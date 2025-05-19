PDP Condemns Arrest of Social Media Influencer in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker Committee in Bayelsa has condemned the arrest and detention of the Director of New Media of the Pro-Wike group, Ms Awudumu Reigneth, New Associates.

According to the party, Reigneth’s ordeal might not be unconnected to her membership of the Pro-Wike group.

The party expressed sadness over the harassment of party loyalists which they alleged is being orchestrated by the Senator Douye Diri-led administration in Bayelsa State.

The Publicity Secretary of the Bayelsa PDP Caretaker Committee, Derri Alasuote Wright, in a statement, noted that Ms Reigneth is being held unlawfully over ‘’alleged trumped-up charges, including cyber-bullying, purportedly fueled by her right to free speech and expression.’’

Wright decried the descent to dictatorship in the state and urged the Diri administration to borrow a leaf from former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Bola Tinubu, both of whom faced harsh criticisms on social media but tolerated dissenting views.

‘‘We wish to remind Governor Diri that we are in a democracy, and we will not allow any form of dictatorship or tyranny.”

“As a leader whose upkeep is funded through taxpayers’ money, he is not a lord over the people of Bayelsa State but rather a servant. Governor Diri should learn from leaders like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan, who have faced public scrutiny and outright abuse on social media throughout their political careers. Despite this, they remained tolerant and accommodating even with the enormous powers at their disposal as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

The party further raised the alarm over the calculated targeting of people from Ogbia and Bayelsa East with the previous arrest of a public commentator, John Idumage, from Nembe, and the sack of 27 people from Ogbia.

Wright enjoined well-meaning Bayelsans to join the calls for the release of Ms Reigneth from her illegal detention by the Police.

‘’We reaffirm our call for the immediate and unconditional release of Miss Awudumu Reigneth. The PDP, led by our Acting State Chairman, Mr. George Turnah, stands firmly against these tactics of intimidation and repression. We will not stand idly by as the fundamental rights of our members, and indeed, Bayelsans, are trampled upon.

‘’ We appeal to all well-meaning citizens, civil society organizations, and advocacy groups to join us in defending the rights of individuals and safeguarding our democracy. It is vital that we unite against repression and uphold the values of free speech and democratic governance. ‘