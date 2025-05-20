2025 NBA Lagos Annual Law Week to Spotlight Law, Ethics and Innovation

Steve Aya

Activities and dates for the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) flagship event, the 2025 Annual Law Conference, have been announced. With the theme “Reimagining the Practice of Law: Ethics, Innovation, and the Future of Legal Services” .

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from Saturday, June 14 to Friday, June 20, 2025, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. The Conference will feature a week of activities, aimed at redefining legal practice in the face of societal and technological change.

Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Dr Tolu Aderemi, said the sub-theme “Let’s Be Lawyers Again”, underscores a call to restore professionalism and ethical standards in law.

One of the major highlights of the Conference is the Keynote Address by Mr Richard Atkinson, President of the Law Society of England and Wales. Mr Atkinson is expected to offer a global perspective on the future of legal services, with a focus on innovation and regulatory reform.

The first plenary session, led by former NBA President, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, will feature a distinguished Panel including current NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN; Mrs Funke Adekoya, SAN; and President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice B. B. Kanyip. Discussions will centre on the ethical and professional standards expected of legal practitioners in both the public and private sectors.In a symbolic gesture aimed at reinforcing integrity within the profession, all attendees will take an “Ethical Oath Declaration”. An “Ethical Icon Award” will also be presented, to a legal practitioner who exemplifies the highest standards of ethical conduct.

The agenda includes several Panel sessions, across specialised legal fields. A notable innovation this year, is the introduction of subject-specific masterclasses led by top law firms and industry professionals. Topics will include data privacy, sports and entertainment law, renewable energy, green growth, and governance, offering participants in-depth engagement with emerging areas of legal practice.

Another major feature is Day 4, the Regulatory Clinic, where agencies such as the Lagos State Lands Bureau, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) will engage directly with practitioners. Rather than serve as a platform for criticism, the session aims to promote dialogue and enhance service delivery within the legal ecosystem.

Leadership and professional development will take centre stage on Day 5, as aspirants for the Branch Chairman role share their vision in an open forum. Dedicated sessions will also be held for In-House Counsel and the Young Lawyers’ Forum. The former will tackle common challenges in corporate legal departments, while the latter will focus on ethics, discipline, and career growth for emerging professionals.

The week will conclude with a Chairman’s Dinner and Elders’ Night – an elegant tribute to senior Lawyers who have served the profession, but are no longer active due to age or health. The event will wrap up with a vibrant Closing Party, to celebrate the insights and relationships built during the week.

Describing the Conference as more than a professional gathering, Dr Aderemi stated that: “This is a movement to reawaken the conscience of the legal profession, embrace innovation, and restore public trust in the Bar”.

Speaking earlier on the upcoming event, Chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch, Mr Olabisi Makanjuola, highlighted the Branch’s recent achievements, including the acquisition of an 18-seater bus to support logistics, the installation of solar power infrastructure at the Court of Appeal, and a revitalised Human Rights Committee. He also emphasised the success of the 2024 Conference which drew over 800 participants, expressing confidence that this year’s edition will surpass previous milestones.