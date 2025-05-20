LP Reaffirms Membership, Leadership Role of Nenadi Usman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in Jere Ward in Jere South, Kaduna State, has affirmed that the factional national chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman is a registered member of the party.

The Jere ward debunked recent claims questioning the membership status of distinguished Senator Nenadi Esther Usman in the party.

The declaration was made during a press conference held at FADA Polly Unite 006, convened by the Ward Chairman, Mr. Hussaini Lawal, alongside executive members of the ward.

In his address, Lawal described the reports alleging that Senator Usman is not a member of the Labour Party as “false, malicious, and politically motivated.” He emphasised that Senator Usman is a fully registered and bonafide member of the Labour Party in Jere Ward, with her polling unit clearly documented as 006.

“Let it be known to all Nigerians that Senator Nenadi Usman is not just a member; she is a pillar of the Labour Party, not only in Jere Ward and Kaduna State but also across Nigeria,” Mr. Lawal said. “Her wealth of experience, leadership, and contributions to the party’s growth are invaluable.”

The leadership highlighted her long-standing commitment to national development, referencing her past roles as Commissioner in Kaduna State, Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Senator representing Southern Kaduna. Her current role as acting National Chairman of the Labour Party was also acknowledged with pride.

The press conference served to reaffirm her active membership and pivotal leadership within the party, while also issuing a strong warning to those propagating misinformation.

“Our records are clear and verifiable. We challenge anyone with contrary evidence to come forward. We will not allow political mischief makers to distract us from our mission to build a better Nigeria under the Labour Party,” Mr. Lawal stated.

The party leadership urged the public to disregard falsehoods and stand by the truth. “Senator Nenadi Usman remains a respected leader. She is our pride, and we stand firmly with her,” the statement concluded.