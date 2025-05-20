TCN to Re-erect Three Towers along Kainji-Birnin Kebbi Line

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that work was ongoing to re-erect three towers that collapsed along the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi transmission line earlier in May, caused by a heavy wind that felled the towers.

TCN said it has mobilised three separate contractors to the site, each assigned to handle the reconstruction of one tower, noting that the ‘strategic deployment’ aims to accelerate the restoration process and minimize downtime on the line.

“In the meantime, efforts have been made to cushion the impact of the disruption in bulk power supply to Kaduna Distribution Company (Disco), which affects some of its customers.

“ Sokoto and Birnin Kebbi are currently receiving between 6 MW and 7 MW of bulk electricity from the Mando Transmission substation via the 132kV Mando-Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Talata Mafara-Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi line,” a statement from the organisation said.

TCN appreciated the patience and understanding of the affected communities as contractors work assiduously with the supervising engineers to rebuild the towers and restring the 330kV transmission line.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by the tower collapse and are committed to restoring full supply as quickly as possible,” it said.