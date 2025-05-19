  • Monday, 19th May, 2025

Spires 5-Aside Tourney: Leon & Orion FC Are Champions of Ikorodu Division 

Featured | 2 hours ago

Leon and Orion Football Club have emerged champions of the Ikorodu division as the 2025 Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer tournament qualifying round continues across the five divisions of Lagos.

Leon & Orion FC secured a hard fought 6-3 victory over New Generation Football Club in the final decided at the weekend and claimed the sum of N500,000 as winners of the qualifiers in Ikorodu.

Both finalists secured their spots for the main tournament while the last automatic qualification spot was grabbed by Evergrin Football Club following their narrow win over Marine Boys Football Club in the third place match.

New Generation FC got N300,000, Evergin FC smiled home with N100,000. As the side with highest number goals scored, the champions, Leon and Orion FC got N50,000 while the top scorer of the Ikorodu divisional qualifiers, Oluwafemi Famakinwa was also rewarded N50,000. A total of 94 goals  recorded across eight matches in the OGA division.

Programme Manager, Akin Odunsi Eshinlokun expressed excitement with the quality of teams and soccer artistry displayed by players during the qualifiers in Ikorodu.

In his words: ” The eight teams in Ikorodu truly gave good Accouts of themselves, with the qualified teams from this division and what we saw at Ikeja in the previous week, i make bold to say that the best teams are making their way to the state tournament later in the year”.

The qualifying tournament will continue in Epe with eight teams competing for spots between May 24th to 30th. 

Sixteen teams across the five divisions in Lagos will compete in the main event later this year. With three teams each qualifying from the divisions, the overall best loser will claimed the remaining one spot at the end of the divisional qualifiers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.