– warp physics into the threshhold of the 21 st century. It concatenates and baffles exceedingly that it never gets its acts together in any segment of human endeavour .. And never seems to develop iconoclastic leadership from 1960 to date despite the array of iconoclastic ideas in such fora as these from cross sectional samples of its population. I ask: these brilliant ideas from citizen bloggers taken on the average and the reactionary demeanour of average nigerian leadership since 1960: are these means or averages really from the same population

          • Oduche Azih

            How can DSS pick up a man without a name? . How can I even be sure that American Abroad is a man? Not sure.

          • American Abroad

            Oduche, now you are thinking! Again, appropriating another Igbo proverb, courtesy of Chinua Achebe, as men (DSS) have learnt to shoot without missing, Eneke the Bird (American Abroad) has learnt to fly without perching. Man, I’m proud of you.

          • American Abroad

            My brother Toby, I feel your pain. I have since learnt never to drive in Nigeria, thus my adventures are more metaphorical than literal these days. If you ever come stateside, whistle my way (I’m good for dinner, at least).

    • Jon West

      Fear of Igbo politicians tainted by Jonathan’s blood-money, almost to a man ? Really? Everyone was tainted by blood-money in 2014-2015 as both parties deployed huge financial resources to win the 2015 elections. Some of the beneficiaries of the APC blood-money were your activists, who were in the vanguard of repackaging a Neanderthal man in modern garb, in order to exact their pound of flesh for being ignored by the PDP, a situation that was self-imposed and designed to achieve what was finally achieved.

      I am happy to see you back, but please note that Nigeria has always been in 1966. You cannot escape your own history. All the episodes you think are responsible for Nigeria’s seeming inability to shake off the past are still fully with us and shadow all our actions. We still have calls for the implementation of Aburi, the dissolution of fiscal centralization, the end of impunity etc. so men are repeating history , while blaming history for repeating itself. Nobody is any more culpable for the descent to anomie than anyone else . All Nigerian politicians, almost to a man, were in the mix of the corruption slugfest and the singling out of the Igbo is the usual ethnic profiling that a man of your seeming intellectual ability should not descend to.

      • American Abroad

        Jon: we agree until we get to the shibboleth of ethnicity; Igbo are as complicit as any other tribe, perhaps even more. To appropriate an Igbo proverb, Igbo by way of January 15, 1966, brought in the ant-infested firewood into the courtyard, and should not complain when lizards begin to pay visits to the homestead. For similar but not identical reasons, most of the heist of the last 6 years was perpetrated through Igbo connivance. Yes, all were complicit; the Igbo political class even more so.

        • KWOY

          Fellow let’s hear. What do you call heist? Ask questions about why Buhari is limiting his probes to Jonathan & selected individuals.

          • American Abroad

            The more appropriate question is why “select individuals” are so corrupt. As Obasanjo had cause to remind his critics some 10 years ago, knowing that he sets Ribadu’s EFCC against his opponents, wouldn’t it be the smart thing for his opponents to simply refuse to steal?

          • KWOY

            If your aim is logical correctness, then you have failed because nobody has even been convicted. Even Ribadu & not even OBJ ever convicted anyone. I know you in reality, & knows that that is the way you are. Come on guy.

        • Oduche Azih

          Trust Ndigbo. Dasuki is one of them for sure.

          • American Abroad

            Whilst I endorse Victor McCusick’s sly aphorism, that motherhood is a fact but fatherhood is only an assumption, there is no suggestion that Mr Dasuki is anything but a Fulani. Or does the intrepid Mr Oduche know something we don’t?

        • Azubuike Anene

          HOW?
          $3.2B DASUKI SCANDAL WAS AN IGBO..
          N1TRILLION IBRAHIM LAMORDE WAS IGBO..
          N1TRILLION RAILWAY SCANDAL BETWEEN SIJUADE&BARAJE WAS IGBO.
          N1TRILLION NIGERIAN CUSTOMS SCANDAL WAS IGBO..?
          $1 BILLION ABACHA LOOT WAS IGBO…
          YOU ARE SELF-INFLICTING WITH OFFICIAL LIES..

          • American Abroad

            In his seminal book, Folly of Fools, the evolutionary biologist Robert Trivers outlines the survival advantage inherent in self-deception and lying, and why it is necessary to first deceive yourself before trying to deceive the entire world. He cites important examples such as conflation of ideas/numbers (the art of comparing apples and oranges), tarring dissimilars with the same brush (i.e. the false equivalence of lumping Abacha’s near-psychotic plutocracy with say, the more finessed Dasuki splurge), molecular mimicry in immunology, the placebo effect, playing possum, chameleonic color changes, and a vast array of other biologic curiosities. We all tend to highlight disparate facts that serve to support our own preconceptions, whilst dismissing data to the contrary. An extension of his thesis is that religious fundamentalism, much like cults of yore, serve an evolutionary advantage in keeping off infections (and pandemics), though at the price of social stagnation. For similar reasons, strong tribal ties provide reassurance and support in times of crisis, even though it undermines the most important ingredient of progress: an open and accessible mind.
            Like Mr Jon West below, I also don’t want to flog this particular horse to death. I will therefore, make few references and let this matter rest: First, your list is mostly hear-say, and leaves out major ethical breaches such as Turn-Around Maintenance (of refineries, courtesy Chrome Limited), Centennial City Abuja (courtesy, Office of the Secretary of the Federal Government), Transformation Agenda (courtesy, Capital Oil, Limited), Airport Renovation (courtesy several Aviation Ministers), amidst other major flash points of official corruption, mostly masterminded by Igbo (amongst other bit-players). Second, Igbo politicians were front and center in several of those adamantine scams; they were not necessarily agents provocateur, but weren’t innocent bystanders either. Third, my point was really about the spread (or communal character) of Igbo participation in the post-Abacha heist, not necessarily the depth (or gross amounts) involved. Fourth, the consequence of such a broad-based involvement is the sad reality that there is no Igbo politician who is not afraid of his own shadow. That is why the aspiring leaders, such as Umeh bidding for the Senate, Anyaoku as “elder statesman”, Obidigbo eyeing yet another gubernatorial conquest of Anambra, Ndukwe seeking post-retirement validation anywhere but at home, and several others, dare not speak truth to power. Fifth, the task of speaking for the Igbo has been delegated to Wole Soyinka, Fayose and Fani-Kayode, as previously mentioned. Sixth, therein lies the tragedy- and travesty of present Igbo leadership. Seventh, I’m really done with this vexing- and difficult- topic.

          • Azubuike Anene

            YOU SEEM,RATHER OBVIOUSLY MIND FIXATED,HELL BENT EVEN,ON THE IGBO PHENOMENON.YOU CALL EFFORTS THAT NATIONAL ASSEMBLY,THE SUPREME LAW MAKING ORGAN OF OUR REPUBLIC,HAS MADE PUBLIC PRONOUNCEMENTS “HEARSAY”? YOUR USE OR FAILED EFFORTS TO USE HIEROGLYPHICS IN GRAMMATICAL CONSTRUCTION,TO DECEIVE THE PUBLIC,BY YOUR DISTINCTION OF ABACHA LOOT AND DASUKI SCANDAL IS MIND ASPHYXIATING.THE ESSENCE OF OUR DISCUSSION IS,WHAT WAS LOOTED OF OUR COMMON WEALTH & BY WHOM.YOU STARTED,IRRESPONSIBLY TO MENTION ANYOKU,UMEH,OBIDIGBO.AS WHAT? CHROME OIL DID TURNAROUND MAINTENANCE OF OUR REFINERIES,SAVING US MORE THAN HALF OF ACTUAL COST,AND TODAY,NNPC SAID ITS PRODUCING WELL,SO WHAT’S YOUR JAUNDICED POINT? PIUS ANYIM AS SGF PIONEERED CENTENARY ESTATES FOR MASS PUBLIC HOUSING ACROSS STATES,YOU CITED HIM TOO AS CORRUPT,WITHOUT STATING HIS OFFENCE.IFEANYI UBA USED HIS MONEY TO FUND TRANSFORMATION,DID HE BORROW FROM YOU?
            MOST OF YOU AND YOUR HOMOGENEOUS CHARACTERS OF CAVE MENTALITY AND UNKNOWN,UNDEFINED ANCESTRY(WHAT IN JUDAS’NAME IS AMERICAN ABROAD?),WITHOUT REASON,WILL JUST MAKE AN UNHOLY ART OF MEDIA PERSECUTION OF A HARD WORKING IGBO ETHNIC,OUT OF ENVY,JEALOUSY AND BAD BELLY.IT IS UNFORTUNATE.IN YOUR WARPED ANALOGY,THE OTHER TRIBESMEN ARE WATCHING,AND THE IGBOS THAT HAVE,OFFICIALLY BEEN DENIED POWER FOR 45YRS ARE THE ONLY ONES STEALING.YOU ARE THE ARCHETYPE OF FOLLY OF FOOLS

          • Azubuike Anene

            ERNEST NDUKWE,YOU GAVE A FALSE IMPRESSION THAT HE IS ON THE RUN OR A FUGITIVE.HE IS HOME AND WELL.THE PHONE YOU ARE USING AND IT’S SYSTEM WAS MADE POSSIBLE BY ERNEST NDUKWE AS CEO OF NCC.BEFORE HIM,WHAT DID OTHER CEOS OF POLITICAL DEMAGOGUES DO?NOTHING ABSOLUTELY.AND YET YOU DRAG HIS NAME.
            AYO FAYOSE AND WOLE SOYINKA,GOD BLESS THEM,ARE NOT AND CANNOT SPEAK FOR THE IGBOS.THEY CAN’T UNDERSTAND OUR PAINS.
            WE WILL SPEAK LESS,AND DELIVER RESULTS THAT ARE SPECTACULAR.NNAMDI AZIKIWE CHAMPIONED NIGERIA’S INDEPENDENCE WITH SPEECHES AND MEDIA WAR.BUT ALEX EKWUEME CHASED THE MILITARY AWAY IN 1999,WITH ARTICULATE POLITICAL WIZARDRY.WE CAN BRING IN A NEW OPTION.AFTER ALL,IGBOS ARE ALWAYS CHAMPIONS.

    • obinnna77

      Apt, but for the illusionary allegation of sectional taintedness. You are presumably privy to the details of the Dasuki debacle? It was an equal opportunity, pan Niger-arean heist, as you very well know. What gallery do you play to?

      • American Abroad

        By playing to a gallery, I imagine one would either manifest a bias for Yoruba or prejudice against Igbo? Hardly. My point was that politicians of Igbo stock were proportionally more entangled in the Dasuki fandago than could ordinarily be explained by their sheer numbers. Objectively, give me the name of ANY Igbo politician, beside the two elderly warhorses who I both respect and admire, namely Ide Ifeanyi Ekwueme and Professor Ben Nwabueze, who is not directly linked to the Jonathan heist. This is why the voice of Igbo sensibilities has been leased-out to Wole Soyinks, Ayo Fayose, and incredibly, even Fani-Kayode, who himself is not beyond reproach. That is the reason why there is a deafening silence from East of the Niger, despite the multiple undemocratic outrages against the Igbo nation. It is, Sir, predicated by the fear of EFFC. As I learnt during one of my long-forgotten PhD classes: if there is no rational explanation for a strange set of occurrences, assume perversity as the underlying cause. I’d leave it at that for now.

        • Fidelis Arumala

          American abroad, your take on the Igbo political class is very apt. The rage thus far with respect to the activities of the herdsmen has been coming from other sections of the country, while the Igbo political class are busy fiddling away because of their tainted patrimony WITH THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION (Fear of EFCC).

          While the world are outraged about the killings, the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who hails from Enugu state where the atrocity took place was busy launching a book in Abuja. A CRYING SHAME!

          The South East is in dire need of a new breed and crop of Leaders.

          • Oduche Azih

            Please, please allow Ndigbo to discredit their own errant politicians by themselves. At the rate that you are going, I will not be surprised if you end up recommending, in your superior wisdom, the replacement of our own crooks with yours. Ndigbo are quite capable of tidying up their homestead of only the rest of Nigeria desist from standing in their way.

          • Jon West

            Please read my response to @onyema22ohaka.

          • Oduche Azih

            I got your point. They say, make haste slowly.

          • American Abroad

            A generation ago, Igbo were by common consensus regarded as the smartest (or wiliest, depending on your perspective) of the tribes. It was an undeserved distinction. Igbo have since worked exceptionally hard to reverse that opinion, in part by enacting and supporting January 15, rejecting Confederacy at Addis Ababa, tipping like lemmings off the Biafran cliff with Ojukwu, electing (and re-electing!) Orji Kalu, Ohakim, Mbadinuju, Ekweremadu, Nnamani and a host of scam artists to leadership positions. However, as in the Biblical tale of Sodom and Gomorrah, at least one fellow gets it. Hallelujah!

          • onyema22ohaka

            I agree with you on this one about the Igbos being their own worst enemies in the leaders that emerge from there.

          • Jon West

            Igbos are their own worst enemies because of the leaders that emanate from there? Really? And who are the worst enemies of the other ethnicities? Which Nigerian people have or have had good leaders and if so, why ae all of us in this mess called Nigeria?
            Have you heard the saying that “We have found the enemy, and he is us”? Nigeria’s obsession with demonising the Igbo is the basis of Nigeria’s perennial backwardness. The Hausa/Fulani, our perpetual rulers are hardly blamed for the mind boggling backwardness and Neanderthal existence of their people, in spite of decades of control of our resources, neither are the Yoruba for their perennial underachievement , in spite of their political and economic advantages. The minorities (North and South), perhaps the greatest adversary of the Igbo, are also found not guilty of crimes of perpetual backwardness a la , the Hausa/Fulani. Only the Igbo need to account for their misdemeanors.

            On January 10,1970 my wise father asserted that “today Nigeria defeated Nigeria”, and decades after I am now in the know about the import of that statement. Whenever a politically correct Igbo bandies some silly platitude that tends to show the Igbo in a bad light, there is a chorus of support from the usual suspects.

            Why can’t the new wily boys move Nigeria forward, and why are the Igbo the perpetual locomotives of the real Nigerian economy, in spite of their several missteps? Why are they accused of the unproven “Jonathan heist”, when the real heist of the giveaway of our natural resources to Northern bus drivers, Army generals and Yoruba hairdressers and closet gay partners of military adventurers, attracts very little approbrium from the Nigerian masses, including the Niger Delta victims of the heist.
            Nigeria’s obsession with demonising the Igbo has in a way ensured its perpetual underachievement , to the greatest discomfiture of its weakest components, the backward minority ethnicities North and South. It was the Igbo who got agreement for a Confederal solution at Aburi in 1967 and again the concept of decentralisation into 6 geopolitical zones in 1996 (by Alex Ekwueme and Ojukwu), but today someone is claiming that they rejected confederation in 1967 and others will claim that they and their “progressive” people, are in the forefront of the fight for a true federation, while we know that they always block any legislation that will achieve this, because of their access to free Niger delta oil booty.

            It is quite heartening to see the descent of Nigeria into a state of anomie and failure, because we refuse to ask the important questions and are too busy demonising the locomotive, while asking why the train is going nowhere.

          • Jon West

            Very interesting observation indeed. What happened when Falae was kidnapped for ransom and his OPC guard killed? What happened after the Agatu killings with David Mark and Audu Ogbe in Government? And other atroicities by the same people in the far North? Where are the great leaders of these other non-Igbos and even the number One Leader himself? Why is everybody missing in action , including the Nobel Laureate, whose property was also violated?
            Why are the Igbos always the butt of Nigeria’s self-inflicted miseries?

        • Sean William

          There’s a glaring flaw of hasty conclusion that your high-flown style can’t mask. There’s as yet no conclusive proof of what you labeled ‘heist’ besides the mostly one-sided menu being served up by the government and its media hands. Nearly one year since Dasuki, the number 1 accused, was first ‘entangled’, he’s yet to have his day in court. What kind of country is that? There are a million and one reasons reasons why government’s version of the alleged incidents of corruption might be inaccurate, exaggerated or even entirely false in specific cases. I do not know of any civilized place where people jump on government’s bandwagon against defenseless citizens who, in nearly all cases, are being denied adequate time and facility to defend themselves in an atmosphere that respects due process.
          Similarly, if politicians of Igbo stock are more ‘entangled’, as you assert, I’m led to think that that may be due largely to the skewed searchlight of the government in power more than anything else.
          I’m not convinced by the orchestrated hysteria called fight against corruption. The outcome of a fight to stamp out corruption can only be as pure as the process that leads up to it. The present process is not only impure, it is continuously compromised and therefore can’t be an objective basis to make a definitive assessment of individual or group culpability even as the allegations are yet to be proved, as I have already stated.

        • Sean William

          There’s a glaring flaw of hasty conclusion that your high-flown style can’t mask. There’s as yet no conclusive proof of what you labeled ‘heist’ besides the mostly one-sided menu being served up by the government and its media hands. Nearly one year since Dasuki, the number 1 accused, was first ‘entangled’, he’s yet to have his day in court. What kind of country is that? There are a million and one reasons reasons why government’s version of the alleged incidents of corruption might be inaccurate, exaggerated or even entirely false in specific cases. I do not know of any civilized place where people jump on government’s bandwagon against defenseless citizens who, in nearly all cases, are being denied adequate time and facility to defend themselves in an atmosphere that respects due process.
          Similarly, if politicians of Igbo stock are more ‘entangled’, as you assert, I’m led to think that that may be due largely to the skewed searchlight of the government in power more than anything else.
          I’m not convinced by the orchestrated hysteria called fight against corruption. The outcome of a fight to stamp out corruption can only be as pure as the process that leads up to it. The present process is not only impure, it is continuously compromised and therefore can’t be an objective basis to make a definitive assessment of individual or group culpability even as the allegations are yet to be proved, as I have already stated.

          • American Abroad

            As one of my favorite writers, George F Will, reminds us, it is axiomatic that one cannot reason someone out of an implacably wrong position that no one had reasoned them into in the first place. Consequently, I suspect I will have to leave you until your own Morning finally comes, perhaps on Creation Day as Achebe might suggest. The legality or otherwise of the government’s prosecution of corruption has very little to do with the seismic matters at hand. And by the way, do you know ANY Igbo politician who was not terminally compromised by the Jonathan heist, beside the two elderly worthies previously noted? Any?

          • Sean William

            Don’t exert yourself, Igbo politicians must number in their thousands; what’s the size of your proclaimed “Jonathan heist”, and what’s your proof beyond what government spokesmen have been regurgitating? To borrow your own phraseology, it seems you can’t be ‘reasoned out’ of your comfort zone of slur casting. And for someone who reads George F. Will and has a PhD, your sense of logic must mystify!

          • Aminu Adamu

            Which ethnicity doesn’t have them in their 10’s/100’s or 1,000’s ???. Till we see that our issues(problems,be they corruption or anything else) are general and not ethnic based…..we’ll perpetually remain in this quagmire. ‘blame others’ to make US look good does no one any good.

        • Jon West

          Apart from Olisa Metuh ,PDP spokesperson and PR chief, given N500 million for campaign expenses and Jim Nwobodo(N100 million) also paid for campaign expenses , I am unaware of the preponderance of the Igbo politicians in the so-called heist. Femi Fani Kayode(N1.4 billion), Raymond Dopkesi(over N1 billion), Aminu Babakusa (an NNPC colleague of mine with no political standing in PDP but was give N1,4 billion for special prayers) all got more than the few Igbos in the list. However, someone is here spreading this falsehood. When will Nigerians let the Igbo be so that these other Nigerians can solve their own debilitating problems. The southern minority elements, themselves devastated by economic and political injustice, tend to lend themselves to this fifth columnist role. A great pity indeed.

          • American Abroad

            Jon, you should not let your apparent revulsion at the steady decline of Igbo fortunes preclude your use of a brain (which, I remember noticing, includes a higher degree in Chemical Engineering no less). As one of my favorite bumper stickers declares: Do not believe everything you think.
            I will therefore rephrase my question, if that helps any: which Igbo politician of note has not been found to be corrupt, convictions or not notwithstanding? Virtually all Igbo ministers in the last 4 administrations (Oduah, Egwu, Wogu, Chukwu, Iheanacho, Madueke, the list of self-serving apostates goes on), Igbo governors (Ohakim, Udenwa, Nnamani, Mbadinuju, again the list is virtually endless, and I haven’t even mentioned Orji Kalu), Igbo “technocrats” (again, that noisome term, but includes the terminally corrupt Iwu as Election overseer), Igbo parliamentarians (Ekweremadu being the ne plus ultra of official demagoguery), Igbo party apparatchiks (Nwodo with the ID scam, Ogbulafor with every other scam ever hatched in high places), even the Igbo Hallelujah benefactors of PDP (such as Uba’s TAN sleight-of-hand, Andy Ubah’s “domestic services” to Obasanjo & money laundering, again I could go on ad nauseum) were all equally tainted. If EFCC were to go after them all, which by the way I think they really ought to, it will be a full time endeavor for the entire life-span of this administration. It is made easier by the fact that most of our emergency politicians were either jobless (as in having no verifiable means of income) or civil servants (therefore, we know their exact emoluments to the kobo) prior to winning (or rigging) an election. Practically none were by any stretch of the imagination, comfortable, to say nothing of being affluent.
            Again, the tragedy: it wasn’t always like that. A generation ago, Mbonu Ojike would rather die than be sullied by the smear of corporatist ACB politics; Mbazulike Amaechi never spent more than he earned as Minister; Michael Okpara, in stark contrast to Awolowo whom I admire on other grounds, never let Adamma Okpara become a petty trader in party hardware or school requisitions; Raymond Njoku was flamboyant, but would never pick your pockets; Senator Ellah resigned (stop, pause, and reconsider that: resigned!) his Senate seat purely on principle; again, I could go on forever, but I think anyone could furnish their own personal examples. These days, we have folks like you, out of a subversive protectionism of tribe betray the very principles (and character) that placed their tribe in the ascendancy, in the first place. That is the true tragedy- and pity- of Igbo professionals like you. You, dear Jon, are the enemy to his tribe. An elder who sees no evil, hears no evil, speaks no evil, is a bloody nuisance (this time, appropriating an alleged quote from Donal J Trump). The only purpose of this Dear Jon addendum is in helping you not become a producer of rabid ethnicism, even if you can’t help being a consumer of same.

          • Jon West

            There is no steady decline of Igbo fortunes, but perhaps a general decline of Nigeria’s fortunes, of which the Igbo, being the most frustrated(because they can actually do better than this mess) feel the most. If you read my post properly, you will realize that I was not defending anybody but wanted to correct this debilitating obsession with demonising the Igbo, even by those who are also even more terrible victims of Igbos traducers.

            You have quickly reeled off the names of Igbo Ministers and politicians you think are corrupt. You may have more information than myself, but there are also ministers and politicians from the perpetual rulers – Adamu Muazu, PDP Chairman and former Governor who lost $20 million to a Moroccan woman in a marriage scam, The Certificateless One, whose brother -in-law, Salihijo Ahmed fleeced the PTF of N25 Billion, the Ota Ape and his $600 million Halliburton and $16 billion power scandal, James Ibori, Fashola and his Ikoyi Bridge,web site and borehole scandals, Oshiomole, Suswan, David Mark,Tinubu, El-Rufai who gave away Abuja lands to family members and tried to justify it,Sanusi Lamido , my boy at Kings College who turned the CBN to his personal bank and became an activist after he was outed, Saraki, Modu Sherriff; the Borno Governor who arranged the kidnap of the Chibok girls, Timi Sylvia of Bayelsa, Liyel Imoke of the power committee and Cross river notoriety, Donald Duke, Lucky Iginedion ,Governor Kwankwanso who his successor outed as an embezzler etc. Okay there are Igbo corrupt officials, but the question is why the obsession with them in a stinkingly corrupt country?

            Again, while reeling out the list of honest and principled Igbo leaders of yore for comparison purposes, you cleverly forgot to also compare current political actors in other parts of Nigeria with the contemporaries of the great Igbo politicians of yore. Why is the Igbo expected to maintain high standards in a decaying and corrupt environment? Do you really think that in the 1950s/60s, the Yoruba will make a Tinubu, or even Fashola, a local Government councilor?
            Orji Uzo Kalu, Ohakim et al are the products of a failed Nigerian system, just like Alao Akalla of Oyo Sate, Saraki, Muazu, Sambo, Adamu, Nyako, Babangida Aliyu et al, so why single them out?
            A Hausa friend of mine once joked that in the past, it was very difficult to find an unfaithful married Igbo woman, unlike the Yoruba and other ethnicities, but it appears that the Igbo had joined the fray. My response was that why do the rest of Nigeria expect the Igbo to maintain standards that have fallen and then castigate them, as if they are cursed to hold the moral high ground in a dying society?

            Rather unfair, if I may say so. Please also note that Diezani Alision Madueke is an Ijaw woman married to an Igbo. Also note that Turai Yaradua , the greediest First Lady in Nigerian history,in collusion with General Dambazzau , the current Minister of Internal Affairs, Andhoaka, Rilwanu Lukman and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi of the CBN, held the biologically dead body of former President Yaradua hostage while siphoning billions from the treasury. I don’t hear any accusations of corruption from you and your ilk in that matter.
            In any case, I am not impressed with anybody’s degrees and intellect, in an environment of total failure. I do not therefore think my PhD and perhaps yours? should be a subject of comparison or discussion in these interesting times(apologies to the Chinese).

            The crux of the matter is that I cannot allow lies, innuendoes and hypocritical and sophist vituperations to go unanswered. This is in order to help the Nigerian youth, who were denied the knowledge of their own history by the jackboots in military fatigues, to buy into pure lies as Nigerian history. Nigeria is a failed state and the Igbo are not responsible , even if they contributed indirectly to the failure. I am also immune to the usual Nigeria ethnic blackmail of being called a tribalist by real tribalists masquerading as nationalists, detribalised, fair, politically correct and urbane. We are all very much aware now. The kettle is always quick to call the pot black in Nigeria.

          • American Abroad

            Dear Jon, again for the third time: I love debate, as it possesses the dual Aristotelian virtues of enlightenment as well as entertainment. I called you out because you are letting ethnicity become your lodestone, in total capitulation to your baser self. Nobody expects the Igbo to be necessarily “better” than other tribes in not stealing their impoverished constituents blind (though I do not see Why Not), but no sane person expects virtually 100% of an elected class to be so congenitally dishonest. Igbo, more than any other tribal group, has fetishized Money, to the exclusion of service, competence, achievement, even common sense. It is now a known Law of Newtonian Physics that whenever an Igbo politician says something important, someone is paying him for it. Again, Dear Jon, for the very last time, tell me which prominent Igbo politician that is Not Guilty? Any? Throw this dog a bone, dear Jon, Any?? We simply can’t let public discourse, to appropriate an engineering analogy, become an alternating current of ethnicism and humbug.

          • Jon West

            I will opt out after this, but I need to respond to you for the last time on this subject. The qualities of service, competence, achievement, education, fidelity, child-rearing , the last three agreed, being strong Igbo traits a generation ago and even as we speak. Which other ethnic group surpasses the Igbo in these traits if I may ask? Certainly not the Boko Haram North and not even the more liberal Southwest. Certainly none of the backward ethnic minorities North and South. The Igbo are still in the vanguard of education and family values as attested to by local statistics which you may want to study.
            As for Igbo politicians that are “honest”, you that wants to go back into ancient Nigerian history can count Ekwueme, Ojukwu, Okpara, Sam Mbakwe, Akanu Ibiam etc as altruistic politicians in the service of their people. You can also count similar people in other ethnicities. However in the very recent period, I cannot in all honesty point to a Nigerian politician who possesses the qualities we have enumerated among any of the ethnic groups.
            This brings me to the crux of the matter. The country is a failed state with no values and institutions that guarantee the requirements of decent human existence. The Igbo are not responsible for that failure, more than any other ethnic group.

            As for people saying something important and being sponsored, all Nigerian politicians and even technocrats are equally culpable. Even a Nobel Laureate was paid by a Southsouth Governor and his state Governor to mouth political apostasy in support of the new helmsman. Some Igbo did same for Jonathan in collusion with all ethnic groups. The question is: Why should the Igbo be held responsible for the decline in national values over the decades of Nigeria’s slide to anomie. I refuse to accept that indecent accusation. Let’s end this now, because we will not get anywhere, certainly not on my own side of the debate.

          • American Abroad

            I agree, my dear Jon. We will let it go for now, but I am pretty certain we will meet once again in the marketplace of ideas. The problem with all under-achieving nations (and people) lies not in having bad people (those are everywhere, even as you must know, Stateside), bad geography (character, not geography is destiny), bad air (as Chinua Achebe had once remarked, tongue-in-cheek, in his penultimate valedictory on Nigeria) or even bad leaders (as leadership, alas, reflects followership: that is why I have never bought the mealy-mouthed excuse that Abia folks are just “good” people, who were thrice “unlucky” to be burdened by rapacious leaders), but in having bad ideas. Nigeria has become, by default, a fulmination of very bad ideas.

    • Azubuike Anene

      PLS YOU CAN MAKE IT A BACK PAGE THISDAY COMMENTARY.IT WILL BE A FRESH REFLECTION ON QUICK RESPONSE TO NATIONAL DEMANDS.I AM NOT TOO SURE WHAT YOU MEAN BY “FEAR OF THE IGBOS” IF YOU CAN MAKE THE UNDERSTANDING DEEPER.I BELIEVE THE IGBOS HAVE MADE TOO MANY SACRIFICES IN THIS NIGERIAN PROJECT& GOTTEN NEAR NOTHING IN RETURN.ZIK FOUGHT FOR INDEPENDENCE 25YRS,YET IGBO HAS NOT BEEN A PRESIDENT SINCE 1970.THAT IS 45YRS NOW.IT WAS IGBO,HAUSA-YORUBA TRIPOD.YORUBA& HAUSA-FULANI HAS BEEN EXCHANGING PRESIDENTIAL TURNS FOR 45YRS.THE IGBO NATION HAS BECOME AN OBSERVER! IS IT SUSTAINABLE? NOT POSSIBLE!
      BUT YET,THEY HAVE BEEN PATIENT,YET YOU BRAND A “FEAR OF THE IGBOS”?
      IN REFERING TO JONATHAN’S HEIST FOR THE ELECTION,YOU GIVE AN IMPRESSION THAT APC DIDN’T SPEND MONEY ON THEIR CAMPAIGN.WHAT DID THEY SPEND?IT IS POSSIBLE FOR US TO KNOW,FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE,HOW MUCH EACH PARTY SPENT,AND THE SOURCE!
      THANK YOU FOR YOUR INSIGHTS.

  • Harry

    Started well but ended disastrously as any mediocre hack writer enventually ends up.

  • Nnamdi A.

    I think it’s about time we boycotted their product— beef. This is how these matters are settled in

    west. When someone or organization or entity becomes difficult, their products or services or means of livelihood is boycotted to bring them to their senses. Since they can kill for their cows, hen let them live with their cows perpetually.

    In anycase beef is not a really good form of protein— highly laden with choloesterol.

    • Jon West

      Now, you are talking!!

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      This is what we should do. Anytime I eat beef I feel guilty and remember herdsmen killing

  • fabia

    You included the ombatse tragedy in this write up just to discredit Jonathan ( as usual). There is no correlation between that unfortunate incident and the evil being committed by the fulani herdsmen around Nigeria. If these killings had occurred under Jonathan, would you have attributed it to a ” campaign of calumny ” against him? Segun, you are a hypocrite!

  • Jon West

    When will the coterie of ethnic journalists of the brown envelope genre that pervade the Back Page of the ThisDay newspaper sing a different tune in support of their paymasters? Segun Adeniyi, so you had to bring in the Ombatse episode , in order to soil the reputation of your nemesis, the best President ,warts and all, that the Nigerian nation has ever had; Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan?
    Your hero, the Life Patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattlemen’s Association of Fulani herdsmen is now the President of Nigeria and his fellow herdsmen are on the rampage and you do not see the glaring connection. From the “why are you killing my people” to “an attack on Boko haram is an attack on the North ” episodes, the foundations for the current Fulani menace were laid by the utterances of the Certificateless One; but as is usual, the intellectually compromised minions of the Lugardian zoo, did not see the danger and went on to vote him into power.

    Now, we are harvesting the grapes of wrath and the country is again perched on the brink of ethnic conflict and disaster, in an era of real economic devastation and the slide to social and economic anomie.
    It is really sad that our journalists do not seem to understand their role in soceity and are as guilty as the thieving politicians for defrauding the Nigerian people, in their owin case, with moral and intellectual deceit. Segun Adeniyi, Simon Kolawole, Kayode Komolafe et al, why can’t you people be men and say the truth as it is apparent, without recourse to the past in order to justify the actions and inactions of your hero and paymaster, the Certificateless Dullard from Daura?

    Journalists owe the nation the truth, no matter whose ox is gored and this constant politically correct and ethnically biased journalism will not pass muster and will not help move this Lugardian contraption forward in any sense. The Nigerian people deserve more from their journalists.

    • ndanusa

      You ask for too much from Segun. Lower your expectations and you won’t feel so bad.

      • Okechukwu Aribeana

        My point exactly. Segun is free to mouth his biases. He wears the garbage of a distinguished writer, but his petty reasoning gives him away.

        • ndanusa

          The great media conspiracy that foisted gen mb on nigeria is unfolding piece by piece.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      Reckon when Buhari Challenged the Oyo state governor ur people are killing my people. I think he knows that

  • gohen

    I am really getting overtly disturbed by Segun’s article. So you mean you have the courage and audacity to take all these sacking and killings in whole communities as JUST hysteria about herds men, and that they are political and may be no more than a campaign of calumny essentially targeted against the president, just because he is a Fulani man ? Hmm na wao for this my country. Well I don’t really blame you because you know the average Nigerian has allowed religion and ethnic affiliations to cover their sense of reasoning. If not that, how can Buhari even become electable in a country like Nigeria beats my Imagination, and worse still, you Segun should by now be somewhere telling us your role during the Yard dua saga, rather writing at the back of This day newspaper pretending to be orchestrating national discuss.

  • Haruna Daniels

    Lately, Segun Adeniyi’s articles have been attracting loads of condemnation on this site. Some go as far as saying his articles are annoying or disturbing. Someone wrote, “I’m getting overtly disturbed by Segun’s article”. Another submitted, “Segun is confused!” Segun is bitter. Segun is myopic. Segun is this, Segun is that…
    The funny thing is, you guys continue to read his articles! If indeed Segun is bitter, myopic and confused, why don’t you just stop reading them? I stopped reading Dele Momodu’s articles some months ago when I concluded he was unintelligent, myopic and confused. I didn’t waste my precious time responding to him. My response would not make him any less myopic, less confused or more intelligent, neither would it affect his salary or mine.
    I advise you guys do same…

    • gohen

      Hrunaaaaa, the saying goes,

      ‘Evil succeeds in places were the upright decides to keep their mouth shut’ . Also, another saying goes like this: ‘Repeatedly propagating false hood without resistance will soon make that false hood looks like truth’

      .Hope you see were I am coming from.

    • Mkpume Stein

      The commentary section also benefits readers not just the authour of an article. Segun may therefore hold aloof, but the interactions between commentators are refreshing and healthy. Most times I scroll down directly to the comments without bothering to read Segun’s trash!

      • Obi Ike Sorres

        This is what I’m doing now. Have not read him

      • achanya vincent

        spot on,most of us come here to read commentary not necessary the article per s and it is indeed very interesting to see how Nigerians react to issue that bothers them.

      • remm ieet

        The comments make my day!

        • okbaba

          me too.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      People read to get some privy information these guys have is not as if they write brilliantly compared to what I see in new York times or guardian London. Is information they drop sometimes

  • Kelly

    Despicable Segun Adeniyi! To know that I once revered this man and almost had him as a hero makes me look stupid now. Am done with reading this column, this guy has no conscience and it beats my imagination that he uses every opportunity to profess his faith and born again status. Wonder how he manages to subdue the spirit of truth when writing stuffs like this! Shameful

  • Disciple

    i am just a common nigeria who follows events and try to mind my business, however i am compelled to join this discussion. Segun you are no doubt a brilliant writer, beatiful articles with historical back ups including this one which you started very but missed it along the way. Please consider the following;1) after the agatu massacre, the president in far away saudi arabia informed us of setting committe to investigate, where is the committee up till today. 2) Say, in all fairness, is it at a book lunch and through a less than truthful information minister that a president will be directing the CDS, IGP and other security agents to arrest and try criminals of heinous crimes 3) Did you follow the release of the presedential spokesperson after the nsukka massacre 4)The DSP who represents the area where these pogrom took place could not put off his book lunch as a sign of respect and way of sending a strong message to thoso who are responsible for our security. All over the country very very few people ( and that does not seem to include you) are telling the president the truth, HE IS NOT DOING WELL and HE IS NOT HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. As always we are praise singing him and looking for personal gains instead of the good of the country. We will continue to pray for God’s divine intervention in our affairs

  • mika

    Haba Segun!!!

    It is good to be consistent. DSS men were also killed during Buhari’s time somewhere near Ikorodu in Lagos-precisely late last year. It is grossly evident you chose to evade that fact!

    Attaching political connotations to the widespread condemnation of atrocities of Fulani herdsmen is very unbecoming of a seasoned journalist. Globally, Fulani herdsmen are being rated as worse than Boko group in terms of fatalities inflicted on people.

  • Mystic mallam

    Shame on you Mr Segun Adeniyi. So we are mounting a campaign of calumny against Buhari because he is a Fulani man; and the reactions of victims of herdsmen rampage across the middle belt and the southern states is mere hysteria? Shame on you for collecting stupid brown envelopes that have browned out your brains and your humanity. I cannot wish you loss of your wife, children and other loved ones to herdsmen of whatever tribe, yet it appears that you do need a taste of that pudding to appreciate the difference between grief and hysteria, between calumny and cry for help. When you praise PMB for finally reacting, can you tell us when and where he did so? Don’t insult us by repeating the poppycock of his spin minions. Is the matter not heavy enough for the President of the Republic to talk to us himself , to give those orders publicly as he did in the case of IPOB and Niger Delta saboteurs. Were the Fulani settlers of GAA OKANLA in your village allowed to carry AK 47s and other weapons of mass assault; why has none of them been arrested and prosecuted for brazenly defying Nigeria’s gun laws? Why is it that the police, army and DSS seem to prefer harassing defenceless natives who attempt to protect or defend themselves against marauding armed herdsmen while our elected President keeps mum? Shame on you Segun for parading yourself as a non partisan columnist, you are indeed corrupted and compromised and only God will forgive you.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      U said it all

    • fabia

      Thank you! Thank you!! Thank you!!!

  • Rooaik

    “I am also aware that most of the hysteria about herdsmen are political and may be no more than a campaign of calumny essentially targeted against the president, just because he is a Fulani man”

    I cannot believe that statement like this could come from Segun. Gradually, but inexorably Journalists of this hue will go into irrelevance and professional extinction, it a mater of time if he continues on this path.

    How can the killings in Agatu and the bearing of AK47 by Fulani herdsmen and now the killings in Enugu State be tagged political campaign of calumny aimed at the President? WOW!!

  • Muhammad Lawan

    Some of us that worked in the livestock industry and specifically in grazing reserve development have been saying over the years that grazing reserve development is a dynamic activity. Land is a dismissing resource and is central to this unfortunate conflict. As uncultivated land is used as grazing reserve and population expands that gazing area would be encroached. So in the end it has to abandoned by pastoralists or if they insist on their right to the land even without title, conflict would arise. The sensible thing to do would be to luk for Virgin uncultivated land which is readily available and convert it into grazing land. Report has indicated that Nigeria has not cultivated 30% of its available agricultural land. We established such GR in 12 locations in Nigeria within a period of 10yrs 1985 to 1995! The average size of each GR was about 33,000 hectares! If this has been sustained these conflicts would have been reduced. But so long as government doesn’t address this problem the over 19m cattle in Nigeria not to talk of those coming from outside will continue to roam the land in search of pasture and water with its attendant social and security problems.

    • ychukwuka

      seems you have never heard of ranching? let the govt make loan available for those that want to go into Animal farming. This is a private business and no one has right to force people to let go of their land. When the captors become captives, i hope you will not come to complain of the killing. Let the govt do their work less their will be AK 47 proliferation and that’s how war starts.

      • Muhammad Lawan

        I will never advocate violence or the deprivation of one’s rights to one’s properties. This will only lead to anarchy. Well, ranching still requires land which has to be acquired by government and given to those who own most of the livestock ie the pastoralists. The only difference probably being possession of title and conferring ownership on a long term lease. The introduction of ranching which has failed owfully before as a commercial activity cannot wish away the existence of about 19m cattle that provide us with our substantial protein requirement. If we remove sentiment believe me sir a solution can be found. That is why I agree entirely with segue.

  • Edim Asekong

    Sorry fellow commentators, your comments are dead on arrival. Segun does not read comments following his articles. Pity.

    • okbaba

      I have taken it then as a duty to copy all comments and mailing them to him. He might as well junk them!

      • gohen

        Hmm, are you for real… Good one for democracy.

      • gohen

        OKBABA, please can you send this your reply to Haruna Daniels below ? please.

      • gohen

        again Okbaba, I will say , well done. Democarcy can be deepened in a thousand way, not only by playing politics or being in power. Okbaba well done !

  • Oduche Azih

    Segun Adeniyi has attracted quite a firestorm to himself with this opinion piece. Some of the exchange will make a reader starting from the middle to wonder what the original controversy was all about. As accusations and counter accusations are hurled, Segun has been hardly mentioned. Good for him. I will desist from joining the fray.
    One question though. If it was known in advance or proven immediately after the fact that ACTUALLY the attackers who raided and devastated Nimbo were from Enugu-Ezike or Obollo-Afor or Udi, all in Enugu State, as unlikely as it sounds, would it have been justifiable for the security agencies to ignore the community, as they did, and FINALLY for the president to take his sweet time to get on top of the situation? Please Segun, answer me. . Kindly don’t Ombatse me.

  • Amukoko

    “…I am also aware that most of the hysteria about herdsmen are political and may be no more than a campaign of calumny essentially targeted against the president, just because he is a Fulani man.”
    Hysteria? Seriously? Really, Segun?

  • Azubuike Anene

    THAT NOT ONE KILLER HERDSMEN HAS BEEN APPREHENDED,SINCE THEIR WICKED OPERATIONS IN AGATU,AND NOW IN NIMBO ENUGU,AFTER IN ALMOST EVERY ZONE OUTSIDE NORTHWEST AND NORTHEAST,SUGGESTS,STRONGLY AN OFFICIAL HIDDEN AGENDA.AND THAT THE DG OF SSS OR OTHER INTELLIGENCE RESPONSIBLE FOR APPREHENDING THEM STILL MAINTAINS HIS JOB,WITHOUT BEING SACKED,IS UNFORTUNATE.
    WHAT WILL BEGIN TO HAPPEN,IF COMMUNITIES ATTACKED,BEGINS TO RETALIATE OR TAKE UP ARMS TO DEFEND THEMSELVES.?
    UNFORTUNATELY MR SHETIMA AND THE 19 GOVERNORS OF THE NORTH,INSTEAD OF CONDEMNING THE HERD-KILLERS AND THEIR WICKED ACTS,LABELED THEM “UNKNOWN’ CRIMINALS! UNKNOWN?
    THE HEINOUS ACT WAS DONE IN THE DAY AT AGATU,AND THE PEOPLE SAW THEM.THEY WERE FULANI HERDSMEN.BEFORE ENUGU’S ACT,PEOPLE SAW THEM,RAISED ALARM-THEY WERE FULANI HERDSMEN.
    WHY MUST THE 19 NORTHERN GOVERNORS HIDE OR SHIELD CRIMINALS? IS IT WISER WE ADMIT THE TRUTH,AND SEEK FOR WAYS OF RESOLUTION.THE ACTIVITIES OF FULANI KILLER-HERDSMEN IS A FORE WARNING.OUR NATION’S UNITY IS AT RISK

  • duleno

    Stupid piece.
    Herdsmen whose cattle are stolen by rustlers should work with the police to apprehend the thieves and not burn down whole communities in revenge for what the communities do not know anything about. By visiting the sins of a few thieves on innocent villagers including women and children, the herdsmen should be shot and killed like the criminals they are.
    The government urgently needs to ban herdsmen from their current occupation. Owners of cattle should lease or buy land on which to set up ranches. It is okay for government to assist the farmers to acquire ranches but describing the issues thrown up by this despicable act of herdsmen as political is just stupid, plain and simple.