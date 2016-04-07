NAICOM Releases Names of Qualified Insurance Brokers

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has made public, names of insurance brokers that are qualified to operate insurance broking business in the country.

The Commission published the names in its official website.

The qualified brokers are 300 in number as against over 500 firms that parade themselves in the list of brokers.

The commission, in a statement said only the 300 insurance broking firms have valid licences to operate.

The Commission had in December 2015, published names of 108 insurance brokers for their failure to meet the regulatory requirements, especially, failure to renew their licenses.

It was learnt that majority of the errant firms were sanctioned for violating certain provisions of the insurance law, such as; late submission of their returns to the regulatory body, while some did not even submit returns for several years, non-renewal of operating licence, among other offenses.

When their names were made public then, the Commission said the affected firms would not be allowed to renew their operating licences, while those who are still interested to continue operating in insurance industry would be asked to apply for a fresh licence.

The commission, through a circular, said, an insurance broker whose licence had lapsed and wishes to re-register under the same name should submit a Letter of Appeal stating reasons why the last licence lapsed and payment of non-refundable fee (N250,000.00) for processing of the appeal.

Moreover, it charged the intending broker to equally submit application for re-registration, adding that if appeal is sustained by the commission, such interested broker must pay a payment of application fee of N250,000, submit Certified True Copy of CAC’s Forms C02 and C07, Evidence of payments of the fee and payment of all outstanding ISS levies due before the license lapsed.

Other requirements listed in the circular included: Nomination of qualified CEO and Executive Management for NAICOM’s approval; Submission of a Management Account/Statement of Account as at the last day of last month of the period since the last approved account and apply for NAICOM’s approval of the Members of the Board of Directors.

NAICOM pointed out that there would be re-registration inspection of brokers to determine non-violation of the Insurance Act and payment of penalties for identified violations/non-compliance, while the interested broker is to attend and be successful at the re-registration interview.

According to the commission, interested brokers are requested to submit; professional indemnity, sworn declarations, other declarations, tax clearance for the expired period of license, certificate on oath from the external auditors and payment of license fee of N2,250,000.00, after which the licence would be issued to those that fulfill all the listed requirements.

To remain in business, the embattled brokers were enjoined to urgently embrace merger to enable them take advantage of the opportunities provided by the commission.

Industry analysts said the only option left for the affected brokers is to put their resources together to surmount the enormous demands confronting brokers.

“The affected brokers should take advantage of sharing scheme. Those who are good in marine underwriting should unite with others that are good in oil and gas; aviation; and other business classes to form bigger firms for which they would be respected.”