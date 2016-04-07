NAICOM Releases Names of Qualified Insurance Brokers

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has made public, names of insurance brokers that are qualified to operate insurance broking business in the country.

The Commission published the names in its official website.

The qualified brokers are 300 in number as against over 500 firms that parade themselves in the list of brokers.

The commission, in a statement said only the 300 insurance broking firms have valid licences to operate.

The Commission had in December 2015, published names of 108 insurance brokers for their failure to meet the regulatory requirements, especially, failure to renew their licenses.

It was learnt that majority of the errant firms were sanctioned for violating certain provisions of the insurance law, such as; late submission of their returns to the regulatory body, while some did not even submit returns for several years, non-renewal of operating licence, among other offenses.

When their names were made public then, the Commission said the affected firms would not be allowed to renew their operating licences, while those who are still interested to continue operating in insurance industry would be asked to apply for a fresh licence.

The commission, through a circular, said, an insurance broker whose licence had lapsed and wishes to re-register under the same name should submit a Letter of Appeal stating reasons why the last licence lapsed and payment of non-refundable fee (N250,000.00) for processing of the appeal.

Moreover, it charged the intending broker to equally submit application for re-registration, adding that if appeal is sustained by the commission, such interested broker must pay a payment of application fee of N250,000, submit Certified True Copy of CAC’s Forms C02 and C07, Evidence of payments of the fee and payment of all outstanding ISS levies due before the license lapsed.

Other requirements listed in the circular included: Nomination of qualified CEO and Executive Management for NAICOM’s approval; Submission of a Management Account/Statement of Account as at the last day of last month of the period since the last approved account and apply for NAICOM’s approval of the Members of the Board of Directors.

NAICOM pointed out that there would be re-registration inspection of brokers to determine non-violation of the Insurance Act and payment of penalties for identified violations/non-compliance, while the interested broker is to attend and be successful at the re-registration interview.

According to the commission, interested brokers are requested to submit; professional indemnity, sworn declarations, other declarations, tax clearance for the expired period of license, certificate on oath from the external auditors and payment of license fee of N2,250,000.00, after which the licence would be issued to those that fulfill all the listed requirements.

To remain in business, the embattled brokers were enjoined to urgently embrace merger to enable them take advantage of the opportunities provided by the commission.

Industry analysts said the only option left for the affected brokers is to put their resources together to surmount the enormous demands confronting brokers.

“The affected brokers should take advantage of sharing scheme. Those who are good in marine underwriting should unite with others that are good in oil and gas; aviation; and other business classes to form bigger firms for which they would be respected.”

  • Nze

    Where is the list of the qualified firms?
    This article remains incomplete without it.

  • ADEOLA MAJESTY

    NAICOM’S APPOINTED INTERIM MANAGEMENT BOARD WORSENS INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE SITUATION.

    When the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on 18th May, 2015 dissolve the former Board of International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI) due to Corporate governance failures and appointed an Interim Management Board (IMB), the thinking was that the newly appointed board will correct the wrongs of the past and reposition the company for greater shareholder’s value. Unfortunately, the performance of the Interim Management Board has been very poor and has worsened the situation of the company.

    Virtually all the indices to measure performance in the last one year are in the negative. The premium income has fallen by over 50% within the period the IMB has been in charge. Loss after tax is in the negative by over 900% just as the shareholder’s fund is also in the negative by over 2000%.

    These negative indices can be attributed to the management style of the Interim Management Board and the Interim Managing Director, Peter Irene; Mr. Peter Irene who prefers the title of Managing Director/CEO runs the company like a sole administrator without regards for constructive engagements. Most Brokers who hitherto the coming of the Interim Management Board (IMB) were still doing business with the company despite it challenges have all left as the company’s performance indicators all point south.

    As shareholders, we are concerned that the Interim Managing Director has not been able to use his position to generate any business for the company one year after holding the position despite all the pecks of his office. At the moment, the company struggles to pay claims and meet other obligations. Staff salaries and pensions are usually in arrears yet all allowances are paid to the IMB who meet every two weeks for Committee and Board meetings with board expenses of a three-man board almost equalling the expenses of the previous 7-man board within a corresponding period.

    Rather than run a transparent management style that will engender confidence amongst stakeholders and bring businesses for the company, Peter Irene chose a vindictive approach of victimization and employment of relations and associates without the involvement of the Human Resources department thereby violating the same corporate governance ethics he is supposed to correct.

    Peter Irene has reduced staff morale to its lowest ebb. Staff who has put in several years in the company are laid off “as Services are no longer Required” without any redundancy benefits paid against any know labour laws. Our investigations revealed that several staff are already in court with the company fighting for their rights just as there is no motivation to go out and prospect for business for other staff in the company.

    NAICOM shares part of the blame for the poor performance of the Interim Management Board. The IMB was initially appointed for a period of six months and was later extended by another three months to February, 2016. It was again extended for another six months to August 18, 2016. August 18 has come and gone and yet no word from either the regulator or the IMB on the state of the company. They all forget that IEI is a Publicly Quoted company with various stakeholder’s interest.

    Our investigation revealed that the docile attitude of the regulator is partly as a result of the relationship between NAICOM’s Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Administration, George Onekhena who is currently due for retirement in the Commission, a very close ally of Mr. Peter Irene such that he Irene passes the night in his house whenever is in Abuja.

    The Chairman of the Interim Board Muhammed K. Ahmad is reputed to be a man of integrity and should not allow the poor performance of the Interim Managing Director (Mr. Peter Irene) and two other female Directors rubbish his good works.

    In all of the extensions, NAICOM has never engaged other stakeholders to get an independent view on the performance of the Interim Board. They depend solely on what the IMB tells them which justifies the extension they always seek. Any wonder the company’s performance has gone further down than where the IMB met it.

    CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS