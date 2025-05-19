  • Monday, 19th May, 2025

Labour Party House Member, Others Join APC in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The member representing Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Sunday Umeha, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State. 

Other members of the LP in Igboeze South Local Government Area, Including business man, Joshua Ogbonna also joined the APC. 

Announcing his defection during a mini-rally at Ibagwa-Aka, in Igboeze South Local Government Area, yesterday, Umeha said that the decision to join the ruling party was “because of the need to connect to the centre and bring his people closer as according to him, there are a lot of advantages in plugging to the center.”

Umeha stated that the APC has served the interest of Igbos at the federal level through the execution of infrastructure projects like the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway and the 2nd Nigeria Bridge. 

“Joining the party presents an opportunity to connect and tap into the abundance of resources at the centre for the good of our people,”he said, adding that another rally that would officially usher him into APC would still come up in his local government area, Ezeagu.

Receiving the defectors, the Enugu State Chairman of APC, Ugochukwu Agballah described it as unprecedented in the history of decampment in Enugu state and a clear sign that the party was ready for the 2027 elections in Enugu state. 

“We are ready and committed to taking over power in Enugu State in 2027. We have all it takes and will ensure that democracy prevails,” he said.

