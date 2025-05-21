FRSC Advocates Bicycle Lanes on Roads

Becky Uba Umenyili

The Corps Marshal of the Nigeria Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has advocated the inclusion of separate lanes on major roads in the country, for use by cyclists in order to safeguard them from the busy traffic and other risks.

Speaking on the occasion to mark the United Nations (UN) scheme which was jointly co-ordinated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Road Safety Collaboration (UNRSC) that was set up in 2007 to biennially create awareness on road traffic deaths and injuries, Mohammed noted that his suggestions is in line with the theme for this year’s event tagged ‘Make walking safe, make cycling safe.’

He raised the alarm over the rise in the rate of traffic crashes resulting to loss of lives in recent years and urged all road users to be more responsible in the use of road and traffic signs as well as advised drivers to be cautious of vulnerable road users like children, the aged and physically disabled persons.

The FRSC boss remarked that the commission is working with government agencies, communities and partners to construct more pedestrian bridges, sidewalks, zebra-crossing and bicycle lanes on Nigerian roads (like the BRT lanes in Lagos state), in order to protect pedestrians and cyclists and indeed all vulnerable ones from preventable road accidents.

He added that the FRSC, through its Safety Strategy Policy, supports the development of non-motorised transportation policy to enhance safety at critical locations and warned that any motorists driving beyond 30km/hr in any urban area risks being apprehended and possibly, prosecuted. He advising pedestrians to make use of side-walks on the road and avoid crossing between moving vehicles for their own safety.