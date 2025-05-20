Monarch Hails Access Holdings’ Role in Iruland’s Devt

Mary Nnah

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, has hailed Access Holdings for its contribution to infrastructure, security, and socio-economic development in Iruland, in Lagos State, describing the institution as a “true partner in progress.”

The monarch made this known during an official visit to Access Holdings headquarters in Lagos as part of his corporate appreciation tour marking the fifth anniversary of his coronation.

The tour, which spans key institutions across Iru Kingdom, is aimed at appreciating stakeholders who have remained committed to the vision of building a prosperous and sustainable Iru Land under the #LeGIT agenda — Let’s Grow Iruland Together.

Oba Lawal said: “Access Holdings has, over the years, distinguished itself as a builder of futures. Your contributions go far beyond finance and include bold investments in infrastructure, education, entrepreneurship, and urban transformation.”

He lauded the institution’s role in the Victoria Island–Lekki Traffic Circulation Project, noting that the initiative had drastically eased congestion and improved mobility in one of Lagos’ busiest corridors.

The monarch also used the occasion to request Access Holdings’ support in providing a dedicated Personal Power Supply (PPS) system to Iru Kingdom, a move he said would significantly improve energy access and stimulate further economic activities in the area.

Paying tribute to the late former Group CEO of Access Bank, Dr Herbert Wigwe, the monarch described him as a visionary patriot whose legacy in public-private security initiatives, particularly through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, remains unmatched.

“We had the privilege of serving together on the Board of LSSTF between 2015 and 2019. Herbert brought uncommon clarity, commitment, and passion to the mission of securing Lagos,” Oba Lawal recalled.

Responding, the Acting CEO of Access Holdings Plc, Bolaji Agbede, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability and social impact. She also pledged to explore ways the institution could support the power supply initiative.

“We will look into the possibility of partnering on the Personal Power Supply system for Iru Kingdom. It aligns with our people-oriented approach and will be mutually beneficial,” Agbede said.

She added: “We do profit, we do planet, and we do people. We are reducing our carbon emissions—for instance, once it is 5 p.m, we switch off generators to curb pollution. Our employee volunteering programmes also help improve lives within our host communities.”

Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank Chizoba Okoli, also stressed the importance of inclusive growth through partnerships.

“We are not here just for a while—we are here to stay. This community is as much ours as it is yours. We look forward to deeper collaboration, especially on our women-inclusive programmes,” she said.