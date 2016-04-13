Nigeria Offered $6bn Chinese Loan, Agrees Currency Swap to Shore up Naira

98
59677
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) greets President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari (L) during a plenary session of the 2016 Nuclear Security Summit April 1, 2016 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Barack Obama is hosting the fourth and final in a series of summits to highlight accomplishments and make new commitments towards reducing the threat of nuclear terrorism. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

•President orders establishment of technical c’ttees on joint projects
•Dangote signs $2bn loan for cement plants, local firm closes granite mining deal

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja and Zacheaus Somorin in Lagos with agency reports

China has offered Nigeria a $6 billion loan to fund infrastructure projects, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, said yesterday in Beijing the Chinese capital.

“It is a credit that is on the table as soon as we identify the projects,” he told reporters travelling with President Muhammadu Buhari to China.

“It won’t need an agreement to be signed; it is just to identify the projects and we access it,” he said.
The confirmation by Onyema coincided with an agreement reached between Nigeria and China yesterday on a currency swap deal, as it looks for ways to shore up the naira and fund a record budget deficit, possibly by issuing yuan-denominated bonds in China, reported Reuters.

Nigeria is facing its worst economic crisis in decades as sinking oil prices eat into its foreign reserves and the naira weakens against other currencies.

Nigeria has been for months looking for sources to help plug a projected 2016 deficit of N2.2 trillion ($11.1 billion) as Buhari plans to triple capital spending in the 2016 fiscal year.

According to Reuters, during Buhari’s visit to Beijing, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world’s biggest lender, and Nigeria’s central bank signed a deal on yuan transactions.
“It means that the renminbi (yuan) is free to flow among different banks in Nigeria, and the renminbi has been included in the foreign exchange reserves of Nigeria,” Lin Songtian, Director General of the African Affairs Department of China’s foreign ministry, told reporters.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between Buhari and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The move comes after Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said on Saturday that Nigeria was looking at Chinese panda bonds – yuan-denominated bonds sold by overseas entities on the mainland – adding that they would be cheaper than Eurobonds.

Nigeria’s central bank has said it plans to diversify its foreign exchange reserves away from the dollar by switching a stockpile into yuan. It converted up to a tenth of its reserves into yuan five years ago.
Lin said a framework on currency swaps has been agreed with Nigeria, making it easier to settle trade deals in yuan. China has signed currency swap deals with countries ranging from Kazakhstan to Argentina as it promotes wider use of its yuan.

Beijing also signed agreements to develop infrastructure in Nigeria, part of a drive to deepen its ties with Africa. ICBC signed a $2 billion loan deal with Dangote Group, the company owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, to fund two cement plants it plans, he told Reuters.

China’s official Xinhua news agency cited President Xi as telling Buhari that there was huge potential for economic cooperation, naming oil refining and mining.
Aly Khan Satchu, a portfolio manager at Rich Management, said the deal would pave the way for panda bonds but this would not be enough to ease pressure on the naira.

Buhari has rejected calls to devalue the currency.
“Nigerian FX policy remains the elephant in the room and China or a panda bond is not going to be enough to stop what will eventually become a tsunami of a devaluation,” he said.
Towards this end, Buhari has directed that technical committees should be established immediately to finalise discussions on the new joint Nigeria/China rail, power, manufacturing, agriculture and solid mineral projects.

A statement by his spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu said the president gave the directive in Beijing yesterday after talks between his delegation and high-ranking Chinese government officials led by President Jinping.
The technical committees are to conclude their assignments before the end of next month.
Buhari had at the talks welcomed China’s readiness to assist Nigeria in her bid to rapidly industrialise and join the world’s major economies.

The statement said that President Jinping agreed that Nigeria’s chosen path of development through economic diversification was the best way to go.
To help Nigeria to achieve this, China promised to fully support the country through infrastructure development and capacity building.

China also expressed an interest in setting up major projects in Nigeria such as refineries, power plants, mining companies, textile manufacturing and food processing industries as soon as the enabling environment is provided by the federal government.

In response to Buhari’s desire to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production, Jinping offered $15 million agricultural assistance to Nigeria for the establishment of 50 Agricultural Demonstration Farms across the country.

Shehu said China and Nigeria also agreed to strengthen military and civil service exchanges as part of a larger capacity-building engagement.
In line with this, China offered to raise its scholarship awards to Nigerian students from about 100 to 700 annually.

In addition, 1,000 other Nigerians are to be given vocational and technical training by China annually.
The statement said Jinping applauded the war against corruption being waged by Buhari.
The Chinese leader assured Buhari that Nigeria would always have a special place in the affairs of the Peoples Republic of China.

After the talks, Buhari and Jinping witnessed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) by Nigeria and China.

The MoUs included a framework agreement between the Ministry of Trade and Investment and the National Development and Reform Commission of the Peoples Republic of China.
Others were an MoU on aviation cooperation between the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) and the Ministry of Commerce of the Peoples Republic of China and an MoU between Nigeria and China on scientific and technological cooperation.

Meanwhile, Buhari yesterday in Beijing appealed to Chinese investors to consider citing industries in Nigeria instead of seeing the country as a market for dumping goods.
He called on the Nigerian and Chinese business communities to work harder to reduce the trade imbalance between both countries currently in China’s favour.

A statement issued yesterday from China by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari spoke at the opening of a Nigeria-China Business/Investment Forum.
Buhari said that trade and economic relations between both countries must be mutually beneficial and conducted with reciprocated respect and trust.

“Although the Nigerian and Chinese business communities have recorded tremendous successes in bilateral trade, there is a large trade imbalance in favour of China, as Chinese exports represent some 80 per cent of the total bilateral trade volume. This gap needs to be reduced.
“Therefore, I would like to challenge the business communities in both countries to work together to reduce the trade imbalance.

“You must also imbibe the spirit of having a mutually beneficial relationship in your business transactions. You must not see Nigeria as a consumer market alone, but as an investment destination where goods can be manufactured and consumed locally,” Buhari told the gathering.
The president said that his administration was committed to supporting investors that are ready to establish manufacturing and processing facilities in Nigeria.

“Last year during our meeting in New York, President Xi Jinping and I agreed to explore ways of practical cooperation in trade, investment, finance, human resources, agriculture and fishing.
“We also agreed to strengthen industrial capacity cooperation in the manufacture of cars, household appliances, construction materials, textiles, food processing, and others.
“This is in line with our government’s focus on import substitution through the creation of a diversified and inclusive economy that will meet most of our consumption needs.

“Already, our Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is working on projects and programmes that will correct the wrongs of the past and enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
“The ministry’s efforts will be complemented by investment tax incentive programmes, public sector reform initiatives, as well as our zero tolerance stance on corruption.

“We also have an aggressive but realistic infrastructure development programme that forms the backbone of our economic diversification policy. We are embarking on major power, road, rail, seaport and airport development programmes that will enhance the competitiveness of manufacturing businesses in Nigeria.
“The future is bright and I am very confident that our policies will make Nigeria the investment destination of your choice,” Buhari told the Chinese investors.
The president also assured them that his administration was doing everything possible to address concerns about security in Nigeria.

Buhari said that to consolidate on recent successes against Boko Haram, close to 20 per cent of the 2016 budgeted expenditure had been allocated to the Ministries of Defence and Interior as well as other security agencies.

“We are committed to protecting all lives and property within our borders. You can therefore be rest assured that your investments in Nigeria will be safe and secure,” he said.
Business and trade relations between Nigeria and China have grown astronomically in the last decade with bilateral trade volumes rising from $2.8 billion in 2005 to $14.9 billion in 2015.

Nigeria accounted for 8.3 per cent of the total trade volume between China and Africa and 42 per cent of the total trade volume between China and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries in 2015.

The efforts of the Buhari-led administration to diversify the nation’s economy away from oil also got a boost yesterday when an agreement that will herald one of the largest granite mining and processing plants in Africa was signed in Beijing between Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co. Limited (SBM) and a local company, Granite and Marble Limited.

The companies also signed an MoU to establish a plant for the assembly of mining equipment as well as supporting capacity building for the industry.
The signing ceremony was the highlight of the business forum on production capacity and investment cooperation organised as part of Buhari’s state visit to China.
The granite mining and processing plant is being supported with the special intervention fund of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Zenith Bank Plc.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the board Chairman of SBM, Mr. Songke Yang, expressed optimism that with the commitment exhibited by Buhari during the forum, the plants should come on stream during the course of the year and promises to be a major player in the development of the nation’s solid minerals sector.
On his own part, the Chairman of Granite and Marble, Mr. Chiahemba Ayom, thanked the Ministers of Trade and Investment and Solid Minerals, as well as their agencies and the financial institutions for their immense support and encouragement in seeing the project through.

  • tuby NY

    Very good and encouraging trip by Mr. President. But all the listed economic agreements, establishing manufacturing plants and all the announced infrastructures development that should be taking place in Nigeria according to these agreements — all have to start taking place ASAP!! And not something (agreements) that wuld take years to materialized because Nigeria NEEDS IT ALL PRESENTLY like never B4.

  • William Norris

    Very good. For the first time this government is actually DOING something. At last some kind of plan of action is in place.

    It’s telling that Black African countries and Black Africans generally ALWAYS seem dependent on the grace of other peoples. Not forgetting that a few years ago Portugal was borrowing from Angola LOL.

    Alright, a start. Let’s see what happens.

    • Artful ºDodger

      The business of reorientation always take time especially for a country whose mindsets has been skewed to accept criminality, immorality and everything else disgusting and un acceptable in godly societies as a way of life. The Indians, Chinese, Singaporeans etc today come to America, Europe etc to study and take their knowledge back to be creative and add positive values to their countries but not the Nigerian. He is going back home despite his knowledge to become a thief. That is what IBB and the IMF bestowed on Nigeria decades ago. This man singlehandedly laid the foundation for every vices and moral degradation that is befalling Nigeria today. He opened Nigerian leaders eyes that you can steal so much and in as much as you have decided to overlook those who have done so before you, the next man after you must also take his own and overlook yours too. From there leadership became criminality in Nigeria. They passed it on to the ordinary man to the point that some even went as far as stealing pension funds. How cruel can a people get if you will steal from your aged?

      • William Norris

        What happened to you? Nothing on Igbo Baby factories or what? Did you get a brain transplant or what LOL!

        IBB implemented the BEST policy initiative in Nigeria when he accepted SAP. Most Nigerians are ignorant of what economics means.

        Before SAP, Buhari & Idiagbon CREATED needless scarcity by forming a government company called NNPC that was the sole marketer of consumer goods. Nigerians were standing in line for soap, vegetable oil and sugar. IBB ended all that with SAP.

        I’ll advise you to go and study up on what SAP is and what it isn’t. Without SAP the little modernity in the economy would have been impossible. It was SAP that started getting government out of monopoly ownreshape of airlines, banks, cement factories, cocoa production, universities and broadcasting. Imagine what Nigeria would be like today if government still owned and controlled all those sectors.

        SAP is the reason you have a Thisday website to type your ignorant racist hate because no Nigerian government owned company can put up such a modern website as this.

        Go and get enlightened. As of now your Buharinomics is repugnant. I mean who likes standing in line for fuel LOL!

        • Artful ºDodger

          IMF, SAP etc may have worked for you since you live in make belief but it did not work for the reality that is called Nigeria. Stop dreaming dreams and living a fake! The Chinese took the path of social and economic discipline and today are an economic force to recon with. They didnt diversify their economy with SAP, yet they did. That is what sticking to your guns with high level of discipline does for ya. If SAP, IMF and all the other bullshit voodoo experiments were of any use to anyone the Greeks would have opened their doors to the IMF despite their economic woes. Wake up from your slumber and fakes, Nigeria will be better off from here!

          • William Norris

            Greece had a crisis caused by –

            1. Tax evasion ….the simply refused to pay taxes

            2. Too much regulations. For instance it is illegal to sell food in a bookstore. Barnes & Noble couldn’t exist in Greece.

            3. Too many government employees.

            4. Too much social spending by government…..free everything!

            Nigeria has EXACTLY the same problems and they prevented the count from benefiting from the full possibilities of SAP which hasn’t even been halfway implemented despite 30 years of effort.

            Nigerians want free university, cheap fuel, housing for all, government jobs….all without paying any taxes. Top it all, the Nigerian government owns ALL land and resources.

            The Nigerian people keep resisting the policy despite ABUNDANT EVIDENCE that it works very well. That’s what the Occupy Nigeria protests were about – cheap fuel. At the time President Jonathan told the truth, that keeping the subsidy will cause an economic crisis in 2 to 3 years….and he was very correct ! I have the quote from a newspaper story saved and I can post it.

            Well they now have an honest, incorruptible idiot as President and look where it got them LOL!

            A stupid Aboki who says Abacha never stole from Nigeria.

            Just the interest on the $2.8 billion stolen by Buhari in 1978 when he was Petroleum Minister could build 3 refineries. That’s the ONLY reason Brainless Bubu kept the Petroleum portfolio, he wants to steal more and he’s doing it right now.

            You’re IGNORANT, your brain was squeezed too hard from being born through your mother’s anus!

        • Omo Delta

          The South East are the Ibos(Ndigbo).The South South are the Urhobo/Isoko, Ijaw, Itshekiri, Kwale, Bini, Afemai, Calabar, Efik, Ibibio, Calabari, Okrika, Ibibio etc Though there are some Ibos in Delta and Rivers as monority.

          The Ibos are very bitter because GEJ empowered them. One would want to confirm that Jonathan is actually an Ibo man. He is an Ibo in spirit. The Ibos cannot get it so good anymore as they milk Nigeria through Jonathan

          The only president(Head of State) that give the Ibos so easy ride was IBB. That was why IBB government was synonymous with corruption like GEJ own

          NOW THE ISSUE: The President can travel to any friendly country without readily proof of feasibility report on any project but still he can equally secure funding. Feasibility report can come in later once the agreement is secured

          Only Britain, USA, Canada and Australia would want loads of paper work before coming over. You need to bring your father and mother including Awolowo, Zik, Tafawa Balewa and Co to sign

          Mind you, for the next 25 years, UK and USA would not in their inner heart of mind NOT want Nigeria over take South Africa economically due to the sizable number of white population they seek to defend and protect in South Africa. Our President Buhari is OK with what he is doing but should embank on institutional reforms as he is carrying a lot of criminals with him such as Senators, Governors, Reps.

          The end of his tenure will justify the case afterall

          • William Norris

            The Igbo did not own Jonathan. I think the entire period after the death of Yaradua was a repeat of the Nigeria Civil War. The people of Niger Delta had tasted the bitter fruits of their collaboration with the Fulani & Yoruba, they CHOSE to instead embrace their Igbo neighbors this time.

            Even the Middle Belt is having contest of loyalty to the Fulani, seeing as their reward for fighting for the Fulani in 1967 has been subjugation and genocidal attacks by Fulani herdsmen. That’s all.

            IBB was not corrupt, it’s Buhari that’s the most corrupt Nigerian President ever. Let him account for

            1. The $2.8 billion he stole while serving himself as Petroleum Minister in 1978.

            2. The tens of billions he helped Abacha steal while serving that monster as Chairman of PTF.

            3. No surprise, in 1998 Buhari stated in a speech published by this very Newspaper, Thisday, that Abacha did not steal from Nigeria.

            So who is corrupt? Please get a life.

  • Randkenny

    Do you need professional fish farms and farms construction hatchrey production,farm management and marketer &other area of farming ,try to contact our office in Mozambique +258840282909

  • Usman

    Wish all start today or tomorrow, cant wait for a month, good for Nigeria and China especially Nigeria because we so much depend on Chinko stuff, May Allah help Nigeria and see us through this hardship. Ameen.

  • share Idea

    Buhari went to Qatar, his spin doctors told us the agreement signed will result in Qatar government helping us repatriate looted funds identified in the country, we all know the result now.

    We were told that Buhari was going to China to receive / sign agreement for counter-part funding of the two major rail-line, now the story is that technical committee should be setup and complete all the work before MAy. In addition, was are being told that China is willing to help us fund project to the tune of $6B once the projects are identified. Does it mean that Buhari went to China without portfolio of projects to be funded?

    APC and Buhari thought that advanced countries is like Nigeria were president refused to do due diligence and expect miracles to happen. Begging Mallam please come back home and plan, and investors will rush to invest in Nigeria. Going to China will not be a substitute for holding regular FEC, where crucial FG decision are reached.

    • Artful ºDodger

      The problem with you igbos is that you are very ignorant even in your hypocrisy. Gosh! Why do you people have maggots and rotten shit for brains? Do you mean these trash is all there is in this article, the only thing you could take away from it? Since you hate godliness so much why have you still not found another country and simply run away so that whatever benefits Nigeria stand to gain from these trips will not get to you. That way your soul will rest and not be tormented by the godliness you igbos of latrine value hate so much!

      Dude, to be very honest with you and your folks, even the minute you were born passed away in regrets. Mankind would have been better off if you were not shit into the world at all. You stink demon possessed and evil.

      • richard o

        He made his point please make yours and if u have nothing to say shut up

        • Artful ºDodger

          Igbos of latrine values do not make points but exhibit hypocrisy, stupidity and foolishness induced ignorance. You too can read the article again, try to re-orientate your mind away from stupidity so that you can see what Nigeria stand to gain from the efforts of this government and Chinese offers. Exhibiting mediocrity and beer parlor ¨only¨ mindset does not count as a point.

          • Powerlessconscious

            Don’t mind those FALLEN ANGELS. They fell with LUCIFER and became DEMON that does not want progress in life. God will disgrace them as nobody can stop the train of change. God bless baba.

          • kenn

            Even criminals with morals of alley cats always have their say in the halllowed chambers of a court of competent jurisdiction during trial. So why shouldn’t @share idea have his say on this forum. Why should you of all people whose comments are always laced with vitriolic hatred, gutter language and vulgarities be the one to determine who is foolish, stupid, ignorant or hypocritical. If you disagree with him do that with civility and stop polluting this forum with hate speech.

          • Artful ºDodger

            Seriously? It is either you are deliberately mischievous or just like the rest of your folks would rather turn reality on its head shamelessly thinking the rest of humanity is morally blind and dumb too.
            Your @Share whatever nonsense he has to share with you is driven by your igbo hatred for Buhari and his Northern origin, that is why he cannot see good in the president´s trip to China. Have i spell it out enough for you now?

          • kenn

            Same way the north hated GEJ irrespective of whatever he does. I guess what goes around comes around

          • Artful ºDodger

            GEJ, what exactly did he do? Note: Leading the most corrupt set of criminals to plunder the treasury does not count. It is very unfortunate it is only you igbos because of your fixation on SS oil and wanting to attach and belong that are too blind to see GEJ never had a government but just a position.

          • kenn

            Passing judgement on GEJ administration is quite early. Give everything time. Again SE, SS, NE etc are nothing but geopolitical considerations for administrative purposes. You are wise you should know that.

          • Artful ºDodger

            Yes they are. I like telling your folks to remember where they belong instead of dreaming dreams. You are igbo, SE! Not Ijaw, Edo, Uhrobo, Itsekiri, Isoko, Calabar etc of the SS.

          • kenn

            And you have it on good authority that there are no Igbos in the SS?

          • Sustain Transformation

            What “Artful dodger and Powerlessconsciousness” has succeeded to do is turn this space into the lame commentary section of Sahara reporters/Punch and Vanguard. And were they successful. They managed to keep on spewing nonsense to everything you guys say, and you keep on responding to it, thereby elongating the thread, so no meaningful person can contribute. This tactics is called, thread elongation by talking gibberish. You guys fell for it. See the length of back and forth and ask your self if anything was achieved. For you NO, for them YES. They have crowded meaningful contributors out who had something to say. STOP responding to their post or response and you have succeeded in killing them.

          • kenn

            I agree…you are very correct

          • Omo Delta

            The South is are the Ibos. The South South are the Urhobo/Isoko, Ijaw, Itshekiri, Kwale, Bini, Afemai, Calabar, Efik, Ibibio, Calabari, Okrika, Ibibio etc
            THE ISSUE: The President can travel to any friendly country without readily proof of feasibility report on any project but still he can equally secure funding. Feasibility report can come in later once the agreement is secured

            Only Britain, USA, Canada and Australia would want loads of paper work before coming over. You need to bring your father and mother including Awolowo, Zik, Tafawa Balewa and Co to sign

            Mind you, for the next 25 years, UK and USA would not in their inner heart of mind NOT want Nigeria over take South Africa economically due to the sizable number of white population they seek to defend and protect in South Africa. Our President Buhari is OK with what he is doing but should embank on institutional reforms as he is carrying a lot of criminals with him such as Senators, Governors, Reps.
            The end of his tenure will justify the case afterall

          • Omo Delta

            The South East are the Ibos. The South South are the Urhobo/Isoko, Ijaw, Itshekiri, Kwale, Bini, Afemai, Calabar, Efik, Ibibio, Calabari, Okrika, Ibibio etc

            THE ISSUE: The President can travel to any friendly country without readily proof of feasibility report on any project but still he can equally secure funding. Feasibility report can come in later once the agreement is secured

            Only Britain, USA, Canada and Australia would want loads of paper work before coming over. You need to bring your father and mother including Awolowo, Zik, Tafawa Balewa and Co to sign

            Mind you, for the next 25 years, UK and USA would not in their inner heart of mind NOT want Nigeria over take South Africa economically due to the sizable number of white population they seek to defend and protect in South Africa. Our President Buhari is OK with what he is doing but should embank on institutional reforms as he is carrying a lot of criminals with him such as Senators, Governors, Reps.

            The end of his tenure will justify the case afterall

          • William Norris

            The Igbo have plenty of crude oil….just the States formally belonging to the Igbo produce enough to satisfy anyone’s need or greed. Of the 5 states we know Abia & Imo have major crude oil production. The largest and most productive land oil field for Shell oil company is located in Ukwa, Abia State.

            There’s crude oil in Izombe, Egbema, Oguta to name a few places I know of. Anambra now produces crude oil. Just recently…about 2 years ago… oil was struck in Imo State, in Awo-Omamma around the Njaba area, it now produces about 5,000 barrels per day and is estimated will eventually reach 10,000. And the oil wells are owned by one Northerner, I think Alhaji Indimi or so.

            And what about all the Igbo speaking people in the South South? Sure you can DISPUTE it, but you know many of them claim to be Igbo.

            I know the Royal Family of Asaba claim to be Igbo; their King stated as much in an interview and EXPLAINED in detail why. This was during sometime during the OBJ regime. Ohaneze has had Chairmen from Delta States. Many indigenes of Rivers also claim Igbo heritage.

            I hold no brief for the Igbo, just stating the FACTS.

        • Powerlessconscious

          He made silly point. I mean that guy of share idea

        • The Trib3sman

          Thank you for cautioning that egg head.

      • Whalerolex

        Seriously I do not understand why the rude response. @share idea made a comment/complain as a citizen of Nigeria (I assume). From his comment above and without sentiments, he has valid points. Also I do not see how you came about the assumption this person is Igbo?
        You have not defended Mr president’s trip to china (in you understanding) just incase @Share idea/others do not seem to catch the concept of Buhari’s move. People like you should just keep quiet and not comment if all you have to offer is been rude on forums. My advise, just read and go (sorry if that hurts).
        Will you go to the bank for a loan without knowing what you need the loan for? That’s shows lack of vision or didn’t you read about Dangote’s loan above?
        Let’s not be tribal because all we want is for Nigeria to be great again. Buhari is not above constructive criticism. Its all about checks and balances.

        • kenn

          You should know these three people and try to avoid them at all cost. Artful dodger, Keu4Success and Sani. Their comments are laced with vitriolic hatred against Igbos. For what reasons I don’t know

          • Powerlessconscious

            Igbo’s have high %tage of anti change members.

          • kenn

            Which by the way you will agree with me is their right. The Same way the north has a high percentage of anti GEJ sentiments. Does that make them evil. Nope. It’s their right to chose who they like or don’t like

          • Powerlessconscious

            Igbo’s have high %tage of anti change/ anti progress members.

          • Artful ºDodger

            I do not hate igbos, i only hate the views of mediocre ones who are mostly of latrine values like you because you are ignorance written with the wrong letters facing the outside.

          • kenn

            Let’s agree you are wise and have angelic values. “You igbos..” simply says all Igbos. If your claims of not hating all Igbos are true then you choice of words should be different. Let’s say “Some of you Igbos…” but in truth whether you like them or hate them doesn’t mean a thing. Because your opinion of them is highly irrelevant

          • FrNinja

            Why argue with a clown? He has to be extreme to cover up the fact that hot air occupies the space where his brain is supposed to be.

          • Omo Delta

            The South East are the Ibos(Ndigbo). The South South are the Urhobo/Isoko, Ijaw, Itshekiri, Kwale, Bini, Afemai, Calabar, Efik, Ibibio, Calabari, Okrika, Ibibio etc

            THE ISSUE: The President can travel to any friendly country without readily proof of feasibility report on any project but still he can equally secure funding. Feasibility report can come in later once the agreement is secured

            Only Britain, USA, Canada and Australia would want loads of paper work before coming over. You need to bring your father and mother including Awolowo, Zik, Tafawa Balewa and Co to sign

            Mind you, for the next 25 years, UK and USA would not in their inner heart of mind NOT want Nigeria over take South Africa economically due to the sizable number of white population they seek to defend and protect in South Africa. Our President Buhari is OK with what he is doing but should embank on institutional reforms as he is carrying a lot of criminals with him such as Senators, Governors, Reps.

            The end of his tenure will justify the case afterall

          • kenn

            I have no quarrel with whatever the President does. Like you said after his tenure we will judge his legacy.

            But again do you have it on good authority that there are no Igbos in SS?

        • Powerlessconscious

          Nobody needs to defend president trip to China to EVIL HEARTED PEOPLE. A well educated person who is not novist understand the president trip to China.

          • Whalerolex

            We don’t have to see things the same way and I believe that is the reason for a forum where people can share knowledge, information and ideas but not hate comments

          • Powerlessconscious

            A good and sincere and neutral analyst always talk about the positive and negative aspect of a matter and not just the NEGATIVE. But the evil hearted people are not ready to see any positivity in buhari government and this makes them evil. They are fallen Angels with lucifer who became demons on earth. I know you are a Yoruba as I am also. But Yoruba’s are not always bias this was why PDP and APC got a very good vote from Yoruba land because we practice western mentality and not evil one. Analyse the positive aspect of the president trip first before you present any negative. Anything outside this is evil. God bless pmb/osinbanjo.

          • Whalerolex

            A point of correction, lets not see anyone as evil. Whatever our current mentality is might be as a result of the past. Buhari has his vision as the CinC but I do not have to agree with his vision. Along the line, I believe positive outcomes will change people’s mind towards him.
            I do not understand why we have to be rude to one another on this issue. Its not just worth it. If you believe in Buhari/Osinbajo I have no issues with that and I believe no one should as its your choice but you do not have to call the opposite side evil. I have a friend who loves IBB so much and still wants him as his president (that’s his choice).
            The spirit of division amongst us is so strong and that’s the reason these politician are able to continue the looting game. Lets be wise
            God bless us all

          • kenn

            Same thing I have been trying to get Artful dodger to understand. It’s their inalienable right as enshrined in our constitution. Just because I don’t agree with you does not confer on you the right to use derogatory remarks on my person. Till today some Americans despise Obama.

          • Whalerolex

            That’s part of the change we need in Nigeria. Some people are just angry/rude so don’t blame Artful dodger (I think his wife just left him for a mallam (lol)), Seriously we can only change him by not going into that type on conversation with him.

          • HONESTY

            See, why do waste your precious time exchanging words him? One thing I have to come realised is that some people are so blinded by Buhari’s ‘PURPORTED’ INTEGRITY that they dont see anything wrong in his decisions and finds it difficult to question any of his actions. Yet a good checks showed that some of these people were either too young or have not even been born when Buhari was head of State(1984-1985). Just as it was then, all we keep hearing is CORRUPTION!!!! Yet, no clear case was established. I still remember the cas of Pa Alex Ekwueme who was accused of hiding $56,000 in his apartment. Till ONLY BUHARI and his Leutenants then can tell the whole world where they got the $56,000 because their was no such thing established against even after so many years. Today, the story is just the same. I would have like to ask a question in line with what Femi Falana(SAN) said, what happen to the popularised ‘LOOTED FUNDS’ recovered? Well, its either no money had been recovered or, the reovered money is been kept for another looting spree just as LAMORDE did, yet Buhari turned a blind eye to it for reasons best known to him.

          • westman

            Shut up mumu.

          • Kelly

            trying to find “novist” in my dictionary, Guess that’s a new English to defend the president’s tours.( little wonder the supporters are whack heads with no brain)

        • Artful ºDodger

          Dude, you are not saying anything beside exhibiting the same ignorance that whatever he is sharing made for a comment i have responded to. You igbos stink of too much hate for Buhari and godliness and this has beclouded your sense of reality not minding the fact that you do not even know any better which is why you may be excused in your ignorance. But you can help yourselves if only you will ask yourselves what exactly has Nigeria gained before now in the criminality, waywardness, dysfunctional and immorality driven society you have been living in the past compared to now when someone is trying to do things differently. What more do you stand to loss from being patient after all your life is already a ruin.

          Your nnamdi canoe and his biafra does not have any answer to your frustrated life because he too is as ignorant as you are in his quest for whatever it is he is on about in the first place.

          • Whalerolex

            No comment but point of correction am not Igbo. Am Yoruba.
            Stop embarrassing Nigeria

          • Artful ºDodger

            Hmm…Yoruba now? No longer a Jew, Eskimo, Inca or Amish anymore?

          • Whalerolex

            Its not funny. Change this your attitude for better.
            No tribe/region is evil

          • +Truth -Lie

            Big time ole!

          • Whalerolex

            Another passer-by.

          • westman

            At the end you still did not make any point apart from stupid and senseless unnecessary abuses. Stop embarrassing yourself tribal bigot.

      • share Idea

        I pity you, I was expecting you to educate us on your take away but seems abuse and swearing have taken over your thinking faculty. Nigeria we hail thee

      • westman

        Product of the cow-molesting idiots from the north

      • Omo Delta

        The South East are the Ibos(Ndigbo). The South South are the Urhobo/Isoko, Ijaw, Itshekiri, Kwale, Bini, Afemai, Calabar, Efik, Ibibio, Calabari, Okrika, Ibibio etc
        The Ibos are very bitter because GEJ empowered them. One would want to confirm that Jonathan is actually an Ibo man. He is an Ibo in spirit. The Ibos cannot get it so good anymore as they milk Nigeria through Jonathan
        The only president(Head of State) that give the Ibos so easy ride was IBB. That was why IBB government was synonymous with corruption like GEJ own

        THE ISSUE: The President can travel to any friendly country without readily proof of feasibility report on any project but still he can equally secure funding. Feasibility report can come in later once the agreement is secured

        Only Britain, USA, Canada and Australia would want loads of paper work before coming over. You need to bring your father and mother including Awolowo, Zik, Tafawa Balewa and Co to sign

        Mind you, for the next 25 years, UK and USA would not in their inner heart of mind NOT want Nigeria over take South Africa economically due to the sizable number of white population they seek to defend and protect in South Africa. Our President Buhari is OK with what he is doing but should embank on institutional reforms as he is carrying a lot of criminals with him such as Senators, Governors, Reps.

        The end of his tenure will justify the case afterall

      • GHP

        You’ve said nothing. Thought you were going to make any point.

      • godson

        Hey Dodger your response from share Idea comment sounded like someone who is afraid of the IGBOs. How on earth do you know share Idea is an IGBO man. Do you think the IGBO’s hate Mr President?. Why do you believe they hate Mr President. Have chatted with an IGBO man to confirm the hatred. Are you a politician or planning to become one?. You talked about BIAFRA. The IGBO’s are not the only tribe fighting for freedom. Your brothers are also doing the same.
        Dodger go and checkout Daily Post Staff on April 11, 2016@dailypostngr. Forget politics the man who wrote that is a wise man. He has seen what is about to happen. You guys are blind but we are not our eyes are wide open. You guys are afraid of the IGBO’s. Do you know the IGBO’s are one of the most loving tribes in the whole universe today. Group of people who are willing to learn and develop nations. Where you live today half of the buildings are owned by this group of people you hate. Ask your mentors to tell you the real truth about the IGBO’s and stop fooling your self. You might end up IGBO land in the near future to find GREEN pastures.

        You talked about Nnamdi K. Did you know that late Mandela Dada of South Africa spend almost 27years in prison with hard labour. Mandela’s palm is harder than dried cement. Go and search for MYLES MUNROE teachings on Character and The Moral Power of Kingdom Leadership.
        Always read and analyse then comment.

    • Powerlessconscious

      Your analysis is WORST. I could not gain anything from it. The chinese Nigeria loan is not new. Everybody knew this. But your evil heart does not allow you to appreciate the progress and achievement of pur dear president. We have warned you evil people that you can never stop the train of change. God bless baba.

    • FrNinja

      There is something called the China EXIM Bank. The Chinese government told them to set aside $6 billion for Nigerian infrastructure projects using Chinese contractors. Already the Chinese are involved in financing:

      – Lagos Blue Line Light Rail
      – Lagos to Calabar rail project
      – Lagos to Kano rail project
      – Abuja Light Rail
      – Abuja to Kaduna rail project
      – Mambilla 3,000 MW power project
      – Zungeru 700 MW power project

    • kinsly

      Mumu comment.

      • share Idea

        Are you describing your comment? Nigeria we hail thee

    • ed

      Sorry we don’t know the result on Qatar trip and promise yet. The foundation for repatriation of identified stolen money are now place.
      The president should be blame for his Sharia agenda for the nation.
      We must also be fair to him on the current effort on the trip to China.
      The Calabar to Lagos Railway project was pulled out of the approved budget by the senate. Please blame the Saraki senate.
      How can you say the president didn’t have a plan for the cooperation and assistance. After the senate cancelled part of the intended project.
      We can’t have it both ways.

    • Omo Delta

      The President can travel to any friendly country without readily proof of feasibility report on any project but still he equally secure funding. Feasibility can come later once the agreement is secured
      Only Britain, USA, Canada and Australia would want load of paper work before coming over.
      Mind you, for the next 25 years, UK and USA would in their inner heart of mind NOT want Nigeria over take South Africa due to the sizable number of white population they seek to defend. Our President Buhari is OK but should embank on institutional reforms as he carrying a lot of criminals with him as Senators, Governors, Reps

      • share Idea

        The president is the real criminal, forget about the governors and senators you mentioned. The president lied about his certificate, lied about his assets, lied about his campaign funding and he is still lying about the state of affairs of the country without bathing an eyelid.

        He is a hypocrite and such a person can not achieve much meaningful progress as his inner circle of friends will be circumventing his policy (if he has any).

        For your remark about USA and UK not wanting Nigeria to develop, I agree with you completely and that has been my greatest annoyance with emergence of Buhari, the last government was so focused that the country was rediscovering its potential, institutions were gradually taking root.

        Take count of what is happening in the country now, Judiciary is no longer seen to be independent by greater majority of the masses, court orders are flagrantly disobeyed by FG, state security agencies only acts when orders are approved by presidency, NASS is under sustained attack because they are trying to assert their independence, INEC waits for directive from Aso-Rock in order to carry out their functions – thus resulting in inconclusiveness we are witnessing now. The government hide important policy direction (where one exist) from masses and prefer to address citizens through un-kown sources as source of information. I can go on but just a little list of CHANJI brought by this administration

  • Deji

    He who God sends suffers no distractions, PMB is a divine rescue to salvage a people /nation adrift, a million wailing wailers are no obstacles to the goals – a peaceful prosperous safe United Nigeria. By His grace, it will happen from PMB era.

    • Whalerolex

      Wake up and be real. I have nothing against Buhari but your comment is very funny

      • Deji

        You may keep whatever you have against him, it can never have any effect. If am funny you must be childish.

        • Whalerolex

          What a response!

          Anyway its seems you don’t get my point. Its your comment “PMB is a divine rescue”. We said the same of OBJ (from jail to Aso rock), Yaradua (First educated president), GEJ (the special one) now Buhari (A divine rescue). Next will be Thiefnubu, Audu Ogeh, Atiku etc (Moses of our generation). right?. 17 years of all these!!!! Do we ever learn in NIgeria? That’s my reason for asking you to wake and be real.
          It’s good to ask question and not assume.

          • Deji

            The spirit that keeps life going is hope, may our optimism not be betrayed this time. It is well with Nigeria

          • Whalerolex

            Seriously I have no comment. Some cases are regarded as “completely finished”

  • Romla

    This looks and sounds good theoretically.The problem is always the implementation and bottlenecks and challenges from project initiation,commencement to completion and commissioning.What value and quality of products and equipment,how soon will the project commence and when specifically will it be completed.What is the participation of Nigerian companies.I recollect the Jonathan administration signed a number of loans for building of airports,power,rail,cctv security systems in Abuja with these same Chinese Government through these same ICBC bank.Most remain uncompleted, some never got off the ground.Others like the cctv cameras for Abuja were totally mismanaged and downright fraudulent.Some of the loan funds still remain unutilized.In as much as we are signing new agreements we should request the Chinese to give us answers on these issues such as the 5billion Mambilla plain power generation project which has not even commenced,despite the fact that we were informed the loan agreement was signed years ago.I hope this is not all about a new government abandoning previous projects and creating it”s own new ones.

    • Powerlessconscious

      The project is part of 30% capital expenditure.

    • Artful ºDodger

      The projects never took off under the PDP because the seriousness and will to implement anything not smacking of corruption was not there.

  • FrNinja

    Buhari went to the US, the UK, France, Germany, UAE in search of assistance and one year later remembers China. China which over the past decade has been vital in our 5 major international airports, railway and has committed to building 3,700 MW of hydro power plants.

    It shows you how outdated Buhari’s understanding of the world is. His administration needs to be told that outside of the extractive oil and gas sector these are the biggest investors in Nigeria:

    1. China
    2. South Africa
    3. UAE

    • Artful ºDodger

      When you are igbo and a moron, you have a brain that is turned upside down, reason upside down and also exhibit the evil spirits that has possessed your soul. Now you see why the very minute you were shit into the world passed away in regrets.

      • FrNinja

        You that looks like a clown and thinks like a clown is what? A Clown. I don’t have time for low IQ clowns. Bye Bye.

      • Buchy

        I have taking time to read all your comment but I have found out that you don’t have any point apart from causing Igbo people that comment here..are you being treating by Igbo man or what? They are too gifted my dear..they are unstoppable. As soon as u realize that u will focus on how be a better person.

    • Keen Observer

      @FrNinja:disqus You’ll not be better than Buhari if given that opportunity to rule Nigeria. Instead of appreciation the old man’s efforts in going round, you’re there criticizing your fathers age working to better your life & the life of your family.

  • The Trib3sman

    This press statement is jumbled up!

  • Darlington

    Nigeria government facilitate $2b loan for an independent businessman like Dangote, while other local investors are looking for the same government leverage but can’t have. Tomorrow someone will glorify Dangote as African richest man. Where are loans for Innossons and Ibetos of Nigeria?

    • Artful ºDodger

      Where exactly did the article say Nigeria facilitated the loan for Dangote? What exactly is wrong with you igbo people? Gosh! If innoson and Ibeto want loans why dont they work their way to international repute and see if banks around the world will not open their doors to them?
      You igbos are very sick in your bigotry!

  • karlheinzbergemann@yahoo.com

    I am hopeful . I want to believe it shall kickstart the economy locally. But on the international scene we should know there’s a slow down. Even China is experiencing it.

  • John Tosh

    The Chinese has spoken. Let the rats come running. The monkeys keep jumping…………Lol

  • Keen Observer

    CHINESE INDUSTRIALIZATION OF NIGERIA & IT’S IMPACTS:
    The old man’s (Buhari) efforts are highly commended, if Nigerian members of parliaments will create a conducive atmosphere for implementation of all these plans for the next 3 years Nigeria’s economy will definitely improve tremendously as expected.
    My only candid concern & worries is the flooding in of Chinese into Nigeria; Chinese lack of global international safety standards & their substandard goods/construction skills. I work in a multi cultural environment in the Middle East with lots of Chinese, Indians & other Asians & Arabic speaking crew. The problem with Chinese is exceptional & double facet;- lack of global safety standards & very poor quality of their products.
    Though China is the world 2nd best economy after US, others follows but recently we heard of devastating explosions in their Industrial City where hundred of Chinese & construction employees were killed, the lingering problems with their nuclear power plants & the genetic effects on their unborn generations, China has the worst environmental pollution statistics in the world where even their capital city was observed with a constant blanket of fumes in their atmosphere that necessitated the use of face masks for days etc.
    These challenges need to be tackled head-on in Nigeria by the likes of DPR & it’s affiliates. The Standard Organization of Nigeria-SON & it’s affiliates also like The Society Of Engineers, Ministry of labour & other related government agencies & parastatals should tighten up their belts for 100% enforcement of Nigeria / World Industrial Standards to ensure these numerous attempts to industrialize will not impact very badly on the growing population of Nigerians.
    We’re not unmindful of the negative impacts Indians had on Delta State Company in Ovwian-Aladja, close to Warri, the devastating effects of Indians oil exploration, extraction & exportation of crude from Kwale in Delta State to India & other oversea countries which are not accounted for; made possible by the collaboration of some NNPC saboteurs. The maltreatment of the indigenes of Kwale by these Indians & how our so-called royal fathers collaborated with these Indians to deal mercilessly with the indigenes of Kwale & other Nigerians who work in these Indians owned drill sites.
    How the then DPR inspectors visited these Indians drilling rigs in Kwale for periodic govt inspections & were scantling for food items (provisions) / safety materials w/out thorough checks on the # of Indians that Nigeria govt approved to work in Nigeria as per the local content policy & records of how Nigerians are marginalized in their own country etc. Nigeria customs & Immigration too has lots of challenge to face in this China new love to assist in industrializing Nigeria.

    • One Nigeria

      i may tend to agree a little with you but i disagree with this”The problem with Chinese is exceptional & double facet;- lack of global safety standards & very poor quality of their products.”
      Their products quality is of international standard. Nigerians businessmen lowered the standard and quality to make more money, you can verify this. All made in China products in Nigeria is not from China, Western countries use made in China too. in fact office of Mr Obama uses made in China. American athlete to the last olympics wore made in china.
      Presently i know we China Petroleun coperation in Nigeria no hazard recorded yet, but check out Agip, Mobil, SPDC and co. thanks

  • talsid

    This is brilliant, but US and the financial elites don’t forgive threats to the USD. Saddam and Gadafi committed this sin and earned there untimely ‘Exit’, PMB is following same. Chinese Yuan Bonds, free flow of Yuan , increasing foreign reserves in yuan-means taking a hit at the Almighty Petro- Dollar US dominance,this is no joking matter. They won’t fold arms and watch

    • William Norris

      I thought the same thing but didn’t want to provoke accusations of “conspiracy theories” or worse.

    • One Nigeria

      yeah! you hit the point, global conspiracy theory, thats what many are unaware of. Chinese government want to take over Africa economy, but the western brother, almight.. US of A is the obstacle now.
      Good decision by Buhari. You have to align with one of the world power to grow. the choice is USA, RUSSIA or CHINA. US and RUSSIA kills, China grows. good decision by Mr President.

      • William Norris

        I’m not sure alignment with China is the best thing. They don’t have a culture of respect for human life; this is a country where companies were DELIBERATELY selling adulterated baby milk that killed many infants. For all it’s achievements China is still a 3rd World country.

        Nigeria has no respect for life either so maybe they’re better together.

  • Izonebi

    Did I just stumble upon a Vanguard web page or is this ThisDay. The comments I have been reading reminds me of the craziness n Vanguard’s comment section.

  • real

    Soon, Nigerians will soon realise who the Chinese are. The countdown begins today

  • Dave

    This is simple matter. 2 major corporate deals. Fundamental basis of long term relationship sealed. Commitment made made on infrastructure financing. Call it anything you like, but this is a major forward step for an economy under stress

  • truthisreallybitter

    Can someone help me answer these questions and WHAT IS YOUR TAKE?
    1. If we have been offered $6billion for any project do we need an additional dash of $15m from them to allow Chinese to flood Nigeria in 50 locations of Nigeria to teach our villagers on how to farm? With what language? Or don’t we have agricultural experts in Nigeria to set up Demonstration Farms?
    MY TAKE – CBN released over N200billion agricultural financing facility for Nigerian farmers recently. My last check informed me that the money and many others like it have not yet been utilized. Demonstrating to us how to farm is novel, on whose land? The Land use system in Nigeria has always been cited as one that requires legislative reform to make way for agro-industries to emerge. That is yet to be done. My fear is that by the time, we collect that money, though it is said to be free (not Greek gift), greater percentage may go into “retreats and seminars” and TV show on the proposed farm centers. My suggestion is that such programs should be private sector driven.

    2. The President’s initiative is commendable but what is unique or different about this move towards the EAST than the recent moves towards the WEST. It is true that in politics there are not permanent friends or enemies but interests. Are we ready to withstand the response of the WEST/IMF after the bluff that took us to the EAST for better deal against the US dollar? Have we weighed the options very well (factoring other interests and considerations). you cannot bluff me in the market place and expect me to invite you to dinner in the night. And when we make the Chinese currency and alternative because of a possible loan of $6b, will that not make us in the long run, penny wise pound foolish? MY TAKE – While the committee is studying the viability of the projects, a national discuss or even debate should be promoted by the government to enable experts have a wholistic look at the package against the background of other interests in the international community and relations.

    3. Is it the low interest loan or long term loan that is driving this move? I agree with the Buhari administration we need infrastructure for sustainable development, but I think we also need to look inward over the economic diversification policy. Infrastructure itself does not change anything. Afterall when our economy was booming in the 60s and 70s, even without oil boom, those infrastructure were working. If 30% of the 2016 budget is on capital projects and these projects are mainly railways and the like, it must be understood what we are actually looking at is resuscitating and modernizing what has been existing. The question is wrong that these infrastructure went moribund? if we fix that then we can fix the economy. If we don’t fix that we cannot fix the economy. So if we borrow $6billion (i don’t know what means in Chinese currency), to pay for Chinese raw materials that will be used to build the rails for example, pay the Chinese expatriate that will flood our rural communities teaching us how to farm, and those who will come to teach us how to bend the railway irons and lay them, the chunk of the money will go into services and since it is a long term loan, we now leave our children to pay the debt. Have we thought of those who will drive the Chinese trains that will follow? I hope we are also thinking of “dependency” factors over a long period of time. MY TAKE – If we are bent on taking this loan, the committee should please recommend we send our people to go and learn from their schools and come back and develop the infrastructure. Many other matters arising from this move. But I commend the President and his men for making moves. But let us be careful. Very careful!! There are no free lunch anywhere in the World!

  • Edim Asekong

    “China has offered Nigeria a $6 Billion Naira loan to fund infrastructure. ……..It is a credit that is on the table once we identify the projects” says Buhari’s Minister.
    Come on Mr Minister, so you flew into China with the President to sign for our loan facility, then come back to Nigeria to identify the project. Remember the Word ” clueless”?

