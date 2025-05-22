FG Reconvenes Meeting to Fast-track Implementation of China-Nigeria FOCAC Agreements 

Raheem Akingbolu

The federal government has reconvened a high-level inter-ministerial follow-up meeting to accelerate the implementation of agreements signed at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing.

The session, co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), focused on reviewing progress, addressing challenges, and ensuring the swift execution of commitments aimed at fostering inclusive economic development.

The meeting, chaired by Director of Regions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa, brought together key representatives from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the bilateral cooperation. MDAs provided situation reports and outlined steps to strengthen collaboration for the successful implementation of signed agreements.

Olisa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging its strategic partnership with China for inclusive economic development. She emphasized the urgency of converting memoranda of understanding (MOUs) into actionable projects that deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians.

Director-General of NCSP, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, reiterated the agency’s role in coordinating implementation efforts and called on MDAs to be proactive. “This partnership offers Nigeria a unique opportunity to unlock investments that will drive job creation, economic diversification, and long-term prosperity,” he stated.