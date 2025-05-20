Innovation, Investment to Take Centre Stage At Lagos Real Estate Fest 

Innovation and collaboration have been identified as essential pillars for fostering growth and ensuring long-term sustainability within Nigeria’s real estate sector.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, thus highlighted the need for industry players and investors to align operations with emerging industry trends to unlock the sector’s opportunities, encouraging them to stay informed through ongoing discussions and conversations.

In a statement released ahead of the sixth edition of the Lagos Real Estate Fest holding at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Ijaodola stated that the programme was designed to improve the sector’s performance by equipping stakeholders with current trends and advancements in residential, commercial, and sustainable development.

Revealing the theme of the fest billed for May 28th as ‘The Business of Real Estate: Staying Innovative in a Changing Landscape,’ Ijaodola said the fest will be addressing critical industry developments, while showcasing cutting-edge property solutions, and unlocking countless investment opportunities.

He said: “Combining insightful panel sessions, engaging fireside chats, and invaluable networking sessions, the event continues its tradition of driving significant investments into the market.

“We shall be exploring latest trends and advancements across key content tracks, including residential development, proptech, commercial development, building and construction, the hospitality market and green developments.”

He further reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to driving conversation around innovation while fostering investment to propel the sector’s growth.

He submitted that the initiative so far has proven to be a definitive meeting point for leaders and innovators driving the local sector, noting that this year’s will not deliver less.

According to him, “Attendees can expect engaging discussions, expert insights, and opportunities to forge strategic partnerships that will shape the trajectory of the industry. They will also enjoy the privilege to tap the knowledge base of the resource persons gracing the programme, including property investors, regulators, government representatives, project financiers, developers and designers, amongst others.”

He also commended the inputs of partners and sponsors of the fest, including Flinx Realty, Cutstruct, and Gidi Africa, stating that their participation would be instrumental in driving impacts.

Commenting, the CEO of Flinx Realty Limited, Mr Adigun Odunbaku, affirmed that the gathering will shape the future of Nigeria’s real estate.

Also speaking, the CEO & Co-founder, Cutstruct, John Oamen, said: “We are supportive of the Lagos Real Estate Fest to promote innovation, collaboration and sustainability in Nigeria’s real estate. As a leading supplier of construction materials, we are committed to helping build a better future for Nigeria’s built environment.”

The CEO of GIDI Real Estate, Tobi Akerele, also stated that participating in the event allows it to contribute to discussions on responsible, ESG-focused real estate development in Lagos and across Africa.