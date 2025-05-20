Oyebanji Ignores Tinubu, APC NWC,  Sets Up Committee for Succession

Some concerned Elders and Youth of APC in Ekiti State led by Chief Olaofe Adeniran, have accused the Governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji, of showing disdain, disrespect, and flagrant disobedience to President Bola Tinubu and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party by setting up a 24-member Committee for his emergence as the adopted candidate of the party for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The concerned elders and youths in a statement yesterday said contrary to the party’s guidelines that the NWC has the responsibility to organise and oversee primary elections, Governor Oyebanji is, instead, closing the democratic space against eligible and competent party members in violation of the party’s guidelines and President Bola Tinubu’s directive on adherence to internal party democracy. They berated the governor for deliberately ignoring the directive of the president.

The group has, therefore, called on the national leader of the party, President Tinubu, the chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Ganduje and other national leaders of the party to call Governor Oyebanji to order to avoid an unpleasant backlash that could cost the party the state in 2026. The aggrieved party men expressed surprise at the premature action of self succession of the governor, especially when the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not issued any directive in this regard.

The group noted that the APC constitution, which should serve as a guiding document for the party’s internal affairs is specifically clear in matters relating to primary elections, pointing out that Section 20(1) of the APC constitution.

The group said some APC members were invited to a meeting at the weekend without prior knowledge of the agenda of the meeting only to be coerced into a committee to actualise the adoption of the governor against their wish.

The group further claimed that Governor Oyebanji is planning a mega rally to create a false impression of his acceptance at the grassroots level state-wide.

They warned that the brazen non-inclusive strategy to foist the governor on the party as its flag bearer runs counter to President Bola Tinubu’s declaration on internal democracy within the party and his insistence that the party must conduct free, fair and transparent primaries for all elective offices.

The group also expressed worry over the authoritarian approach to governance by Governor Oyebanji, whom the alleged, does not allow robust debate and contributions from members of the State Executive Council at their meetings. They said this approach is inimical to development.

Instead of acting in violation of the Electoral Act through unsanctioned electioneering activities, the group urged Governor Oyebanji to focus on providing good governance and democracy dividends to the people of the state.

They advised the governor to borrow a leaf from Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State; Radah of Katsina State; and Professor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra who have built impressive infrastructure in their states and recently invited President Bola Tinubu to inaugurate the infrastructure for public use. They expressed regret that no infrastructure worthy of presidential inauguration are on ground in Ekiti State.

The group averred that instead of Governor Oyebanji to focus on building infrastructure and development projects, he is instead preoccupied with wasting the state’s resources on organising endorsement rallies across the state as well as inducing political and opinion leaders. They said the governor’s wasteful spending has left critical sectors like education, health, infrastructure to suffer. They attributed the funding of endorsement rallies as the reason why the state is slipping down the educational ranking order by coming 28th out of 36 in the last NECO exams just as the state teaching hospital does not have an ICU which is a critical equipment for healthcare delivery.

The concerned elders also chastised the governor for giving appointments to over 100 members of the opposition PDP at the expense of committed and dedicated APC members who worked for his victory, saying this unfair reward system may breed apathy and anti party activities.

“The question on everyone’s lips is: Who exactly is Governor Biodun Oyebanji afraid of? Why this rush, the waste of financial resources for endorsement and chaotic adoption process? Why is this so-called popular governor, who should be confident in his leadership, scrambling to adopt himself with such fear and uncertainty? This smacks of insecurity, an insecure leader attempting to secure his hold on power in the most undemocratic and panicked manner possible. It sends a clear message to the public: It is obvious that the governor is afraid of scrutiny. Afraid of competition. And most importantly, afraid of the truth that his dismal performance has exposed,” they said.