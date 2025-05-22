ECOWAS, EU, Germany Collaborate to Combat Cybercrime Threats in West Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union, have convened a high-level briefing and workshop on Cyber Diplomacy for the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) to combat the growing threat of cybercrime in Nigeria and other West African countries.

According to a statement yesterday, by the German Embassy, “On 20 May 2025, the ECOWAS Commission in partnership with the German Federal Foreign Office and

the European Union, under the Joint Platform for Advancing Cyber Security, hosted a High-Level Briefing and Workshop on Cyber Diplomacy for the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Committee

(PRC) in Abuja, Nigeria.”

The statement further read that: “As cyber threats grow in complexity and scale, particularly in a rapidly digitalising West Africa, strengthening cyber-security and international cooperation has become imperative to safeguard sustainable development and foster regional cyber resilience.

“Against this backdrop, the workshop

aimed to enhance awareness of cybersecurity as a strategic foreign policy issue and foster regional dialogue on cyber diplomacy.”

The statement revealed that: “The event forms part of the ECOWAS-Germany-EU initiative on advancing cybersecurity. It seeks to implement the ECOWAS Cybersecurity Action Plan developed jointly under Germany’s G7 Presidency with a focus on building cyber diplomacy skills, advancing confidence-building measures (CBMs), and strengthening critical infrastructure across the region.”

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther opened the event on behalf of the

German Embassy.

In her remarks, she emphasised: “In an era where cyber threats know no borders, diplomacy is key to defend our shared values of security, trust, and cooperation in cyberspace. “Cyber-diplomacy promotes cross-border cooperation and represents a crucial stride towards fostering a more secure and interconnected cyberspace – globally, and particularly here in West Africa.”

ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Mr. Sédiko Douka, and Chair of the ECOWAS PRC, Amb. Musa Nuhu, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the strategic value of digital resilience and multilateral engagement.

The workshop marked another milestone in the ongoing implementation of the ECOWAS

Cybersecurity Agenda and reaffirmed the commitment of all partners to strengthening regional security, trust, and sustainable digital transformation.