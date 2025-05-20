N’ west Govs Plan Summit on Drug Abuse, Insecurity, Dev’t Challenges 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governors from the seven states in Nigeria’s North-west geopolitical zone are working towards what could become the most significant regional summit in a generation.

This was revealed in a statement issued to journalists following the recently concluded Northwest Governors’ Forum (NWGF) meeting held at the Kaduna State Government House.

Led by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, the state, in partnership with UNODC and NWGF, will host a strategic summit aimed at addressing drug abuse, insecurity and the persistent development challenges plaguing the region.

Themed ‘Building a Resilient North-west: Tackling Drug Abuse, Strengthening Security, and Advancing Development’, the summit is scheduled to take place in Kaduna from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27, 2025.

It is expected to attract participation from state governors, federal agencies, traditional rulers, international partners and development funders.

The significance of the summit lies in its deliberate focus on state-led efforts to prioritise Drug Demand Reduction (DDR) and intervention strategies.

For the first time, governors across the North-west are coming together to lead the charge against substance abuse, signalling a major shift in regional development thinking.

According to officials of the Kaduna State Bureau of Substance Abuse and Prevention (KADBUSA), the gathering is far from a ceremonial event.

“This isn’t just another political meet-and-greet. It’s a high-level convergence designed to produce actionable outcomes,” they noted.

The first three days of the summit will feature a closed-door workshop bringing together state delegations, health professionals, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and civil society actors to validate a comprehensive new regional framework for drug abuse response.

Days four and five will feature the formal unveiling of this framework—an evidence-based model that integrates public health approaches, law enforcement strategies, and human capital investment.

The governors will then convene for a high-level closed-door session where a regional communiqué is expected to be adopted, setting the stage for coordinated state-level action plans.

KADBUSA Director General, Mr. Joseph Ike, emphasised the long-term vision behind the summit, describing it as “strategic, not symbolic”.

He highlighted the urgent need for regional unity, noting that: “If done right, this could be the closest the North-west has ever come to sustained, unified political action outside of federal coercion.”

Substance abuse—especially opioids like tramadol and codeine—has devastated youth populations across North-western Nigeria, while insecurity continues to fuel displacement and hunger.

However, officials said there is hope as the region’s leaders shift from rhetoric to coordinated, evidence-based policymaking.

“Will it succeed?” the statement asked. “That will depend on political will, community engagement, and a genuine commitment to change. But if the summit delivers a unified framework integrating security, rehabilitation, and youth empowerment—it may just be the turning point the North-west has been waiting for.”

The organisers concluded by calling on Nigeria—and the international community—to pay close attention to this historic effort.

