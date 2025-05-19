Spires 5-Aside Tourney: Leon & Orion FC Are Champions of Ikorodu Division 

Leon and Orion Football Club have emerged champions of the Ikorodu division as the 2025 Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer tournament qualifying round continues across the five divisions of Lagos.

Leon & Orion FC secured a hard fought 6-3 victory over New Generation Football Club in the final decided at the weekend and claimed the sum of N500,000 as winners of the qualifiers in Ikorodu.

Both finalists secured their spots for the main tournament while the last automatic qualification spot was grabbed by Evergrin Football Club following their narrow win over Marine Boys Football Club in the third place match.

New Generation FC got N300,000, Evergin FC smiled home with N100,000. As the side with highest number goals scored, the champions, Leon and Orion FC got N50,000 while the top scorer of the Ikorodu divisional qualifiers, Oluwafemi Famakinwa was also rewarded N50,000. A total of 94 goals recorded across eight matches in the OGA division.

Programme Manager, Akin Odunsi Eshinlokun expressed excitement with the quality of teams and soccer artistry displayed by players during the qualifiers in Ikorodu.

In his words: ” The eight teams in Ikorodu truly gave good Accouts of themselves, with the qualified teams from this division and what we saw at Ikeja in the previous week, i make bold to say that the best teams are making their way to the state tournament later in the year”.

The qualifying tournament will continue in Epe with eight teams competing for spots between May 24th to 30th.

Sixteen teams across the five divisions in Lagos will compete in the main event later this year. With three teams each qualifying from the divisions, the overall best loser will claimed the remaining one spot at the end of the divisional qualifiers.