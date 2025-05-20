As Ondo Gov Aiyedatiwa’s Election is Affirmed By Appeal Court…

Fidelis David reports that the Appeal Court’s judgment which further legitimized Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial poll in Ondo State has significant implication for his administration.

In Nigeria, court processes challenging a governor’s election have hinder his ability to implement projects and policies, leading to delays and stagnation in development.

Superficially, practical instances include that of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State who was initially sacked by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, but later had the judgment upturned in his favour at the Supreme Court.

These court cases created uncertainty about the governor’s legitimacy, potentially leading to instability and affecting electorate’s confidence.

Political pundits also believe that the governor’s focus on addressing the lawsuit may divert his attention from pressing governance issues, leading to inadequate service delivery.

In a significant development in Ondo State politics, the Appeal Court sitting in Akure last week dismissed a suit challenging Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

Court’s Unanimous Decision

The court’s unanimous judgment, delivered by Justice OyebisiOmoleye, affirmed the earlier decision of the Federal High Court, which dismissed the suit filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Olugbenga Edema.

The NNPP candidate had challenged the validity of the primary that produced Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Edema sought the court’s order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the nomination and publication of Aiyedatiwa’s name as a candidate.

The Federal High Court however dismissed the suit, and the Appeal Court upheld this decision.

The Appeal Court’s judgment has significant implication for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration. With the court dismissing the appeal for lack of merit and awarding a fine of N1 million to each of the respondents, Aiyedatiwa’s victory has been further legitimized.

Stakeholders’ Reaction

As he begins the new term, Aiyedatiwa has emphasized that his victory belongs to all Ondo people, and he is committed to working towards the progress and development of the state.

His Ekiti State counterpart, BiodunOyebanji has congratulated him on his victory, describing it as a confidence vote in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership. Oyebanji also commended the people of Ondo State for conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during the election.

Reacting to the decision of the court, Remi Olatubora (SAN) said the case filed by Edema constituted abuse of court process since a similar case had earlier been dismissed by the same appeal court.

He said: “Going forward, our system must be reformed in such a way that a suit like this one should never be permitted in the first instance. This is a case of an individual who contested the election as the candidate of NNPP and now came to court after the conclusion of the election to challenge Aiyedatiwa, who was declared the winner of the election on the platform of APC.

“I feel that our law should not allow this kind of suit, and you can imagine the amount of time we have expended in litigating this case at the Federal High Court and subsequently at the Court of Appeal. The joy of it is that justice has been done and the case has been dismissed with a cost of N1 million to each respondent”.

Similarly, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, DrKayodeAjulo (SAN) who witnessed the hearing and judgment of the suit, saluted the industry and courage of the judges, saying he agreed with the decision of the court.

“One cannot but salute the industry and courage of the judges. I was in the court from the beginning to the end. You can see the erudition and the research that can sum up the judgment. On the judgment, I think we will need to first see this as another reaffirmation of the mandate of the people reposed on the governor of the state, Dr. Lucky OrimisanAiyedatiwa.

“We have been saying it; the 18–0 is not a fluke, and this has been reaffirmed again. One just needs to salute the courage of the whole people of this state. Both the appellant and the respondent are citizens of this state.

“I have been saying this: there must be an end to this litigation; the people have spoken, and they spoke clearly. Using any other means, running from pillar to post, will not help; we belong to the same family, and we need to come together. What we should be discussing now is to see how we can move Ondo State forward, not with this endless litigation. Going further is a waste of time”, Ajulo added.

Edema’s Resignation

In a dramatic twist, OlugbengaEderna in a letter dated 9th May, 2025 addressed to the Chairman of NNPP in Mahin Ward 11 in Ilaje Local Government Area resigned his membership of the party forthwith.

Edema in the letter said “Since joining the party in June, 2024, the party has been characterised with internal wranglings and rancour that have stunted the growth of the party; this is not healthy for any serious-minded party that intends to win elections, which is the major objective of all political parties.

“Furthermore, the activities of the leadership of the party negates the ethos of political parties; which is to form Government at various levels.

“Since my over 35 years in active political party participation, I have never seen a political party with a leadership so treacherous to the extent of frustrating its candidate by withdrawing a legitimate case in court in favour of an opposing party against its candidate. It is apparent that the objective of the party is radically different from the above stated objectives of any serious-minded political party.

“From the foregoing, it is obvious that I am not on the same page with the leadership of the party as to what a party’s objectives and values should be. By this letter therefore, I hereby cease to be a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party with effect from today, 09th May, 2025.”

Implication for Aiyedatiwa’sGovt

The implication of Edema’s action is that he will no longer proceed to the Supreme court to challenge the judgment of the appellate court.

Also, with the legal challenge out of the way, Governor Aiyedatiwa can now focus on delivering his campaign promises to the people of Ondo State through effective governance.

As Ondo State embarks on this new journey vis-a-vis the appellate court judgment, the people can look forward to a brighter future, with Governor Aiyedatiwa at the helm, working tirelessly to deliver on his campaign promises and improve the lives of all Ondo people.

It’s worth noting that Aiyedatiwa has already started implementing policies and programs, including paying salary arrears and approving funds for infrastructure development.

Specifically, some of his notable achievements include, employment of over 1,000 primary school teachers, payment of January 2017 salary arrears to civil servants, releasing N850 million to Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, paying N1.5 billion gratuity to retirees in the state, awarding N220 million loans to traders and artisans, among others.

Concerns

However, specific area where residents of the coastal state have criticized Aiyedatiwa’s administration is the alleged failure by the Governor in his constitutional duty to secure and protect citizens’ lives and property.