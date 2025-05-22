  • Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

FG Reconvenes Meeting to Fast-track Implementation of China-Nigeria FOCAC Agreements 

Business | 1 hour ago

Raheem Akingbolu

The federal government has reconvened a high-level inter-ministerial follow-up meeting to accelerate the implementation of agreements signed at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing.

The session, co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), focused on reviewing progress, addressing challenges, and ensuring the swift execution of commitments aimed at fostering inclusive economic development.

The meeting, chaired by Director of Regions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa,  brought together key representatives from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the bilateral cooperation. MDAs provided situation reports and outlined steps to strengthen collaboration for the successful implementation of signed agreements.

Olisa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging its strategic partnership with China for inclusive economic development. She emphasized the urgency of converting memoranda of understanding (MOUs) into actionable projects that deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians.

Director-General of NCSP, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, reiterated the agency’s role in coordinating implementation efforts and called on MDAs to be proactive. “This partnership offers Nigeria a unique opportunity to unlock investments that will drive job creation, economic diversification, and long-term prosperity,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.