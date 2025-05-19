Warri Delineation Crisis: Ijaw, Urhobo Urge INEC To Resist Political Pressure

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency have condemned recent moves following Supreme Court’s order for fresh ward and polling unit delineation in Warri North, South and South West Local Government Areas, warning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against yielding to political pressure.

The ethnic nationalities, in a statement read on their behalf by the Principal Secretary to Amakosowei (Pere) of Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, Chief Monday Keme, at a press conference weekend, warned of potential electoral paralysis in the region if INEC fails to complete the delineation process ordered by the apex court on December 2, 2022.

The judgment, described as a “condition absolute”, stipulated that no future elections can take place in the Warri Federal Constituency without a full and lawful redrawing of its electoral boundaries.

The Ijaw and Urhobo nationalities alleged that the Itsekiri nation has been engaging in politically manipulative tactics, including attempts to influence President Bola Tinubu through his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“Any effort to exploit her maternal links to Warri to influence national decisions is crass ethnic baiting and a gross abuse of office,” they said.

The ethnic nationalities cautioned that such political manoeuvres could threaten national unity and undermine the integrity of democratic institutions.

“Mrs. Tinubu is the mother of the nation and should rise above regional partisanship,” they stated, adding that her symbolic role must not be distorted to serve ethnic agendas.

They also raised concerns about the involvement of other prominent figures, including Mrs Daisy Danjuma, in what they described as an “ill-conceived attempt” to derail the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling by influencing the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the president.

According to them, the recent fieldwork by INEC in the Warri Federal Constituency accurately reflects the demographic balance between the ethnic groups.

While the Itsekiri population was generously allocated 21 wards, the Ijaw and Urhobo maintained that their numerical strength and broader control of oil-producing areas justify their greater political relevance.

The Ijaw and Urhobo dismissed claims that the Itsekiri population exceeds 10,000 and described threats by the group to shut down the 28,000-barrel-per-day facility in Ogidigben as intimidation.

They warned that they, too, can shut down over 30 oil facilities within a day, but continued to advocate peace.

Furthermore, they condemned the alleged interference of the NSA in electoral matters and criticised the reported invitation to a closed-door meeting involving Chief Ayiri Emami, who has openly claimed influence over national security officials.

“The NSA’s role is not to influence INEC decisions. This development raises suspicions and must be approached with caution,” they warned.

The Ijaw and Urhobo also decried what they termed a “security breach” involving an alleged Itsekiri gun runner, Mr Micah Polo—a former British soldier—who was allegedly caught with a cache of arms and linked to a monarch.

They accused top security officials of attempting to sweep the case under the carpet and demanded accountability.

They urged President Tinubu and the First Lady to uphold constitutional values and maintain the neutrality of state institutions.

“A stitch in time, as they say, saves nine,” they concluded, insisting that the delineation exercise must be completed transparently in the Supreme Court judgment to preserve peace and justice in the Niger Delta.